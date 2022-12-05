Ambulatory healthcare service market to grow by 5.68% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases will Drive Growth - Technavio
Ambulatory healthcare service market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Type, Application, and Geography
In 2017, the ambulatory healthcare service market was valued at USD 2628.20 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,058.88 billion. The ambulatory healthcare service market size is estimated to grow by USD 1207.02 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.38% according to Technavio.
Ambulatory healthcare service market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Ambulatory healthcare service market - Vendor Insights
The global ambulatory healthcare service market is concentrated. Some of the vendors in the market are losing their market share to small- and medium-sized vendors owing to price differentiation. Hence, they are adopting competitive pricing to consolidate their shares in the market. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with technological innovations and product extensions and an increase in M&A activities. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Aspen Healthcare Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as Cancer Center London.
DaVita Inc. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as DaVita Integrated Kidney Care.
EBOS Group Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services through its subsidiary Symbion Hospital Services.
Ambulatory healthcare service market - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers:
Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases
Growing geriatric population
Rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries
Key Challenges:
Intensifying vendor competition
Lack of trained personnel in the hospitals
Stringent regulations
The ambulatory healthcare service market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this ambulatory healthcare service market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ambulatory healthcare service market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the ambulatory healthcare service market size and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ambulatory healthcare service market vendors.
Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
147
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1207.02 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
5.68
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
