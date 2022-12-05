U.S. markets closed

Ambulatory healthcare service market to grow by 5.68% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases will Drive Growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market 2023-2027

Ambulatory healthcare service market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Type, Application, and Geography

To understand more about the ambulatory healthcare service market, request a sample report

In 2017, the ambulatory healthcare service market was valued at USD 2628.20 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,058.88 billion. The ambulatory healthcare service market size is estimated to grow by USD 1207.02 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.38% according to Technavio.

Ambulatory healthcare service market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a report sample!

Ambulatory healthcare service market - Vendor Insights

The global ambulatory healthcare service market is concentrated. Some of the vendors in the market are losing their market share to small- and medium-sized vendors owing to price differentiation. Hence, they are adopting competitive pricing to consolidate their shares in the market. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with technological innovations and product extensions and an increase in M&A activities. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • Aspen Healthcare Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as Cancer Center London.

  • DaVita Inc. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as DaVita Integrated Kidney Care.

  • EBOS Group Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services through its subsidiary Symbion Hospital Services.

Ambulatory healthcare service market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

  • Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases

  • Growing geriatric population

  • Rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries

Key Challenges:

  • Intensifying vendor competition

  • Lack of trained personnel in the hospitals

  • Stringent regulations

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The ambulatory healthcare service market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this ambulatory healthcare service market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ambulatory healthcare service market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the ambulatory healthcare service market size and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ambulatory healthcare service market vendors.

Related Reports:

  • The fertility services market size is expected to increase by USD 5.27 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%. The rising prevalence of late parenthood is notably driving the fertility services market growth, although factors such as the high complication rate in fertility services may impede the market growth.

  • The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market size is expected to increase by USD 2.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.41%. The advanced route optimization strengthens shippers, LSPs, and carriers is notably driving the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market growth, although factors such as security concerns may impede the market growth.

Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

147

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1207.02 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.68

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global ambulatory healthcare service market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Primary care offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Emergency departments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Medical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Surgical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Gastroenterology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Pain management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aspen Healthcare Ltd.

  • 12.4 DaVita Inc.

  • 12.5 EBOS Group Ltd.

  • 12.6 Envision Healthcare

  • 12.7 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

  • 12.8 HCA Healthcare Inc.

  • 12.9 Medical Facilities Corp.

  • 12.10 Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

  • 12.11 Suomen Terveystalo Oy

  • 12.12 Surgery Partners Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambulatory-healthcare-service-market-to-grow-by-5-68-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-increasing-prevalence-of-infectious-diseases-will-drive-growth---technavio-301692647.html

SOURCE Technavio

