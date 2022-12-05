Ambulatory healthcare service market to grow by 5.68% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases will Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market 2023-2027

Ambulatory healthcare service market insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type, Application, and Geography

To understand more about the ambulatory healthcare service market, request a sample report

In 2017, the ambulatory healthcare service market was valued at USD 2628.20 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,058.88 billion. The ambulatory healthcare service market size is estimated to grow by USD 1207.02 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.38% according to Technavio.

Ambulatory healthcare service market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a report sample!

Ambulatory healthcare service market - Vendor Insights

The global ambulatory healthcare service market is concentrated. Some of the vendors in the market are losing their market share to small- and medium-sized vendors owing to price differentiation. Hence, they are adopting competitive pricing to consolidate their shares in the market. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with technological innovations and product extensions and an increase in M&A activities. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Aspen Healthcare Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as Cancer Center London.

DaVita Inc. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as DaVita Integrated Kidney Care.

EBOS Group Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services through its subsidiary Symbion Hospital Services.

Ambulatory healthcare service market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases

Growing geriatric population

Rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries

Key Challenges:

Intensifying vendor competition

Lack of trained personnel in the hospitals

Stringent regulations

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The ambulatory healthcare service market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this ambulatory healthcare service market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ambulatory healthcare service market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the ambulatory healthcare service market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ambulatory healthcare service market vendors.

Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 147 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1207.02 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ambulatory healthcare service market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Primary care offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Emergency departments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Medical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Surgical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Gastroenterology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Pain management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aspen Healthcare Ltd.

12.4 DaVita Inc.

12.5 EBOS Group Ltd.

12.6 Envision Healthcare

12.7 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

12.8 HCA Healthcare Inc.

12.9 Medical Facilities Corp.

12.10 Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

12.11 Suomen Terveystalo Oy

12.12 Surgery Partners Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

