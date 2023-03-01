Ambulatory healthcare service market size to grow by USD 1,207.02 billion between 2022 and 2027, Historic market size valued at USD 2628.20 bn from 2017 to 2021 -Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the ambulatory healthcare service market estimates that the market size will grow by USD 1,207.02 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc. are among some of the major market participants. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request the latest sample report
Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027:Vendor offerings
The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Aspen Healthcare Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as Cancer Center London.
DaVita Inc. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as DaVita Integrated Kidney Care.
EBOS Group Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services through its subsidiary Symbion Hospital Services.
Envision Healthcare - The company offers ambulatory healthcare service through its division AMSURG.
Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services for critically and chronically ill patients.
Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments - Download a sample report
Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ambulatory healthcare service market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies favorable reimbursement policies as one of the prime trends in the ambulatory healthcare service market during the next few years. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases has been driving the growth of the market. However, intensifying vendor competition might hamper the market growth.
Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Type
Application
Geography
Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027: Key highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist ambulatory healthcare service market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the ambulatory healthcare service market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ambulatory healthcare service market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ambulatory healthcare service market vendors
Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,207.02 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
5.68
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key countries
US, Germany, UK, China, India, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global ambulatory healthcare service market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Primary care offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Emergency departments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Medical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Surgical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Gastroenterology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Pain management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Aspen Healthcare Ltd.
12.4 DaVita Inc.
12.5 EBOS Group Ltd.
12.6 Envision Healthcare
12.7 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
12.8 HCA Healthcare Inc.
12.9 Medical Facilities Corp.
12.10 Sonic Healthcare Ltd.
12.11 Suomen Terveystalo Oy
12.12 Surgery Partners Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
