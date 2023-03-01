Ambulatory healthcare service market size to grow by USD 1,207.02 billion between 2022 and 2027, Historic market size valued at USD 2628.20 bn from 2017 to 2021 -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the ambulatory healthcare service market estimates that the market size will grow by USD 1,207.02 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc. are among some of the major market participants. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request the latest sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market 2023-2027

Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027:Vendor offerings

The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Aspen Healthcare Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as Cancer Center London.

DaVita Inc. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as DaVita Integrated Kidney Care.

EBOS Group Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services through its subsidiary Symbion Hospital Services.

Envision Healthcare - The company offers ambulatory healthcare service through its division AMSURG.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services for critically and chronically ill patients.

Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ambulatory healthcare service market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies favorable reimbursement policies as one of the prime trends in the ambulatory healthcare service market during the next few years. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases has been driving the growth of the market. However, intensifying vendor competition might hamper the market growth.

Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Application

Geography

Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist ambulatory healthcare service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ambulatory healthcare service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ambulatory healthcare service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ambulatory healthcare service market vendors

Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,207.02 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, India, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

