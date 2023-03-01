U.S. markets closed

Ambulatory healthcare service market size to grow by USD 1,207.02 billion between 2022 and 2027, Historic market size valued at USD 2628.20 bn from 2017 to 2021 -Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the ambulatory healthcare service market estimates that the market size will grow by USD 1,207.02 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc. are among some of the major market participants. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Request the latest sample report 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market 2023-2027

Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027:Vendor offerings

The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Aspen Healthcare Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as Cancer Center London.

  • DaVita Inc. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services such as DaVita Integrated Kidney Care.

  • EBOS Group Ltd. - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services through its subsidiary Symbion Hospital Services.

  • Envision Healthcare - The company offers ambulatory healthcare service through its division AMSURG.

  • Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - The company offers ambulatory healthcare services for critically and chronically ill patients.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments - Download a sample report

Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ambulatory healthcare service market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies favorable reimbursement policies as one of the prime trends in the ambulatory healthcare service market during the next few years. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases has been driving the growth of the market. However, intensifying vendor competition might hamper the market growth.

Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

Ambulatory healthcare service market 2023-2027: Key highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ambulatory healthcare service market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ambulatory healthcare service market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ambulatory healthcare service market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ambulatory healthcare service market vendors

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related reports

The consumer healthcare market size is expected to increase by USD 123.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%. The awareness about lifestyle diseases is notably driving the consumer healthcare market growth, although factors such as intense competition may impede the market growth.

The predicted growth of the healthcare information software market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 11.76 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.9%. The increasing adoption of EHRs is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as concerns about security of patient data and cyberattacks may impede the market growth.

Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,207.02 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.68

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution 

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, China, India, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia,  and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Aspen Healthcare Ltd., DaVita Inc., EBOS Group Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Medical Facilities Corp., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and Surgery Partners Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio health care market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global ambulatory healthcare service market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Primary care offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Emergency departments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Medical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Surgical specialty offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Gastroenterology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Pain management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aspen Healthcare Ltd.

  • 12.4 DaVita Inc.

  • 12.5 EBOS Group Ltd.

  • 12.6 Envision Healthcare

  • 12.7 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

  • 12.8 HCA Healthcare Inc.

  • 12.9 Medical Facilities Corp.

  • 12.10 Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

  • 12.11 Suomen Terveystalo Oy

  • 12.12 Surgery Partners Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambulatory-healthcare-service-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-207-02-billion--between--2022-and-2027--historic-market-size-valued-at-usd--2628-20-bn-from-2017-to-2021--technavio-301757452.html

SOURCE Technavio

