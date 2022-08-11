U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,242.75
    +32.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,539.00
    +279.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,497.25
    +105.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.80
    +17.30 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.23
    +1.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.51
    -0.23 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0349
    +0.0047 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7570
    -0.0290 (-1.04%)
     

  • Vix

    19.77
    -2.00 (-9.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0030
    -0.8700 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,799.90
    +803.38 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    584.88
    +53.66 (+10.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.42
    -36.69 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Become Must-Have for Hospitals, Leadership Survey Finds

·2 min read

Ongoing migration of surgical procedures and increased hospital-physician partnerships underscore value of ASCs, annual survey reveals

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest national survey commissioned by Avanza Healthcare Strategies, a leading expert on ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and outpatient services, found most hospitals and health systems are planning to increase investments in ASCs.

This fourth annual survey of senior healthcare executives and clinical leaders, available here, provides insight into hospital-owned and hospital-physician joint venture ASC trends. The results emphasize the growing importance of ASCs to hospital systems attributable to a multitude of factors, including the ongoing shift of surgical procedures into the outpatient setting, growing competition for physicians and cases, and the value-based care movement.

Key findings include:

  • Hospital systems are expanding their ASC portfolios, and many are converting hospital outpatient departments to ASCs.

  • More than 80 percent of hospital systems surveyed have one or more of their ASCs as joint ventures with physicians, and more than half are allowing employed physicians to invest in their ASCs.

  • Third-party management and partnerships continue to decline.

Avanza Founder and President Joan Dentler notes, "It comes as no surprise to see our new survey indicate that hospital systems are pursuing a variety of ASC initiatives — often in partnership with physicians — that will allow them to broaden their surgery center and outpatient portfolios. As surgical care continues its migration out of the inpatient setting, hospital systems are recognizing the need for at least one ASC — and increasingly multiple centers — in their portfolios."

Dentler also points to the maturity of the ASC industry. "In the early days of ASCs, management services were often a necessity to running a viable surgery center. But thanks to the proliferation of support services and technologies for the industry and growth of those professionals with ASC experience, the need to give up valuable equity and enter expensive management agreements is no longer a requisite for ASC success."

Download the "Avanza Intelligence: 2021-2022 Hospital Leadership ASC Survey" report at AvanzaStrategies.com.

About Avanza Healthcare Strategies

For more than 20 years, Avanza Healthcare Strategies has been a strategic leader in the migration of surgery from hospitals to ambulatory surgery centers. Avanza has helped ASCs, hospitals and health systems in more than 40 states plan for and open surgery centers, convert hospital outpatient departments to ASCs, develop joint ventures and assess operations of existing ASCs and hospital outpatient surgical departments. Learn more at AvanzaStrategies.com.

Media Contact:
Jackie Kim
342130@email4pr.com
512.479.6700

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambulatory-surgery-centers-become-must-have-for-hospitals-leadership-survey-finds-301603992.html

SOURCE Avanza Healthcare Strategies

Recommended Stories

  • Oregon biotech Siga Technologies set to deliver first monkeypox treatment

    Four years after Siga Technologies (Nasdaq: SIGA) gained approval for a smallpox drug, the Corvallis company is gearing up to get the same antiviral into a clinical trial for monkeypox. Tpoxx, also known as tecovirimat, is the only drug available to treat the virus, though it is not yet approved in the U.S. for the disease. The Food and Drug Administration designated Tpoxx as an investigational drug for monkeypox, allowing it to be released from the Strategic National Stockpile only after prescribers jump through considerable hoops.

  • US Producer Prices Fall for First Time Since Early in Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- A key measure of US producer prices unexpectedly fell in July for the first time in more than two years, largely reflecting a drop in energy costs and representing a welcome moderation in inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure o

  • Musk Says Twitter Hiding Witnesses He Needs in Buyout Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is accusing Twitter Inc. of hiding key witnesses in their legal battle over whether he must consummate a $44 billion buyout of the company, according to people familiar with the allegations. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussi

  • JPMorgan Gold Traders Found Guilty After Long Spoofing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. precious-metals business and his top gold trader were convicted in Chicago on charges they manipulated markets for years, handing the US government a win in its long crackdown on bogus “spoofing” orders.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Coo

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Big Rally, Says Oppenheimer

    Does high risk mean high reward? Not necessarily, so say the pros on Wall Street. Specifically citing penny stocks, or stocks that trade for less than $5 per share, analysts advise caution as these names might still be in the early innings, or it could be that they face an uphill battle that is just too steep. Luring investors with their bargain price tags, these stocks might be up against overpowering headwinds or have weak fundamentals. However, analysts argue there are early-stage companies t

  • Disney tops Netflix on streaming subscribers, sets higher prices

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co edged past Netflix Inc with a total of 221 million streaming customers and announced it will increase prices for customers who want to watch Disney+ or Hulu without commercials. The media giant will raise the monthly cost of Disney+ without advertising by 38% to $10.99 in December, when it begins to offer a new option that includes ads for the current price. Shares of Disney rose 6.9% in after-hours trading to $120.15 on Wednesday.

  • Acadia Terminates Painkiller, Cancer Candidate After Disappointing Data

    Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) stopped working on two candidates, including a one-time competitor to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ: VRTX) non-opioid painkiller. The company scrapped the ACP-044 program after evaluating the final phase 2 data on bunion removal patients. Initial data announced in April showed that the primary endpoint of pain intensity was not met. Rival Vertex boasted a mid-phase win for a similar candidate. Acadia has also discontinued ACP-319, which w

  • Veterans Suing 3M Over Earplugs Oppose Shifting Cases to Bankruptcy Court

    Lawyers for the veterans suing 3M over its earplugs are asking a judge to maintain the company’s liability after its subsidiary accepted responsibility for claims of hearing loss.

  • Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Eye Candidate in Focus

    Kodiak Sciences (KOD) reports narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter of 2022. The focus is on the lead candidate, KSI-301, which is being developed for treating various retinal vascular diseases.

  • Disney has 'out-Netflixed Netflix' and other streaming platforms: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners Chief Investment Officer Ivan Feinseth discusses Disney's latest earnings report and how it's starting to stand out among other major streaming competitors.

  • Disney earnings suggest the ‘streaming wars’ are officially over

    Walt Disney Co. plans to raise prices on various streaming offerings as it gears up for the Dec. 8 launch of an ad-supported tier, marking the latest sign that the streaming market isn't what it used to be.

  • How Retirees Can Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payouts

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Advances as IEA Boosts Demand Outlook on Fuel Switching

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineWest Texas Intermediate rose 1.1% to

  • Medical Giant J&J Crumbles On Guidance Haircut — Is It A Sell Now?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a sell after cutting its 2022 outlook amid currency concerns? Is JNJ stock a sell right now?

  • Exxon Eyes Global Trading Expansion as Commodity Profits Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering expanding its trading operations globally as historic oil-market volatility contributes to record profits for commodity shops.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Counted: Kenya UpdateRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use

  • This IT ‘dinosaur’ is roaring back to life – investors must buy now before everyone else realises

    Quantum computing – the idea that the weird world of quantum mechanics can be harnessed to make faster computers able to solve problems that traditional ones cannot – has always sounded impossibly futuristic. So you may be surprised to hear that you can go on to one computer company’s website and start to use its quantum computers, via the “cloud”, right now.

  • Russian oil production to fall by a fifth since EU import ban, IEA says

    The EU ban on Russian oil-product shipments is set to kick in on 5 February 2023.

  • Monkeypox Is Popping Up In Places It Shouldn’t But NanoViricides Says It May Have A Solution

    Benzinga - Rachel Green

  • Blackstone to Buy Bulk Purchaser CoreTrust From HCA Subsidiary

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying a company that controls how a swath of businesses owned by private equity firms secure and pay for goods and services as varied as printers, pallets and postage. The world’s largest alternative asset manager agreed to buy a majority stake in CoreTrust, a business that started within a supply arm for hospital giant HCA Healthcare Inc., Blackstone executives said. HCA’s HealthTrust subsidiary will continue to hold a minority stake in CoreTrust. A Blackstone

  • Putin gas cutoff will send European oil demand soaring – live updates

    Wildcat strikes spread across Britain as thousands of workers stage unofficial walkouts over pay Energy prices cap could hit grim milestone of £5,000 FTSE 100 dips slightly UK house prices will continue to rise in coming year, says RICS Ben Wright: Britain really is broken and we can’t afford to fix it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter