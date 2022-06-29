Ambulatory Surgical Center Market is Set to Expand at a CAGR of 3.9% & To Reach US$ 130.6 Bn During the Forecast Period 2021-2031 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The United States is projected to account for 88.3% of the North America Ambulatory Surgical Center Market share over this period. Europe is projected to continue its upward trend, with German sales expected at 31.6% of total market share by 2031

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global ambulatory surgical centers market totaled US$ 85.4 Bn in 2020. With sales growing at a 3.9% CAGR, the market valuation is poised to reach US$ 130.6 Bn by 2031.



Increasing number of clinical procedures such as lithotripsy, coronary angiography, hemodialysis, radiotherapy (for cancer), and chemotherapy is driving demand for ambulatory surgical centers. Earlier, all clinical condition was treated in the hospital, be it a simple suturing procedure or a deep invasive procedure. These minimal invasive procedures led the count of inpatient admissions to increase, resulting in disorganization in the hospital environment.

Get Sample Copy of Ambulatory Surgical Center Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5071

When a common outpatient procedure is performed in the ambulatory surgical center it saves up to 59% of the total spending, according to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

These factors are driving investments in hospitals for the establishment of ambulatory surgical centers. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for platers operating in the market, especially in developing regions.

“Growing demand for mobile healthcare services, coupled with favorable government policies encouraging the establishment of these centers in rural areas is expected to drive the market in the forthcoming years,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By centers type, the multispecialty centers segment is projected to account for 66.2% of the total market share in 2021, expanding at 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on modality, the hospital-based segment is forecast to hold 60.2% of the market share in 2021.

Sales in the surgical services segment are anticipated to account for 68.1% of the total market share in 2021.

Demand in the gastroenterology segment is expected to command 30% of the total market share over the assessment period.

The U.S. forecast to account for 88.3% of the North America market share over the assessment period.

Sales in Germany are forecast to command 31.6% of the Europe market share in 2031.

China will emerge as a lucrative market, holding 45% of the East Asia market share over the forecast period.





Story continues

Ask for more Insights Analysis on Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5071

Who is winning?

Key market players covered by FMI include AmSurg Corp, Tenet Healthcare, HCA Holdings, Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc., Surgery Partners, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America.

Leading players operating in the global ambulatory surgical centers market are focusing on new service offering, collaborations, and partnerships to improve their product portfolios, and to strengthen their global presence. For instance:

In June 2021, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), and its subsidiary United Surgical Partners International (USPI) acquired SurgCenter Development (SCD) which will provide service for musculoskeletal facilities which is said to be a high growth Service line.

In September 2019, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and NTT DATA Services signed a new agreement that focuses on developing more efficient and well-organized infrastructure for the hospitals, and ambulatory centers. This agreement fits into a transformation of digital strategies and prioritizing straight into technological innovations. Furthermore, these innovations will help deliver quality services

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2031. The global ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. The ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into five parts based on centers (single specialty centers and multispecialty centers), modality (hospital-based ambulatory surgical center, and freestanding ambulatory surgical center), services (diagnostic services and surgical services) and specialty area (gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain/neurology, urology, dermatology) across seven major regions.

Get Customization of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5071

Key Market Segments Covered in Ambulatory Surgical Center Industry Research

By Centers Type:

Single Specialty Centers

Multispecialty Centers

By Modality:

Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgical Center

Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Center

By Services:

Diagnostic Services

Surgical Services

By Specialty Area:

Gastroenterology

Ophthalmology

Orthopaedics

Pain/Neurology

Urology

Dermatology

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Adoption of hospital based Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3.2. Technological Advancements

4. Key Success Factors

Check Report for detailed TOC…

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Hemostatic Gels Market: The global hemostatic gels market was valued at US$ 957.1 Mn in 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 1.9 Bn by 2032.

Epiglottitis Treatment Market: The global epiglottitis treatment demand is presently valued at around US$ 10 Billion and is forecasted to develop at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 16 Billion by 2032.

Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market: The global colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market garnered a market value of US$ 2.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 5.07 Billion by registering a CAGR of 8% in the assessment period 2022-2032.

Disposable Medical Sensors Market: The disposable medical sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, from USD 6.5 billion in 2021 to USD 9.4 billion in 2026.

Surgical Navigation System Market: The surgical navigation system market is projected to attain a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, up from US$ 940 Mn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 1,700 Mn by 2030.

Vertebroplasty And Kyphoplasty Devices Market: The vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Spectrophotometers Market: The spectrophotometers market is predicted to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Knee Replacement Market: The knee replacement market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, up from US$ 8.27 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 15.7 Bn by 2032.

Operating Room Equipment Market: The operating room equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 30.9 Bn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 42 Bn by 2027.

Advance Wound Dressing Market: The advance wound dressing market size was valued at $8,978.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,190.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8%

More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/ae/news-releases/covid-19-to-keep-medical-face-shield-demand-afloat-projects-future-market-insights-301093987.html

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ambulatory-surgical-centre-market-092017

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs



