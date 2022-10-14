U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Component Type, Center Type, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market to Reach $5,668. 2 Million by 2032. Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market: Industry Overview

New York, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Component Type, Center Type, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344619/?utm_source=GNW

The global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market is projected to reach $5,668.2 million by 2032 from $2,077.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.88% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The growth in the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for outpatient care, the cost savings in ASCs, and the growing government support and funding for ASCs.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market is in the developing phase.The integration of OR software solutions in emerging countries, technological advancements in CT imaging, and the adoption of intraoperative imaging systems are some of the major opportunities in the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market.

Furthermore, some of the key trends going on in the market are the growing demand for 4K visualization, increasing partnerships between ASCs and hospitals, growing preference for large surgical monitors, various new product offerings, and expansion of companies into the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market.

Impact of COVID-19

While hospitals had to defer elective surgeries owing to the unprecedented burden of cases and subsequent shortage of beds and other resources, this led to a shift in inpatient surgical procedures being conducted at outpatient care facilities such as ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Non-complex orthopedic surgeries with fewer associated risks, such as those related to the extremities, spine, and hips, were largely conducted at ASCs, where patients were able to get the surgeries done timely and at lower costs.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in the number of non-essential surgeries performed at hospitals, most of which were shifted to hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) and ASCs. ASCs offered same-day discharge and charged lower fees for each procedure as compared to hospitals, both of which were favorable factors in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To cope with this increased demand and to ensure the same level of technology and services as offered by hospitals previously, ASCs took steps to modernize and integrate their ORs. Therefore, procurement and installation of OR integration systems such as cameras, video systems, surgical displays, and lighting systems were witnessed across all ASCs who were striving to achieve a minimum base level of OR integration.

Market Segmentation:
Segmentation 1: by Component
• OR Visualization
• OR Lighting
• OR Imaging
• OR Integration Software
• Other OR Integration Products

The global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market (by component) is expected to be dominated by the OR visualization segment.

Segmentation 2: by Center Type
• Single-Specialty ASCs
• Multi-Specialty ASCs

Single-specialty ASCs are expected to create the maximum incremental opportunity of $1,758.6 million during the period 2022-2032, followed by the multi-specialty ASCs segment at $1,700.2 million.

Segmentation 3: by Region
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Russia, Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, India, Australia and New Zealand, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America
• Rest-of-the-World - U.A.E., K.S.A., South Africa, Turkey, Rest-of-Rest-of-the-World

Regions such as North America and Europe have a technologically advanced healthcare system and allocate considerable budgets to the healthcare segment, due to which these regions hold the maximum share in the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market.

Recent Developments in Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market

• In July 2022, Arthrex Inc. partnered with Skytron to expand operating room technology and infrastructure solutions for U.S. hospitals and surgical centers.
• In April 2022, General Electric Company partnered with Medtronic to meet the growing needs for ambulatory surgery centers and office-based labs. Under this collaboration, customers can access extensive product portfolios, financial solutions, and exceptional service.
• In January 2022, Philips Healthcare announced physicians will now have access to advanced new 3D image guidance capabilities through its Image-Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System Zenition.
• In November 2021, Eizo expanded its product offering, CuratOR surgical panel, with 4K touchscreen surgical displays.
• In July 2021, HillRom launched the Helion Integrated Surgical System in the U.S. to enhance connectivity and communication in the operating room and improve patient outcomes.
• In April 2021, Barco N.V. launched Nexxis Live, a software solution for improving communication in the operating room.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market:
• Benefits Provided by OR Integration: Improved Surgical Workflows and Better Patient Outcomes
• Cost Savings in ASCs Benefitting All Stakeholders: Patients, Payers, and Healthcare Providers
• Growing Demand for Outpatient Care
• Growing Government Support and Funding to ASCs
• Increasing Patients’ Safety Concerns in the OR

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:
• High Initial Investment
• Low Reimbursement Rates Affect Profitability of ASC Across the Globe

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of OR integration products available for use in ORs in ASCs. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different OR integration products by component (OR visualization, OR lighting, OR imaging, OR integration software, and other OR integration products) and center type (single-specialty ASCs and multi-specialty ASCs).

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaborations and business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and funding activities. New offerings accounted for the maximum number of key developments, i.e., nearly half of the total developments in the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market, followed by partnerships, alliances, business expansions, and regulatory and legal activities.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market analyzed and profiled in the study involve players that offer OR integration products.Moreover, a detailed market share analysis of the players operating in the global ambulatory surgical center operating room integration systems market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names in this market are:
• Arthrex, Inc.
• Avante Health Solutions
• Barco NV
• Canon Inc.
• EIZO Corporation
• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
• General Electric Company
• Getinge AB
• KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Olympus Corporation
• Richard Wolf GmbH
• Siemens Healthineers AG
• STERIS plc
• Stryker Corporation

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• U.K.
• Spain
• Czech Republic
• Russia
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia and New Zealand
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest-of-Latin America
• Rest-of-the-World
• U.A.E.
• K.S.A.
• Turkey
• South Africa
• Rest-of-Rest-of-the-World
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344619/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


