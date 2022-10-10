U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,647.00
    -6.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,334.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,072.50
    -29.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.91
    -0.73 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.90
    -24.40 (-1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.40 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9703
    -0.0040 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.96
    +2.44 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1065
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5180
    +0.1880 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,340.79
    -141.67 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.26
    -13.77 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,973.39
    -17.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Market is expected to clock US$ 152.49 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The global ambulatory surgical centers market is driven by the increasing investment and growing demand for minimally invasive surgery and increasing investment in ambulatory surgical centers. Additionally, the growing burden of cancer and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases contribute to the growth of global ambulatory surgical centers. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/ambulatory-surgical-centers-market/7850

Growth Drivers

As the prevalence rate of chronic diseases is increasing in light of the growing geriatric population and lifestyle-associated factors, there is an imminent need for several treatments and surgical procedures for efficient disease management. Ambulatory surgical procedures require less time, allow patients same-day discharge, and are economical. These factors are fueling the demand for ambulatory surgical centers globally. However, the need for significant deployment and lack of skilled personnel in ambulatory centers restrict the market growth, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Myopia is a form of optical refractive error that primarily affects the elderly and children, and untreated myopia constitutes one of the leading causes of distance vision loss worldwide. Myopia increases the risk of ocular modifications, and untreated disease can result in other chronic eye diseases such as glaucoma and vision impairment. According to the World Health Organization, 2.2 billion people worldwide have distance and near vision impairment. Cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors are the two most common causes of vision loss. The increasing prevalence of myopia and cataract are contributing to the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market.

Ambulatory surgical centers are cutting-edge facilities outfitted with state-of-the-art surgical instruments and equipment. The most common procedures performed in ambulatory surgical centers are dental, otolaryngology, endoscopy, obstetrics, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, and cardiovascular surgery. ASCs perform interventional and necessary procedures but do not accept urgent care, walk-in, or emergency room, patients. Most ambulatory surgical procedure is usually completed in a single day, allowing the patient to go home the same day. Studies also indicate that ambulatory surgical centers have low complications and post-operative pain and infections, and ambulatory surgical centers are less stressful than hospitals.

The global ambulatory surgical centers market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Specialty Type, Application, Ownership, Surgery Type, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Specialty Type’

The global ambulatory surgical centers market based on specialty type has been segmented into:

  • Single Specialty

  • Multi-Specialty

Single specialty ambulatory centers are leading the global ambulatory surgical centers market owing to the increasing demand for specialized surgery such as dental, lithotripsy, LASIK surgery, and orthopedic surgery are contributing to the growth of the single specialty ambulatory surgical centers market. Additionally, an increasing number of physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers are contributing to the growth of the global single specialty ambulatory centers market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/ambulatory-surgical-centers-market/7850

Excerpts From ‘by Ownership’
The global ambulatory surgical centers market based on ownership has been segmented as:

  • Physician-Owned

  • Hospital-Owned

  • Corporate-Owned

Physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers are leading the global ambulatory surgical centers market owing to better care for the patient, allowing the physician to maintain standards and safety, focus exclusively on the single-setting procedure, and better accountability are contributing to the growth of the physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers.

Excerpts From ‘by Surgery Type’
The global ambulatory surgical centers market, based on the application, has been segmented into:

  • Ophthalmology

  • Dermatology

  • Gynecology

  • Dentistry

  • Urology

  • Cardiovascular

  • Others

Ophthalmology has dominated the global ambulatory surgical centers market as the increasing cases of hyperopia, astigmatism, myopia, and presbyopia is augmenting the demand for LAISK surgery and cataract surgery, thereby propelling the growth of the global ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers market. Additionally, the advantages of ambulatory surgical centers, such as better service, less surgery time, and the introduction of artificial intelligence in LAISK surgery, contribute to the growth of the global ophthalmology ambulatory surgical centers market.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global ambulatory surgical centers market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

The global ambulatory surgical centers market was dominated by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific. North America's large share in the global market can be attributed to the presence of developed infrastructure, healthcare expenditures, and technological advancement. Furthermore, the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and an increase in chronic diseases in the region are driving the North American ambulatory surgical centers market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global ambulatory surgical centers market are:

  • Health Systems, Inc

  • Envision Healthcare Corporation

  • Terveystalo

  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation

  • MEDNAX Services, Inc

  • TeamHealth

  • Quorum Health Corporation

  • UnitedHealth Group

  • Surgery Partners

  • Healthway Medical Group

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SPECIALTY TYPE

    1. Single Specialty

    2. Multi-specialty

  6. GLOBAL AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

    1. Diagnostic Services

    2. Surgical Services

TOC Continued..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?token=LLZw7qyh1Lya00VDVXTNooVpxjig7IKwyVdpAL6e&report_id=7850&license=Single

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Alzheimer’s Drugs Advance but Slowing Disease Remains a Challenge

    Although Biogen and Eisai’s lecanemab cleared plaque from patients’ brains, researchers say the benefits may be limited

  • GSK says U.S. FDA approves Boostrix for immunization during pregnancy

    The vaccine is also indicated against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis in individuals aged 10 years and older, GSK said.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Contrary to popular belief, the simple approach to many things in life is often the most effective. An investing quote from Motley Fool contributor Brian Feroldi that I believe is highly underrated goes as follows: "Good investing is 99% patience and 1% action." The pharmaceutical giant Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and medical devices maker Stryker (NYSE: SYK) are two healthcare stocks that appear poised to create wealth for shareholders who are patient and measured enough to let them.

  • Medicare Part D: Where you live can have a big impact on what you pay for drugs

    For seniors with chronic medical conditions, a difference in geography could mean paying thousands more per year out-of-pocket for the same medicine.

  • 5 Long-Term Side Effects of Drinking Wine

    Many adults enjoy wine as part of their nightly routine, whether to complement a home-cooked meal, wind down after a hectic day, or just out of habit. The impact of wine on your health is dependent on the frequency and amount consumed, which is why there are positive and negative long-term outcomes associated with drinking wine and other alcohol. The good news is wine can be part of a healthy lifestyle if enjoyed in the appropriate amounts. Read on to learn five potential long-term side effects

  • 7 Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

    It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.As you crunch on cucumber in your salad or dipped in hummus, there are numerous health benefits associated with eating cucumbers that you may not even realize. However, there are also some other side ef

  • America is facing a diaper crisis, and the anti-abortion movement is making it worse

    Many families across the U.S. lack access to supplies essential to their baby's well-being, including clothing, food, and diapers.

  • This is how many times a week you need to work out to get fit

    Getting rest days in between workouts is important for recovery

  • Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy

    The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....

  • Pregnancy complications spiked during the pandemic. No one knows exactly why.

    Lauren Phillips, a 32-year-old attorney from Brooklyn, had an easy pregnancy. Her vitals remained perfect, she felt great eating only vegan food, and was able to walk three miles a day throughout. The only blip was that despite being thrice vaccinated and meticulous about masking, she got infected with the coronavirus in her second trimester. At the time, it didn't seem like a big deal - "just like a mild cold" - and her pregnancy proceeded without incident until she gave birth to a healthy eigh

  • Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

    Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing — the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers while they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township of Uthai Sawan, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye. Paweenuch was deeply asleep and covered by a blanket on the floor when the attacker burst through the front door and killed 22 of her classmates who lay around her — apparently missing her because he thought she was already dead, her mother Panomplai Srithong said.

  • Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023

    If you're 65 or older, then Medicare is there to help you get the healthcare coverage you need. For hospital and inpatient care, Medicare Part A is the choice that tens of millions of people turn to. But for covering routine doctor visits and other outpatient care, Medicare Part B is the traditional option for many participants in the program.

  • Many Americans are shunning the Omicron COVID booster. What it means for the coming season as the virus mutates

    Some experts worry that lower booster rates will help the virus mutate this fall and winter.

  • Companies lack targets for employee mental health, study shows

    Only three companies out of 20 have published objectives for employee mental health management, a study from British charity investment manager CCLA revealed on Monday, despite "clear evidence" that such targets can save money. CCLA's new investor benchmark, which assessed 100 of the world's largest listed firms, showed a disconnect between their recognition of workers' mental health as an important business issue and formalised public commitments and disclosure. "There may be no shortage of mental health initiatives in the international workplace, but when it comes to integrating mental health into formal management systems and processes, most global companies have much further to go," Amy Browne, stewardship lead at CCLA, said in a statement.

  • Selma Blair's Explanation for Her Blindfold on 'Dancing With the Stars' Is Surprising

    Actress Selma Blair surprised 'Dancing With The Stars' fans by performing blindfolded this week. Here's how she says it helped with her multiple sclerosis.

  • The Doctor Is In — And Wants You To Vote: How Physicians Are Saving Democrats After Roe

    With abortion care hanging in the balance across the country, a number of doctors are turning to politics this election year.

  • Sugar substitutes: Is one better or worse for diabetes? For weight loss? An expert explains

    Sugar and artificial sweeteners comes in many shapes and colors. New Africa/Shutterstock.comWandering through the grocery store, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the numerous brands and health claims on the dozens of sugar substitutes. It can be particularly confusing for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes who must keep their blood sugar in check and control their weight. With the growing diabetes and obesity epidemic, there has been increasing awareness around the use of added sugars in foods.

  • How I lost a stone in a month (with a little Hollywood help)

    It’s strange but true that among the earliest beneficiaries of political correctness were fatties. As early as 1970, for example, long before we started being kind and “inclusive” to some of the more niche groups in society, the Billy Bunter children’s books – comedies about a corpulent, greedy public schoolboy – started being banned from public libraries for making fun of overweight children. More than 50 years later, despite two thirds of the adult population being overweight or obese, it’s st

  • Here's What Medicare Part A Costs and Covers in 2023

    For those needing hospital or inpatient services, the government's primary healthcare program provides valuable coverage.

  • 'Here's What Happened When I Did Carrie Underwood's Leg-Focused Workout For A Month'

    Carrie Underwood trains extremely hard when she's at home and on tour. Here's what happened when I did Carrie's exact full-body workout from her trainer.