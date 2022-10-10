Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Market is expected to clock US$ 152.49 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The global ambulatory surgical centers market is driven by the increasing investment and growing demand for minimally invasive surgery and increasing investment in ambulatory surgical centers. Additionally, the growing burden of cancer and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases contribute to the growth of global ambulatory surgical centers. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

As the prevalence rate of chronic diseases is increasing in light of the growing geriatric population and lifestyle-associated factors, there is an imminent need for several treatments and surgical procedures for efficient disease management. Ambulatory surgical procedures require less time, allow patients same-day discharge, and are economical. These factors are fueling the demand for ambulatory surgical centers globally. However, the need for significant deployment and lack of skilled personnel in ambulatory centers restrict the market growth, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Myopia is a form of optical refractive error that primarily affects the elderly and children, and untreated myopia constitutes one of the leading causes of distance vision loss worldwide. Myopia increases the risk of ocular modifications, and untreated disease can result in other chronic eye diseases such as glaucoma and vision impairment. According to the World Health Organization, 2.2 billion people worldwide have distance and near vision impairment. Cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors are the two most common causes of vision loss. The increasing prevalence of myopia and cataract are contributing to the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market.

Ambulatory surgical centers are cutting-edge facilities outfitted with state-of-the-art surgical instruments and equipment. The most common procedures performed in ambulatory surgical centers are dental, otolaryngology, endoscopy, obstetrics, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, and cardiovascular surgery. ASCs perform interventional and necessary procedures but do not accept urgent care, walk-in, or emergency room, patients. Most ambulatory surgical procedure is usually completed in a single day, allowing the patient to go home the same day. Studies also indicate that ambulatory surgical centers have low complications and post-operative pain and infections, and ambulatory surgical centers are less stressful than hospitals.

The global ambulatory surgical centers market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Specialty Type, Application, Ownership, Surgery Type, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Specialty Type’

The global ambulatory surgical centers market based on specialty type has been segmented into:

Single Specialty

Multi-Specialty

Single specialty ambulatory centers are leading the global ambulatory surgical centers market owing to the increasing demand for specialized surgery such as dental, lithotripsy, LASIK surgery, and orthopedic surgery are contributing to the growth of the single specialty ambulatory surgical centers market. Additionally, an increasing number of physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers are contributing to the growth of the global single specialty ambulatory centers market.

Excerpts From ‘by Ownership’

The global ambulatory surgical centers market based on ownership has been segmented as:

Physician-Owned

Hospital-Owned

Corporate-Owned

Physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers are leading the global ambulatory surgical centers market owing to better care for the patient, allowing the physician to maintain standards and safety, focus exclusively on the single-setting procedure, and better accountability are contributing to the growth of the physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers.

Excerpts From ‘by Surgery Type’

The global ambulatory surgical centers market, based on the application, has been segmented into:

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Gynecology

Dentistry

Urology

Cardiovascular

Others

Ophthalmology has dominated the global ambulatory surgical centers market as the increasing cases of hyperopia, astigmatism, myopia, and presbyopia is augmenting the demand for LAISK surgery and cataract surgery, thereby propelling the growth of the global ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers market. Additionally, the advantages of ambulatory surgical centers, such as better service, less surgery time, and the introduction of artificial intelligence in LAISK surgery, contribute to the growth of the global ophthalmology ambulatory surgical centers market.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global ambulatory surgical centers market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global ambulatory surgical centers market was dominated by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific. North America's large share in the global market can be attributed to the presence of developed infrastructure, healthcare expenditures, and technological advancement. Furthermore, the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and an increase in chronic diseases in the region are driving the North American ambulatory surgical centers market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global ambulatory surgical centers market are:

Health Systems, Inc

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Terveystalo

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

MEDNAX Services, Inc

TeamHealth

Quorum Health Corporation

UnitedHealth Group

Surgery Partners

Healthway Medical Group

