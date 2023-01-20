Ambulatory Surgical Centre Market will value USD 125.7 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews

Ambulatory Surgical Centre Market Size Center By Type (Multispecialty Centers and Single Specialty Centers), By Application (Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Pain/Neurology, Orthopedics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the ambulatory surgical center market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the ambulatory surgical center market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global ambulatory surgical center market are Community Health Systems, Inc.; Terveystalo; Tenet Healthcare Corporation; Envision Healthcare Corporation; UnitedHealth Group; TeamHealth; MEDNAX Services, Inc.; Quorum Health Corporation; Surgery Partners; and Healthway Medical Group among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide ambulatory surgical center market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The expansion of the market is being fueled by the rise in chronic diseases, the increase in surgical demand, and the trend toward ambulatory surgery facilities. Industry expansion will also be aided by the strategic movements made by the major market players and the introduction of new products. The rising prevalence of neurogenerative diseases including Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease is expected to support market growth in the long run. Around 60,000 Americans have received a diagnosis, and an estimated seven to 10 million people worldwide are thought to have the disease, according to Parkinson's News Today 2021. The market has grown significantly as a result of the rise in demand for a rapid and accurate diagnosis of the illness. Additionally, strategic activities like product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and others will lead to successful market expansion. For instance, in January 2021, HST Pathways unveiled "HST One," a top-tier membership program for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). With the opportunity to tack on more services as needed, the membership program's end user will have the choice of popular things that are bundled together as part of their subscription. More patients will seek out ambulatory surgery facilities once they start offering individualized services, which will significantly expand the industry.

Scope of Ambulatory Surgical Center Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Community Health Systems, Inc.; Terveystalo; Tenet Healthcare Corporation; Envision Healthcare Corporation; UnitedHealth Group; TeamHealth; MEDNAX Services, Inc.; Quorum Health Corporation; Surgery Partners; and Healthway Medical Group among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The Multispecialty Centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is a Multispecialty Centers and Single Specialty Centers. The Multispecialty Centers segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Because multiple facilities are offered under one roof in multispeciality centers, individuals do not need to rush when an emergency arises, this directly increases demand for the multispeciality center.

The printing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Pain/Neurology, Orthopedics, and Others. The orthopedics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The musculoskeletal systems of the body, which are made up of the bones, joints, and surrounding soft tissues, are treated with orthopedic surgery as a result of various illnesses, disorders, trauma, accidents, or situations. The number of knee and hip replacement surgeries has increased recently, which has aided the segment's expansion in the electrosurgical equipment market. For instance, 63,496 hip replacements and 75,073 knee replacements were performed nationally in the years 2019–2020, according to a report from the Canadian Institute of Health Information published in June 2021. Additionally, during the past few years, the average number of knee and hip replacement surgeries performed nationwide has climbed by about 5%.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the ambulatory surgical center include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. The rise of this sector is being fueled by two key factors: increased outpatient coverage and increasing government financing for primary care services. The strategic actions made by significant market participants in North America, such as mergers and acquisitions and collaborations to offer technologically advanced procedures and treatments, are expected to raise demand for ambulatory and primary care services. For instance, Tenet Healthcare and United Surgical Partners International teamed up to expand their network of ambulatory care centers in March 2015. The partnership employed 4,000 physicians, 265 short-day surgery facilities, and 20 imaging centers.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's ambulatory surgical center market size was valued at USD 4.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. Due to an increase in the strategic actions of significant market players, the release of new products, the demand for procedures, and the prevalence of chronic diseases in the area.

China

China’s ambulatory surgical center market size was valued at USD 5.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. The rise in demand for minimally invasive treatments, technological developments in surgical tools and equipment, and surgeons' control over the choice of such equipment are a few factors contributing to the growth of the ASC industry.

India

India's ambulatory surgical center market size was valued at USD 5.90 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.17 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. Because of the escalating demand in the area. However, the rise in healthcare costs as a result of an aging population, an increase in chronic illness prevalence, high healthcare spending, and an increase in hospital readmissions has led to the expansion of outpatient facilities.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the ambulatory surgical center market is mainly driven by the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases and a rise in geriatric population.

