AMC Theaters now lets you buy digital gift cards with Dogecoin
is leaning into its relatively newfound status as a by letting people buy gift cards with . The theater chain to accept , Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash payments later this year.
CEO Adam Aron that while AMC is working on enabling crypto payments for movie tickets, you can use a BitPay Wallet to buy up to $200 worth of gift cards per day with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies. Aron noted customers can on the AMC website and mobile app, as well as in theatres.
Huge news Dogecoin fans! As we work to accept online crypto payments, now you can buy @AMCTheatres digital gift cards (up to $200 per day) with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrency using a BitPay Wallet. Accepted on our web site, mobile app, and in theatres. https://t.co/hPubbeq4YG pic.twitter.com/dra7e23tc8
— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 5, 2021
In a Twitter poll , Aron asked if the company should accept Dogecoin. Just over two thirds of the 140,000 voters opted for the “yes, for sure do it” option.
AMC and Dogecoin have been two of 2021’s wildest success stories. Their respective valuations skyrocketed early this year. In AMC’s case, it was part of a run on the stock market , while Tesla Elon Musk by promoting the cryptocurrency.