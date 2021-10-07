U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

AMC Theaters now lets you buy digital gift cards with Dogecoin

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

AMC is leaning into its relatively newfound status as a meme stonk by letting people buy gift cards with Dogecoin. The theater chain already had plans to accept bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash payments later this year.

CEO Adam Aron said that while AMC is working on enabling crypto payments for movie tickets, you can use a BitPay Wallet to buy up to $200 worth of gift cards per day with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies. Aron noted customers can pay with digital cash on the AMC website and mobile app, as well as in theatres.

In a Twitter poll last month, Aron asked if the company should accept Dogecoin. Just over two thirds of the 140,000 voters opted for the “yes, for sure do it” option.

AMC and Dogecoin have been two of 2021’s wildest success stories. Their respective valuations skyrocketed toward the moon early this year. In AMC’s case, it was part of a run on the stock market initiated by Reddit users, while Tesla technoking Elon Musk boosted Dogecoin’s price by promoting the cryptocurrency.

