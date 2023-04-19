AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 7.0% this week, taking one-year losses to 56%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 73% in that time. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

With the stock having lost 7.0% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Because AMC Entertainment Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year AMC Entertainment Holdings saw its revenue grow by 55%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 73% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between AMC Entertainment Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for AMC Entertainment Holdings shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 56%, over the last 1 year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 7.7% in the twelve months, AMC Entertainment Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 56%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for AMC Entertainment Holdings (2 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

