AMC Health Announces Rebranding for 20th Anniversary and New Offerings for Continued Expansion

A new visual identity and corporate website

Logo

Logo

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Health, the leading Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Telehealth, and virtual care services provider, is pleased to announce that it has rebranded, introducing a new visual identity. Coinciding with the unveiling of the new brand, AMC Health launched an updated corporate website (www.amchealth.com) focused on its RPM and virtual care offerings.

The change celebrates the company's 20th anniversary and represents the company's growth, and expanded offering leading the way in virtual care. The rebrand comes as AMC Health continues to grow and expand its RPM and virtual care offerings through innovation, seeking to continually anticipate market needs and better serve new and existing clients. AMC Health's client base consists of payers, providers, payviders, government agencies, employers, and partners.

"Our vision is to become recognized as the most trusted, and innovative company in RPM and virtual care," said Nesim Bildirici, CEO, and Founder of AMC Health. "The rebrand is more than cosmetic; we continually strive to evolve and innovate to be better at everything we do, every day, and for every patient."

The brand refresh consolidates the company's full suite of virtual care capabilities and signifies the momentum of the focused growth and innovation. AMC Health continues to blaze the path forward as the most experienced and innovative RPM company, with the expansion of its NICU, maternity, and behavioral health RPM programs, just to name a few. AMC Health also continues to advance its machine learning analytics, boasting over 35+ million patient interactions and an FDA Class II cleared platform.

Over the past 20 years, AMC Health has cemented its status as the market leader for RPM and virtual care. AMC Health has experienced 30+% YOY growth which reflects the increasing demand for RPM as well as the value of partnering with an experienced virtual care company.

Story continues

About AMC Health:

Founded in 2002, AMC Health's Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring suite of solutions leverages a superior analytics platform and a simple user interface that integrates easily into clinical workflows. AMC Health's advanced, real-time, analytics-driven, virtual care solutions have driven outstanding and measurable outcomes to hundreds of thousands of patients across the healthcare continuum, including payers, provider systems and governmental agencies.

Its FDA Class II cleared, clinical decision support platform is combined with end-to-end, clinical and support RPM services that enable healthcare organizations to confidently extend their services beyond the four walls of hospital and ambulatory clinic settings.

AMC Health's unparalleled corpus of peer-reviewed, published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions including heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions and substantial financial returns on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

Media Contact

Mari Mescolotto

Chief Marketing Officer

AMC Health

mmescolotto@amchealth.com

Related Images













Image 1: Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



