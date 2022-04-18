The AMC mobile app for U.S. theaters now accepts Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and other cryptocurrencies

Those of you who bought Dogecoin as a joke can use them towards movie tickets at AMC. The largest movie theater chain in the U.S., AMC Theaters, has been openly pro-crypto, and the CEO recently announced its mobile app will now accept Dogecoin (DOGE), Shibu Inu (SHIB), and other cryptocurrencies.

The names of the other newly supported cryptocurrencies are yet to be revealed. TechCrunch has reached out for a comment and will update this if they get back to us.

Exactly as promised, the AMC mobile app for AMC’s U.S. theatres now accepts online payments using Doge Coin, Shiba Inu, and other crypto currencies — thanks to Bitpay. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay and Paypal. To do so, you first will need to update to the latest version of our app. pic.twitter.com/MMy7SIxYbl — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) April 15, 2022

In the tweet, Aron revealed that customers in the U.S. can update the latest version of the AMC Theatres iOS and Android mobile apps to use crypto payments via integration with BitPay.

Dogecoin was accepted by AMC Theaters in October 2021, but only through digital gift cards (up to $200 per day). Its plans to begin accepting crypto were announced in August, however, it wasn't until January 6, 2022, when the CEO of AMC Theatres, Adam Aron, promised users via a tweet to include meme tokens DOGE and SHIB by March. While delayed, the company delivered, appeasing the impatient Dogecoin fans.

The company first started accepting crypto payments back in November, which allowed customers to purchase movie tickets online using Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC). After the announcement, social media erupted with Dogecoin fans demanding the meme cryptocurrency be accepted as well. Aron tweeted a poll, asking whether or not they would use DOGE to make purchases at AMC. More than two-thirds voted yes.

According to Aron, crypto payments accounted for 14% of total online transactions.

Paying for popcorn and tickets using DOGE is simple, for the most part. All you have to do is select Bitpay as your payment method once you have added your AMC tickets to your cart. Then you just connect your crypto wallet or get an address where you can send your chosen cryptocurrency.