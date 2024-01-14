AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after we looked into AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on AMC Networks is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$545m ÷ (US$5.4b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, AMC Networks has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Media industry average of 7.7% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured AMC Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AMC Networks here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about AMC Networks, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 19% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on AMC Networks becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 71% during the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for AMC Networks (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

