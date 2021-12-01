U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,513.04
    -53.96 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,022.04
    -461.68 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,254.05
    -283.64 (-1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,147.42
    -51.49 (-2.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.48
    -0.70 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    +8.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.51 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4340
    -0.0090 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3272
    -0.0029 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.7810
    -0.3990 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,792.07
    -233.21 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,442.71
    -26.38 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.68
    +109.23 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,935.62
    +113.86 (+0.41%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AMC shares sink 15% — Here's why the stock tanked on Wednesday

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AMC (AMC) shares tanked as much as 17% during the lows of the session on Wednesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant detected in California. The stock closed 15% lower, at $28.57.

Re-opening trades such as theater and travel stocks slid over concerns that variant would disrupt daily life. AMC, like other theater chains and brick-and-mortar businesses, closed operations temporarily at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic

AMC Entertainment shares had risen 2.4% in premarket on Wednesday after the company announced it had the biggest day of ticket sales on Monday for a single title since re-opening with "Spider Man: No Way Home."

The stock steadily inched itself down towards session lows in the afternoon amid a broader market sell-off as more headlines regarding the variant were released. 

Earlier on Wednesday the South African Health Ministry indicated the number of Omicron variant cases had almost doubled since Tuesday. 

AMC's stock is down 26% since the variant was first announced last Friday, causing a market sell-off. 

Shares of the theater chain company have been a retail trade favorite this year. Year to date, the stock is up more than 1300% this year. 

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Read the latest cryptocurrency and bitcoin news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • What AMC’s Spider-Man site crash means for movie NFTs

    Spider-Man's early ticket sales crash indicates a bright future for Hollywood NFTs as promotional vehicles.

  • Jack Dorsey called founder-CEOs 'a single point of failure' — here are some other founder-CEOs

    Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey cited the reasoning behind stepping down as being rooted in his belief that company founders serving as CEOs is “severely limiting” and represents a “single point of failure.” In light of his announcement, here are some other company founders currently serving as CEOs.

  • FCC nominee does not support U.S. internet rate regulation

    President Joe Biden's pick for a seat on the Federal Communications Commission told a U.S. Senate Committee on Wednesday she does not back government regulation of broadband rates. Gigi Sohn, a former senior aide to Tom Wheeler who served as FCC chairman under former President Barack Obama, said it would take at least a year for the commission to reinstate landmark neutrality rules that were repealed in 2017 under then-President Donald Trump. Asked by Senator Marsha Blackburn if she would support FCC regulation of broadband rates, Sohn said: "No. That was an easy one."

  • Stocks drop as the U.S. reports its first case of the Omicron variant

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how markets are digesting the first confirmed Omicron COVID case in the U.S.

  • 2 Unstoppable Artificial-Intelligence Stocks to Buy for the New Year

    Many companies use the term "artificial intelligence" (AI) to generate hype, but few of them successfully integrate AI to grow their business. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) have used AI to drive their businesses. Upstart is using artificial intelligence to redefine how banks determine creditworthiness for loans.

  • 2 Reddit Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

    Reddit investors get dumped on because they cling to notions that monied interests are holding back their favorite meme stocks and endlessly cheer the next big short squeeze. There are actually some very smart investors on Reddit and quite a number of the stocks they discuss are very good, well-financed businesses that don't need their shares jawboned above penny stock valuations. Here are two of the most popular Reddit stocks that an investor can actually buy and hold for years to come.

  • Why Arbutus Biopharma Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) rocketed higher on Wednesday morning in response to a court ruling in its favor. The stock was up 70.2% at 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday. So what  Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) attempt to avoid paying royalties on the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology that its COVID vaccine relies upon took another turn for the worse.

  • Trade Alert: Chamath Palihapitiya At Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), Has Just Spent US$10.0m Buying 6.1% More Shares

    Those following along with Clover Health Investments, Corp. ( NASDAQ:CLOV ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent...

  • 2 Ridiculously Cheap Dividend Stocks To Buy for 2022

    For investors looking to get away from this volatility and find more safety, holding dividend stocks in your portfolio can be an excellent decision. Two dividend stocks that pay an above-average yield and are incredibly cheap right now are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC). AbbVie makes for an ideal buy-and-forget investment.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in December (and Beyond)

    For you unbridled growth investors, the stock that could make you a lot richer this month and well beyond is Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). Sea has had a monumental run-up since the bear-market bottom 20 months ago.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell 4.4% on Tuesday after comments by one of the telecom's key executives sparked concerns of slowing growth among investors. Speaking during the Wells Fargo Technology Media and Telecom Summit, AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh indicated that the strong customer growth the company experienced over the past year was likely to decelerate. "We suspect the activity level for postpaid in 2022 is probably going to subside," McElfresh said.

  • Stocks drop as U.S. reports its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani runs down the CDC's report of the first case of the Omicron variant in the U.S., while Markets Reporter Ines Ferre breaks down how markets and travel sectors are reacting to this news.

  • 3 Reasons Pfizer Stock Will Crush the Broader Market in 2022

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been the second-best-performing big pharma stock for the whole of 2021. Pfizer's shares have soared this year due to its dominance in the COVID-19 vaccine market, as well as its late-stage trial success with the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid. Despite this sizable jump in 2021, Pfizer seems primed to crush the broader market yet again in 2022.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn lower with Omicron, inflation in focus

    Stock market news live updates: Stocks erase earlier gains with Omicron, inflation in focus

  • Do Fortinet's (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • 26 cheap stocks to buy now that Omicron has hammered markets: Wells Fargo

    It could be time to do some shopping in the stock market this holiday season, opines this veteran strategist.

  • Why Salesforce.com Stock Is Diving Today

    Salesforce actually had quite a successful third quarter of fiscal 2022 by numerous measures. One notable change for the company is that online business messaging service Slack -- bought almost exactly a year ago -- was incorporated for the first time into Salesforce's results. Slack is clearly an important part of the company's strategy.

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped, Then Dropped Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) raced out of the gate Wednesday morning, climbing 2.3% in the first couple minutes of trading before beginning to fall back. Tesla's first big pop seems to have been sparked by a bit of corporate theater. In an apparent poke at the phenomenon of whistleblowers trying to embarrass their bosses, Elon Musk tweeted last night that Tesla is now selling a "limited-edition Cyberwhistle" shaped like its still-unavailable Cybertruck.

  • Airline stocks: ‘We’re crying wolf’ every time there’s a COVID scare, analyst says

    Helane Becker, Cowen senior research analyst, examines the relationship between airline holdings and COVID variants as travelers become more accustomed to pandemic regulations.

  • Exact Sciences Breaks Up With Pfizer -- Time to Buy?

    Breaking up is hard to do, but not for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Recently the partners let a partnership that was a lot more important to the diagnostics provider than the pharmaceutical giant come to an abrupt end. Shares of Exact Sciences soared in 2020, but the stock has been under a lot of pressure this year.