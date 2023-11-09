AMC stock tumbles as company announces $350 million share offering

AMC (AMC) stock is tanking. And once again, it has to do with investor fears about their shares being diluted.

On Thursday, the movie chain filed to offer up to $350 million in stock.

AMC said in the filing that it would use the funds to "bolster liquidity, to repay, refinance, redeem or repurchase its existing indebtedness (including expenses, accrued interest and premium, if any) and for general corporate purposes."

Shares fell as much as 20% on the news, before paring some of their losses.

AMC shares had already sold off earlier this year over investor fears about share dilution. The stock fell about 20% in September when AMC announced it planned to sell up 40 million shares.

In August, a Delaware court approved a merger between AMC and AMC preferred shares (APE) that made all outstanding shares AMC common stock. AMC also executed a 10-for-1 reverse stock split at the time. AMC CEO Adam Aron previously said the stock conversion was crucial to AMC having proper cash balances in 2024 and 2025.

"AMC should now be able to raise additional equity capital," AMC CEO Adam Aron wrote in a letter to investors following the court approval.

The stock issuance moves on Thursday overshadowed what Wall Street read as an overall positive earnings report on Wednesday night as well as any potential tailwinds from the end of the SAG-AFTRA labor strike.

AMC's $0.09 earnings per share loss was narrower than the $0.20 loss that the Street had expected while the company's revenue came in at $1.41 billion, above estimates for $1.26 in revenue.

Aron said on the company's earnings call that AMC wouldn't reveal the material impact from Beyonce and Taylor Swift movies until the fourth quarter earnings call.

"For what it's worth we did very well," Aron said. "We're going to make a handsome profit from having facilitated what was in stadium concert tour, getting it converted to film and getting it in theaters quickly."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

