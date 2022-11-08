AMC is trying to fill some empty movie theaters with Zoom meetings

Call it an odd pairing: AMC and Zoom are teaming up to turn some movie theaters into huge meeting rooms.

Starting next year, the movie theater chain will launch "Zoom Rooms" in as many as 17 cities across the US.

The companies say their partnership will help bring together "decentralized workforces and customer bases" for virtual and in-person meetings.

If you've ever joined a Zoom meeting from home or the office but thought, "Gee, I wish I could do this in a movie theater," there'll soon be a solution to your strange predicament.

AMC and Zoom announced Monday that they're teaming up to turn some movie theaters into huge meeting rooms. Starting sometime in 2023, they'll bring what they call "Zoom Rooms" to AMC theaters in as many as 17 cities in the US.

Once Zoom Rooms launch, you'll be able to book three-hour timeslots for meetings that can seat between 75 and 150 people, depending on the theater. For an additional fee, your team can also watch a movie in the theater and have food and drinks (read: popcorn).

"AMC has an abundance of attractive theatres at centrally located venues in city after city after city, each with ample seating capacity, especially so during daytime hours on weekdays when most meetings take place," said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, in a press release. "Our state-of-the-art sight and sound technology is widely renowned, and has made gathering in movie theatres one of the most popular out-of-home entertainment options in the United States. Zoom Rooms at AMC broadens our scope, as we now can participate as well in the multi-billion market for corporate and other meetings."

The company may well need it. Though AMC reported climbing attendance and higher revenue from this point last year in its Q3 earnings call Tuesday, it posted a quarterly loss again, this time to the tune of $226.9 million.

During the pandemic, many companies' workforces sprawled over a broader geographic range, made possible by the increase in remote work opportunities. Add in the fact that office attendance has still not fully rebounded in many major US cities and, who knows, you may just have your next all-hands in an...AMC.

Read the original article on Business Insider