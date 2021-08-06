U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.13
    -0.96 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.80
    -46.10 (-2.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.98 (-3.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0074 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3878
    -0.0053 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2300
    +0.4770 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,772.88
    +1,813.89 (+4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.39
    +56.74 (+5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: AMCIU) (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $150,000,000.

The Company's units began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "AMCIU" on August 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of the Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "AMCI" and "AMCIW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on investment opportunities centered around the themes of sustainability, decarbonization and energy transition.

Evercore ISI acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by e-mail at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 3, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Nimesh Patel
Chief Executive Officer and Director
AMCI Acquisition Corp. II
203-625-9200
npatel@amcigroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amci-acquisition-corp-ii-announces-closing-of-150-million-initial-public-offering-301350154.html

SOURCE AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Sank 17.6% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sank 17.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite debuting a new product offering for its Foundry data analytics platform and announcing continued collaboration with the U.S. government on vaccine distribution projects, the stock lost ground amid market volatility. With concerns related to faster-than-anticipated inflation and the coronavirus delta variant, investors shied away from riskier tech stocks, and Palantir ended the month down double digits as a result of these trends.

  • Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Is Surging Today

    The natural-gas fuel technology company's second-quarter numbers appear good, but there's more than meets the eye.

  • Why Sunrun Stock Got Eclipsed Today

    Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), the self-proclaimed "nation's leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services," had fallen 9.9% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT after the company reported a big earnings miss -- and a change of management. For Q2 2021, Sunrun says it grew its customer count 19% year over year to just under 600,000 customers. Unfortunately, the cost of that revenue grew 124%, pushing operating losses higher, and leaving Sunrun with a $0.20-per-share loss on the bottom line -- nearly twice as bad as the $0.11 loss a year ago.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Why the Nasdaq's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Just Charged Up

    The stock market was generally up on Friday, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) didn't get to join in the fun. As of just before 11 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down more than half a percent, even though just about every other major market benchmark was up on the day. Hydrogen fuel cell stocks got a lift on favorable earnings and other factors, and below, we'll look more closely at some of the most popular companies in the space.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Why Zymergen's Stock Is Crashing (Again) Today

    Continuing the roller-coaster ride that it has been on this week, shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) are plummeting Friday. Zymergen announced that a pair of executives are joining its management team. First, the company has tapped Lincoln Germain as its new chief operating officer.

  • Why Redfin Was Sinking on Friday Despite Q2 Beats

    Investors were leaving Redfin's (NASDAQ: RDFN) house at the end of the week. On Friday, the prominent online real estate company posted its latest set of quarterly figures, and the stock promptly traded down. On a year-over-year basis in its second quarter, Redfin managed to more than double its revenue to $471 million.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Just Popped

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP), a miner of rare earth elements, are up 3.3% at 11:15 a.m. EDT Friday after crushing Q2 earnings estimates yesterday afternoon. The bad news is that at one point this morning, MP shares were up as much as 12.5%, so it actually looks as if the enthusiasm over this rare earth metals stock is dying out fast. Heading into Q2, analysts had forecast that MP Materials would earn a $0.13-per-share profit on sales of $58.3 million.

  • Why Appian Tumbled 15% in July

    Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell by 15.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no company-specific news. The sell-off may have come as investors pulled back some of their optimism about the company from the previous month when they drove Appian's share price up more than 50%. Investors have, generally speaking, sold off some high-growth technology stocks earlier this year, after pouring into the sector in 2020.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Why Plug Power Jumped 10% Friday Morning, but Then Retreated

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported its second-quarter 2021 financial report after the bell Thursday, and investors gave the stock an early boost today. Plug reported that compared to the year-ago period, net revenue increased 83% in its second quarter ended June 30. As a result, the company said in its conference call with investors, it raised estimates for the full year 2021 for gross billings to $500 million, a 50% jump over 2020.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell On Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after crumbling on another delay for its Covid vaccine? Here's what to know about Novavax stock.

  • Kaixin Auto stock soars after disclosing merger talks, ambition to be like Nio, XPeng and Li Auto

    Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings took flight on massive volume Friday, after the China-based used and new car dealership announced plans to establish a new energy vehicle (EV) business unit. The company said it has been in merger and acquisition talks with "a number of EV manufacturers." The stock shot up 57.7% in afternoon trading on volume of 196.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 366,500 shares. That was enough to make the stock the biggest gainer and most actively tr

  • This May Be Chevron's Biggest Move in Years, and Nobody's Talking About It

    Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is profiting from the global economic and travel recovery. CEO Michael Wirth described this business unit as reflecting Chevron's "higher returns, lower carbon" strategy, and said that "... the dedication of resources in a new organization will accelerate growth in multiple business lines that we expect to be part of a lower carbon energy system."

  • Zynga’s Stock Is Getting Slammed. At Least 8 Analysts Cut Their Price Targets.

    Shares fell by double digits as investors responded to news that some players the videogame company attracted during the pandemic are drifting away.

  • Why Robinhood’s stock was destined for the ‘meme treatment’

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the July jobs reports and Robinhood after stockholders filed to sell 97.9 million shares over time.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's Management Believes Copper Could Be Headed Higher

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is an attractive way for investors to benefit from rising raw material prices. In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted several reasons to invest in Freeport. Let's take a look at what was said and why investors have cause for optimism over Freeport-McMoRan.