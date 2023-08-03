AMCIL (ASX:AMH) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At A$0.04

AMCIL Limited's (ASX:AMH) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 24th of August to A$0.04, with investors receiving 60% more than last year's A$0.025. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 3.4% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

AMCIL Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 0.2% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 210% over the next year.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.03, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.035. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.6% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Unfortunately, AMCIL's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 144% of its profit. As they say in finance, 'past performance is not indicative of future performance', but we are not confident a company with limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio will be a star dividend-payer over the next decade.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think AMCIL's payments are rock solid. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for AMCIL that investors need to be conscious of moving forward.

