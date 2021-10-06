U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.55
    +6.51 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,416.99
    +90.49 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,501.91
    -64.79 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,214.96
    -26.67 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.94
    -0.49 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    +0.0590 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4100
    +0.4020 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,096.97
    +3,436.59 (+6.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,326.26
    +1,083.58 (+446.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -31.20 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -1,242.23 (-4.32%)
     

Amco Polymers Launches New Mobility Initiative

·3 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their strategy to provide the next generation of products and services to the transportation industry, Amco Polymers (AMCO) has launched a redesigned Mobility Focused Business Strategy. This initiative includes the addition of experienced industry leadership and a new mobility-focused product portfolio designed to provide leading solutions to support the latest developments in the mobility industry.

Amco Polymers has launched a redesigned Mobility Focused Business Strategy.

The mobility focus includes the additions of industry veterans Bruce Serafin and Robert Nelson, who bring over 50 years of combined industry experience. "We are excited for our expansion into the mobility segment. AMCO's UL expertise, strong technical DNA, and best-in-class service model will be a great benefit for growth- driven Mobility customers," said Jim LeGacy, AMCO's Director of Application Development.

"AMCO's extensive polymer portfolio from the industry's leading resin manufacturers is ideally suited for the next generation of mobility designs," said Kevin Wettstein, Senior VP & General Manager at Amco Polymers. "As part of the world's largest polymer distribution company, AMCO's team of engineers and professionals not only assist OEMs, Tiers, and manufacturers in the design and selection of the right products but ensures a robust supply chain network exists that will take these transformative ideas and move them faster and more reliably into the market."

As the transportation industry shifts towards electric/hybrid propulsion systems, smart, connected technologies, autonomous driving, and shared mobility, new designs require materials that provide exacting functionality, safety, reliability, and affordability while focusing on more sustainable solutions. AMCO, an industry leader in sustainability, works with its suppliers and customers to bring to the market the best and latest materials to fit all of these needs.

Amco Polymers introduced the mobility team at the Battery Show in Novi, Michigan, September 2021. AMCO featured daily presentations from key partners Covestro and SABIC Specialties and showcased their lineup of materials, including new materials for battery component applications. "The mobility team from AMCO offers a single point of contact both commercially and technically with the most comprehensive line card in the industry for all of your polymer needs in automotive applications," said Bruce Serafin, Mobility Segment Leader.

Amco Polymers is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and has a network of over 100 distribution centers and warehouses in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. AMCO ensures simple and reliable supply chain solutions for their customers.

ABOUT Amco Polymers, Amco Polymers is an agile, solutions-focused distributor and compounding company with an extraordinary breadth in resin selection. For more than 60 years, AMCO has provided customers with peace of mind by building genuine relationships, providing responsive 24-hour customer service, and delivering industry-leading logistics. AMCO's comprehensive and diverse line card coupled with a knowledgeable and experienced sales/technical team allows AMCO to provide customers with solutions optimized around cost and performance. For more information, visit https://www.amcopolymers.com/ or view the mobility video here.

Media Contact: Priscilla Frydryszewski
pfrydryszewski@amcopolymers.com
800-262-6685

Amco Polymers
Amco Polymers
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amco-polymers-launches-new-mobility-initiative-301394637.html

SOURCE Amco Polymers

Recommended Stories

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Take a Pass on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for Now

    During Tuesday's Mad Money "Lightning Round", one caller asked Jim Cramer about a company by the name of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals : "I like companies like this," he responded. Let's check out the chart of this biopharmaceutical company that is using gene science. In this daily bar chart of LXRX, below, we can see that prices made a rapid run-up in late 2020 and then declined from February to July/August.

  • Lithium Jumps Again as Miners Can’t Keep Up With Battery Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices extended their yearlong rally as surging demand spurs a shortfall of the key battery material.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPrices have more than doubled in the past year, according to a Benchmark Min

  • Why Energy Fuels Stock Plunged 12%

    Shares of uranium mining specialist Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 12% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday, and it's not hard to figure out why the stock is struggling. According to the experts at MiningReview.com, uranium prices need to rise to about $60 a pound in order to become profitable enough to "incentivize" uranium miners to increase production. Now, thanks to significant buying by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC: SRUU.F), uranium prices nearly doubled between mid-August and mid-September, and seemed to be heading in the general direction of $60.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • Natural Gas Prices Take Wild Ride After Putin Comments

    The Russian president said the country’s gas supplies to Europe are set to reach a record this year.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Sinks by Most in Two Weeks With Supply Concerns Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined by the most in two weeks in the wake of growing U.S. inventories and after Russia signaled it is ready to help ease a global energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeFutures in New York slid 1.9% on

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Container Crisis Gets So Bad Coca-Cola Switches to Bulk Freight

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping stuff in containers has gotten so out of hand that Coca-Cola Co. is switching its cargoes to vessels that are normally only used by industrial commodity traders to help keep its business running.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeIn normal times, the company transports materials around the world in the same 20 f

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • Walmart, Target, Home Depot and other large retailers are chartering ships to bypass supply chain problems. Will the strategy save Christmas?

    Leasing a ship can cost millions per month, making it an option only for the retailers with the biggest financial resources

  • Home Depot signs on as first retail partner for Walmart's delivery-as-a-service platform

    Home Depot said that in fiscal 2020, it saw sales on its digital platforms increase 86%, with more than half of online orders fulfilled through stores.

  • U.S. Coal Mines Are Running Out of Miners Just as Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when the world is clamoring for more coal, U.S. suppliers are facing a shortage of miners. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeThe number of coal miners in the U.S. has been sliding for years, and is down about 8.6%

  • How Will the Ethereum Ecosystem React to Fee Burning?

    Changes to Ethereum's fee market and the addition of a burn mechanism since EIP 1559 have wider effects on all aspects of the user experience than what appears just on the surface.

  • FedEx Ground and Berkshire Grey Team Up to Streamline Small Package Processing

    New Sortation Solution Enables Autonomous Package Processing And Improved Optimization

  • Costco’s September sales up nearly 16%

    Costco Wholesale Corp.'s September sales rose 15.8% to $19.5 billion, from $16.8 billion a year ago, the retailer said late Wednesday.

  • Here are 10 ‘high conviction’ stocks of companies with strong pricing power and at least 20% upside potential to UBS targets

    Inflation and supply issues are among the buzziest words on Wall Street as the third-quarter earnings reporting season approaches, with investors waiting to see which companies were the best at managing surging cost pressures and shipping disruptions.