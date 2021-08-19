U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

AmCom Insurance Services, Inc. selects Input 1 Payments as their digital payment gateway provider

·3 min read

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmCom Insurance Services Inc., based in Rocklin, CA, and part of the Amynta Group, has selected the Input 1 Payments platform for accepting payments via ACH and debit/credit cards. By integrating Input 1's industry-leading digital insurance payment platform into AmCom's offerings, AmCom has significantly upgraded its agent and customer experience.

Input 1 is the best-in-class solution in the insurance billing and payments space because of their focus on security, integration, configurability, and the customer experience. — David Hall, VP, AmCom

AmCom specifically searched for a payment platform built for the insurance industry capable of handling their volume of transactions. Input 1 Payments' ability to seamlessly integrate into AmCom's existing systems while providing their customers with a secure and user-friendly experience was what made the solution the perfect match for AmCom's needs. "AmCom Insurance Services has a long-standing reputation for being a progressive service-oriented MGA, and we are pleased that they will be using Input 1 Payments to provide their customers with the best possible payment experience," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President of Input 1. "Input 1 Payments is purpose-built for the insurance industry and will meet AmCom's current and future growth needs. We're confident our industry-leading payment platform will continue to change the landscape for the insurance industry with simplicity and an unmatched pricing model that eliminates set up fees and monthly maintenance costs."

"After thorough research, we feel that Input 1 is the best-in-class solution in the insurance billing and payments space because of their focus on security, integration, configurability, and the customer experience. These are the specific traits AmCom looked for when seeking out a digital payments provider in the marketplace. We also wanted an established platform that made processing e-payments an easy task for our customers to master and would easily integrate into the existing look and feel of our systems," said David Hall, Vice President of AmCom Insurance Services. "Providing a world-class customer experience is very important to us and adding Input 1 Payments' capabilities to our operations will best serve our customers."

About AmCom Insurance Services, Inc.

AmCom Insurance Services, Inc. is a progressive service-oriented managing general agency. Established in 1996 as a full-service managing general agency, AmCom offers different payment options for insureds and offers a competitive commission structure. They have a reputation in the industry for competitive pricing, professional staff, and high service standards in underwriting, accounting, and claims.

With over 800 agents across 120 different agencies selling their programs, AmCom understands that the success of each business relies on the secure placement of their commercial clients' risks, and AmCom is committed to providing coverage packages appropriate to each customer's unique needs.

AmCom's professional services, along with carrier partner loss control and claims services, provide a highly valued service to agents and insureds.

About Input 1

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

Media Contact:
Input 1
Marketing Department
888-882-2554 ext.2135
information@input1.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcom-insurance-services-inc-selects-input-1-payments-as-their-digital-payment-gateway-provider-301358595.html

SOURCE Input 1, LLC

