Amcomri Announces Appointment of Auditor

Amcomri Entertainment Inc.
·3 min read
Amcomri Entertainment Inc.
Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (OTC: AMNNF) (Frankfurt: 25YO) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated December 15, 2022, effective December 31, 2022, it has appointed MNP LLP (the “Successor Auditor”) to serve as auditor until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of Amcomri.

Further to Amcomri’s press release dated September 7, 2022, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP (the “Former Auditor”) previously resigned, at its own initiative, effective on August 31, 2022. The Former Auditor’s reports with respect to the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 did not contain a modified opinion and there was no “reportable event” (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)) for the period covered by such financial statements or for the period from December 31, 2021 to the date of the Former Auditor’s resignation.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company has filed a change of auditor notice (the "Notice") on SEDAR, together with letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

For further information about Amcomri, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the company’s website at https://amcomrientertainmentinc.com/

For more information, please contact:

Larry Howard

 

 

Pierre Boucher

Amcomri, Chief Financial Officer

 

 

MBC Capital Markets Advisors

Email: larry.howard@amcomri.com

 

 

Email: pierre@maisonbrison.com

Phone: +353-87-686-8255

 

 

Phone: 1-514-731-0000

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARDLOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes “forward‐looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‐looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and, in certain cases, can be identified by the use of words such as “potential”, “propose”, “aim”, “depend”, “seeks”, “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “can”, “could”, “should”, “shall”, “would”, “might” or “will”, or the negative forms of any of these words and other similar expressions. Forward‐looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. All forward looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof and qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors are cautioned that, trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. For a more detailed discussion such risks and uncertainties, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated for March 23, 2022, and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


