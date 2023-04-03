U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.00
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,579.00
    +119.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,215.00
    -86.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.90
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.08
    +4.41 (+5.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.20
    +3.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    +0.60 (+3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    +0.0038 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0710
    +0.2740 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,257.69
    -104.35 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.59
    +3.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,686.14
    +54.40 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Amcomri Announces Late Filing of Financial Statements

Amcomri Entertainment Inc.
·4 min read
Amcomri Entertainment Inc.
Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (OTC: AMNNF) (Frankfurt: 25YO) wishes to advise that the Company will be late filing its audited financial statements (‘the “Financial Statements”), management discussion & analysis, annual information form, together with the related officer certifications for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the “Required Filings”). The Required Filings were required to have been filed on or before March 31, 2023 pursuant to applicable securities laws (the “Filing Deadline”).

The Company has been working closely with its auditors and expects to file the Required Filings in short order and will issue a news release once the Required Filings have been filed.

The Company's failure to file the Required Filings by the Filing Deadline is due to the Company's recent change of auditor. The Company is working diligently with the new auditors to complete the Financial Statements. The late filing of the Required Filings may result in the securities commissions, regulators or stock exchange imposing a cease trade order.

The Company confirms that it is not subject to any insolvency proceeding as of the date hereof. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that have not been generally disclosed as of the date herein.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

For further information about Amcomri, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the company’s website at https://amcomrientertainmentinc.com/

For more information, please contact:

Larry Howard

Pierre Boucher

Amcomri, Chief Financial Officer

MBC Capital Markets Advisors

Email: larry.howard@amcomri.com

Email: pierre@maisonbrison.com

Phone: +353-87-686-8255

Phone: 1-514-731-0000

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARDLOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes “forward‐looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‐looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and, in certain cases, can be identified by the use of words such as “potential”, “propose”, “aim”, “depend”, “seeks”, “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “can”, “could”, “should”, “shall”, “would”, “might” or “will”, or the negative forms of any of these words and other similar expressions. Forwarding looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the lateness of the Company’s Required Filings, the issuance by the Company of any press releases concerning the Required Financials, the timing of the Company’s filing of the Required Financials, the potential for the Company to be cease traded by the securities commissions, regulators or stock exchange together with the resulting consequences of such an order. Forward‐looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, the capacity of the Company’s staff and auditor and the additional time needed to complete the Required Filings. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. All forward looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof and qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors are cautioned that, trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. For a more detailed discussion such risks and uncertainties, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated March 23, 2022, and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Tesla and the Curious Case of the Confusing Consensus

    Tesla misses delivery estimates. No, Tesla beats delivery estimates. Nothing is ever easy with Tesla these days.

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Top Growth Stocks for April 2023

    While growth stocks have been hampered by rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, these companies prove that growth can still be achieved in this tough macro environment. The statistics in the tables below are as of March 27.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • Extra Space Storage to Combine With Life Storage in $12.7 Billion Deal

    The $12.7 billion deal would create the largest storage-facility operator in the U.S. by number of locations.

  • AI Stocks: In Case You Missed It This Week On Artificial Intelligence News

    With investors homing in on AI stocks, management at many companies continued to call out generative AI on earnings calls with analysts.

  • Swiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s top prosecutor opened a probe to gather information into potential crimes that may have taken place around UBS Group AG’s takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, while the emergency combination of the nation’s two biggest banks begins to take shape.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is

  • Treasuries Fall as OPEC+ Disrupts Fed-Pivot Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets made a shaky start to the second quarter of 2023 as OPEC+ group’s surprise plan to cut oil production stoked fears of elevated inflation and pushed traders to prune their wagers on a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It

  • UFC Owner Endeavor Nears Deal to Acquire Vince McMahon’s WWE

    (Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. for an enterprise value of about $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides M

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.