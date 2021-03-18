U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,915.46
    -58.66 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,862.30
    -153.07 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,116.17
    -409.03 (-3.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.59
    -68.81 (-2.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.64
    -0.36 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    -0.30 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1923
    -0.0063 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3928
    -0.0030 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9300
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,201.27
    -455.01 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.47
    -18.75 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     

Amcor creates Australia's first soft plastic food wrapper made with recycled content

ZURICH, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor announces it has collaborated with a group of companies to produce Australia's first soft plastic food wrapper made with recycled content.

Today a lack of both collection and processing infrastructure makes it difficult to keep waste out of landfill and meet consumer demands for more sustainable packaging. The prototype KitKat wrapper (pictured) demonstrates the opportunity to close-the-loop on recycling soft plastics and has been created by a coalition of companies with a shared vision to resolve the challenge of plastic waste in the environment.

Partnering together, Nestlé, CurbCycle, iQ Renew, Licella, Viva Energy Australia, LyondellBasell, REDcycle, Taghleef Industries and Amcor leveraged their individual expertise to collect and process soft plastic waste, turn it back into oil using advanced recycling technology and create the prototype KitKat wrapper.

Simon Roy, Vice President & General Manager Amcor Flexibles Australia & New Zealand commented "This is an exciting time for Amcor and our participation in this project is fully aligned with our commitment to ensure all our packaging is designed to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.

"As the global leader for consumer packaging we were proud to contribute our expertise in designing a structure which meets consumer needs and has a responsible end of life where it can be reprocessed and reused in food grade packaging.

"Soft plastics create a strong consumer-friendly packaging solution with great barrier properties and are lightweight and cost efficient. This collaboration shows how soft plastics can be part of the circular economy when stakeholders across the entire value chain work together and is a fantastic outcome for the environment and our communities."

Sandra Martinez, CEO of Nestlé Australia, added, "Between us, we have shown there's a pathway to solve the soft plastics problem. Manufacturers like Nestlé will have a key role in driving demand for food grade recycled soft plastic packaging and creating market conditions that will ensure all stakeholders throughout the value chain view soft plastics as a resource and not waste".

To learn more about Amcor's collaborations to increase recycling rates visit our sustainability partnerships page.

For further information please contact:

Investors:






Tracey Whitehead

Damien Bird


Global Head of Investor Relations

Vice President Investor Relations


Amcor

Amcor


+61 3 9226 9028

+61 3 9226 9070


+1 224-478-5790

damien.bird@amcor.com


tracey.whitehead@amcor.com






Media – Europe

Media – Australia

Media – North America

Ernesto Duran

James Strong

Daniel Yunger

Head of Global Communications



Amcor

Citadel-MAGNUS

KekstCNC

+41 78 698 69 40

+61 448 881 174

+1 212 521 4879

ernesto.duran@amcor.com

jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-creates-australias-first-soft-plastic-food-wrapper-made-with-recycled-content-301250677.html

SOURCE Amcor

