U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,406.75
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,188.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,013.75
    +13.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.70
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.43
    +3.14 (+3.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.50
    +7.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0871
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.52
    +3.36 (+15.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6020
    +0.2170 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,198.22
    -1,733.79 (-4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.37
    -45.80 (-4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.43
    -30.88 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Amcor increases use of advance recycling materials leveraging ExxonMobil's Exxtend™ technology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMCCF
  • AMCR

New technology will result in more sustainable flexible polyethylene packaging

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced it is the first company to purchase certified circular polyethylene material using ExxonMobil's Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling. Amcor will leverage this new material across its global portfolio, providing customers in healthcare and food industries with more recycled content in a variety of solutions and applications.

Increasing the use of advance recycling materials, such as circular polymers, is one way Amcor is meeting its sustainability pledge to develop all of its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. The use of these materials will significantly add to the 113,000 metric tons of recycled material Amcor used in its packaging in fiscal year 2021. The technology behind advance recycling materials allows plastic waste to be converted into brand new products that are no different in quality and performance from ones made with virgin raw materials, providing customers peace of mind and the benefit of increasing the use of recycled content in their packaging.

"Using advanced recycled materials is yet another step forward in Amcor meeting the challenges of our industry and offering our customers more sustainable packaging solutions," said Amcor Chief Commercial Officer Peter Konieczny. "By leveraging ExxonMobil's Exxtend technology across our global product portfolio, Amcor is providing a true differentiator for our customers and the environment."

"We are proud to see our relationship with Amcor expand with our Exxtend technology to help address their sustainability goals, as well as those of their customers," said David Hergenrether, Vice President, Polyethylene, ExxonMobil. "We look forward to working closely with Amcor to develop products that meet customer expectations for high-performance PE products, while helping to recycle plastic waste."

Using its Exxtend technology, ExxonMobil offers certified circular polymers with the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus (ISCC PLUS) certification, which is widely recognized as an effective standard for certifying the circularity of chemical products that result from advanced recycling operations via mass balance attribution.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The Company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate $13 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society's evolving needs. The corporation's primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions - provide society with products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower-emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants and chemical companies in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com, the Energy Factor and exxonmobilchemical.com/exxtend.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-increases-use-of-advance-recycling-materials-leveraging-exxonmobils-exxtend-technology-301523520.html

SOURCE Amcor

Recommended Stories

  • China Tackles Towering Garbage Heaps With Artificial Intelligence

    By Ivy Yu

  • Better Buy: Plug Power vs. Bloom Energy

    Fuel cells generate electricity through an electrochemical reaction instead of burning fuel. While some fuel cells can use natural gas, biogas, or other fuels as input, cells that use hydrogen produce no emissions, with electricity and water as their only byproducts. In addition to input fuels, fuel cells may differ in terms of their technologies.

  • Ford inks Argentina lithium supply deal with Lake Resources

    Ford Motor Co said on Monday it has signed a preliminary deal to buy lithium from a Lake Resources NL facility in Argentina, marking the first time the automaker has publicly announced where it will procure the electric vehicle battery metal. The deal is a major bet by Ford on direct lithium extraction (DLE), a relatively new breed of technologies that filter the metal from brines and use far less acreage than open-pit mines and evaporation ponds. General Motors Co, BMW, Stellantis NV and other Ford rivals have inked supply deals of their own with companies planning to use DLE technology.

  • More US infrastructure, less flaring among keys to solving Europe's energy crisis, execs say

    “There's a spotlight on gas and the benefit and usage of it globally — not necessarily as a commodity, but as a necessity,” said Emily McClain, vice president of gas markets at Rystad Energy.

  • ‘I don’t want to die like this’: Surfer bitten by a rattlesnake five times as he got out of the water

    Matt Gmyr described swelling as ‘crazy’ after being bitten

  • Biden Will Allow Sale of Higher-Ethanol Gas in Bid to Tame Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to allow expanded sales of higher-ethanol gasoline in an effort to lower fuel prices and counter the political blowback from them.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Ev

  • Poll: Americans overwhelmingly support 6 Biden proposals to fight climate change

    When it comes to taking steps to fight climate change, Americans broadly support six key Biden administration proposals meant to transition the U.S. to renewable sources of energy, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

  • India's northwest reels under unusual early heat wave

    An unusually early heat wave brought more extreme temperatures Monday to a large swath of India’s northwest, raising concerns that such weather conditions could become typical. The India Meteorological Department forecast that the temperature in New Delhi would reach 41.8 degrees Celsius (107.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, nearly eight degrees above normal. The weather agency declares a heat wave when the temperature is at least 4.5 C (8 F) above average.

  • Wheat Closes at the Highest Since Late March on Supply Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures rose for the second consecutive day with worries about short-term supply and adverse weather for crops.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItAdverse weather across the U.

  • Demolition planned for former Goodyear building near East End development in Akron

    A former Goodyear building in Akron that attracted trespassers who started fires recently is being prepared for demolition, pending grant.

  • Tropical Storm Megi: At least 25 dead as devastating cyclone sweeps through Philippines

    As many as 30,000 families are displaced following floods in central and southern provinces

  • Dozens dead, flooded streets in storm hit Philippines

    STORY: Footage taken by Mary Catherine Relos showed flooded roads surrounding houses and a marketplace in the town of Panitan.Images shared by the Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday showed rescuers wading through flooded roads and rescuing survivors from landslide hit areas.The storm made landfall on Sunday with sustained winds of up to 65 kilometres (40 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph (49 mph). Megi is expected to weaken to 45 km per hour and move back out over sea on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.It's the first storm to hit the archipelago this year, which sees around 20 such storms annually.

  • Extreme Fire Risks Rise Across Texas Tuesday From Massive Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- Key shale-oil fields, slaughterhouses and cattle ranches are facing an extreme wildfire threat from a historic spring storm set to lash Texas with bone-dry gusts and the northern Great Plains with heavy snow. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway

  • As drought persists, government says Klamath farmers will be allocated limited water

    The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announces that farmers in the Klamath Basin on the California-Oregon border will receive limited water this summer.

  • War Gives Oil Producers Greater Clout at Global Climate Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil producers have always been an easy target at the United Nations’ annual climate summits. This year, with Russia’s war in Ukraine boosting demand for fossil fuels, they’re preparing to fight back.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUk

  • Portland has first heavy snowfall in April since the 1940s

    More than 51,000 people are without power in Oregon

  • Forget Penthouse Suites. These Solar-Powered Pods Are 5-Star Hotel Rooms That Cruise the Sea.

    The sleek abode is entirely emissions-free, too.

  • Algae bloom alert issued for Orange County lake

    There’s a health alert in effect for an Orange County lake after the presence of a harmful toxin was detected on April 6.

  • Celebrating Earth Month with VMware Citizen Philanthropists

    VMware Citizen Philanthropists are active in their communities all year, adapting their efforts based on the needs of the nonprofits they serve and the communities of which they are a part. To cele...

  • This solar panel cleaning system is remote-controlled with a POV camera

    SolarCleano is aiming to provide a service to clean gigawatt solar stations using its remote-controlled and autonomous solar panel cleaners.