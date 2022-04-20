U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

Amcor launches more sustainable packaging for pharmaceuticals

ZURICH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced the addition of new, more sustainable High Shield laminates to its pharmaceutical packaging portfolio. The new low carbon, recycle-ready packaging options deliver on two fronts, providing the high barrier and performance requirements needed for the industry while supporting pharmaceutical companies' recyclability agendas.

These new High Shield innovations include more sustainable pharmaceutical sachet, stickpack and strippack packaging, providing options in both paper-based and Polyolefin-based materials. The innovative material structure enables recycle-readiness in line with regional demands and supports the market differentiation efforts of pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, it enables manufacturers and packers to leverage existing filling machines, with no required investments or efficiency losses.

"Amcor's addition of more sustainable High Shield Pharma Laminates in its portfolio demonstrate our unwavering commitment to innovation for the healthcare industry, as well as our promise to the environment," said Virginie Maes, vice president Healthcare for Amcor Flexibles EMEA. "To Amcor, nothing is more important in our healthcare packaging than delivering the safety and efficacy needed for medicine and medical devices that millions of people rely on every day."

Global sales of pharmaceutical products, which many of these products rely on for their packaging, will reach $1.4 trillion by 2026, with the European market expected to grow 5.4% through 20281. The more sustainable High Shield Pharma Laminates options for pharmaceutical sachet, stickpack and strippack packaging will first be introduced throughout Europe to help meet this growing demand and to address the sustainability requirements established by the European Union and regional governments.

1 Grandview Research

-ends-

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-launches-more-sustainable-packaging-for-pharmaceuticals-301528323.html

SOURCE Amcor

