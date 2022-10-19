U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,771.00
    +38.25 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,798.00
    +222.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,368.00
    +169.25 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.90
    +17.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.02
    +1.20 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.90
    +2.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    +0.12 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9860
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    30.50
    -0.87 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1600
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,319.84
    -218.05 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.53
    -6.18 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,309.21
    +153.07 (+0.56%)
     

Amcor to report First Quarter 2023 results

·2 min read

ZURICH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its first quarter results for the three months ended 30 September 2022 after the US market closes on Tuesday 1 November 2022.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 1 November 2022 / 8.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 2 November 2022. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:

888 440 4149 (toll-free)

646 960 0661 (local)

Australia:

1800 953 093 (toll-free)

02 9133 7103 (local)

United Kingdom:

0800 358 0970 (toll-free)

020 3433 3846 (local)

Hong Kong:

+852 3002 3410 (local)

Singapore:

+65 3159 5133 (local)

All other countries:

+1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)



Conference ID

8080870

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

For further information please contact:

Investors:



Tracey Whitehead

Damien Bird

Damon Wright

Global Head of Investor Relations

Vice President Investor Relations

Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

Amcor

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790

+61 3 9226 9070

+ 1 224 313 7141 / +1 949 202 9682

tracey.whitehead@amcor.com

damien.bird@amcor.com

damon.wright@amcor.com




Media – Europe

Media – Australia

Media – North America

Ernesto Duran

James Strong

Daniel Yunger

Head of Global Communications



Amcor

Citadel-MAGNUS

KekstCNC

+41 78 698 69 40

+61 448 881 174

+1 212 521 4879

ernesto.duran@amcor.com

jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

 

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products.  Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal 2022, around 44,000 Amcor people generated US$15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries.  NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com  I  LinkedIn  I  Facebook  I  Twitter  I  YouTube

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-first-quarter-2023-results-301652914.html

SOURCE Amcor

Recommended Stories

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Netflix stock jumps after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Netflix's latest earnings beat and reported subscriber growth.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • IBM Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Year-to-date, IBM shares have displayed stellar relative strength, declining roughly 5% and widely outperforming the S&P 500.

  • Lockheed Martin stock jumps after topping earnings estimates

    Shares of Lockheed Martin are moving higher after the company beat earnings expectations for the quarter.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more

    Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

  • Why Moderna Stock Tripped and Fell on Tuesday

    The latest news about the coronavirus is encouraging, so the company's one commercialized product might not be such a popular item.

  • Why Amazon Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) climbed 2.3% on Tuesday, following some positive notes from analysts. Barclays analyst Ross Sandler believes Amazon's stock is a buy ahead of its upcoming earnings release. Earnings season is off to a solid start with strong performances by Bank of America and Netflix.

  • Stocks are rallying now, but the 9 painful stages of this bear market are not even halfway done

    The official definition of a bear market is a 20% or greater decline from an index’s previous high. Accordingly, the three major U.S. stock-market benchmarks — the Nasdaq (COMP) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — are currently all in a bear market. Based on my work with stock market strategist Mark D. Cook, a typical bear market goes through nine stages.

  • Should You Buy Some Ford Motor Co. (F) Shares?

    Leaven Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Fund assets declined by -2.2% in the third quarter and are down -8.5% for the year. The halving of profit growth estimates will typically put downward pressure on stock prices – particularly now when […]

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]

  • Elon Musk May Have a Goodie Bag for Tesla Investors and Fans

    Since early October Tesla has all but disappeared from the radar of its charismatic and sometimes whimsical CEO and co-founder, Elon Musk. Apart from a comment on Twitter to explain that the company had decided not to accelerate the pace of deliveries at the end of each quarter, Musk said little about the electric-vehicle-market leader, which is the bedrock of his immense fortune. Since third-quarter vehicle-delivery figures were reported on Oct. 3, Tesla stock has fallen 17%, an almost $144 billion drop in overall market value.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Surging at the Market Open Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up as high as 5.1% at the market open on Tuesday before cooling off with the broader market. Chip stocks have fallen deeply out of favor on Wall Street, but Nvidia is benefiting from news that its new gaming graphics processing units (GPUs) are sold out everywhere after launching last week. Nvidia launched its highly anticipated GeForce RTX 4090 GPU on Oct. 12 at the steep price of $1,599.

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical, J.B. Hunt

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading.

  • Fed Can’t Pause Rate Hikes With Core Inflation Accelerating, Kashkari Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve can’t pause its campaign of monetary policy tightening once its benchmark interest rate reaches 4.5% to 4.75% if “underlying” inflation is still accelerating, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTrum