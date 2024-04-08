AMD Advances Open Source Initiative with MES Firmware Release for Radeon GPUs

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) has announced its plan to open-source the Micro Engine Scheduler (MES) firmware for its GPUs, granting users enhanced control over Radeon graphics cards.

This initiative is part of AMD’s broader strategy to increase the open-source accessibility of its GPU technology, including both software components, like the ROCm stack for GPU programming and hardware elements. AMD intends to publish documentation for the MES firmware by the end of May, with the source code release to follow, the Register reports.

Also Read: US Embargo On Nvidia Stings Hard, China’s AI Development Lags Peers: Alibaba’s Joe Tsai Reveals

This development is particularly significant for George Hotz and his startup, Tiny Corp, which had been lobbying AMD for open-source access to MES to address issues with their RX 7900 XTX-powered AI server box.

The standardization that comes with open-sourcing MES may also allow AMD to integrate third-party chiplets in its designs, marking a significant step towards more modular and customizable computing solutions.

Although Tiny Corp had prepared to pivot to an Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)-powered solution due to operational reliability, AMD’s decision to open source MES firmware reaffirms the potential for AMD-powered products in the market.

Meanwhile, analysts flagged AMD’s MI300s as a significant growth catalyst, citing an exceptional price-to-performance ratio.

They anticipate $4 billion in 2024 revenue and an escalating $7.6 billion by the fiscal year 2025. They expect AMD to continue gaining server market share and recognize AMD’s dominant role in providing CPUs for cloud servers.

Recently, AMD claimed its older Ryzen mobile 7040 Phoenix and 8040 series processors outperform Intel Corp’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Core Ultra Meteor Lake CPUs by up to 79% in various large language models (LLMs).

AMD stock gained over 78% in last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the key AI beneficiary via AOT Growth And Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ).

Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 0.28% at $170.91 on the last check Monday.

