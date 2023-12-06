AMD CEO Debuts Nvidia Chip Rival, Gives Eye-Popping Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su introduced a new line of so-called AI accelerator chips and predicted that the market for such products could explode to more than $400 billion in the next four years.

At an event Wednesday held in San Jose, California, Su unveiled a long-anticipated lineup called the MI300, taking aim at an industry dominated by Nvidia Corp. That forecast is more than twice as high as the one AMD gave in August, showing how rapidly expectations are changing for artificial intelligence hardware.

The launch is one of the most important in AMD’s 50-year history, setting up a showdown with Nvidia in the red-hot market for AI accelerators. Such chips help develop AI models by bombarding them with data, a task they handle more adeptly than traditional computer processors.

AMD is showing increasing confidence that the MI300 lineup can win over some of the biggest names in technology, potentially diverting billions in spending toward the company. Companies using the processors will include Microsoft Corp., AMD said.

The new chip has more than 150 billion transistors and 2.4 times as much memory as Nvidia’s H100, the current market leader. It also has 1.6 as much memory bandwidth, further boosting performance, AMD said.

Su said that the new chip is equal to Nvidia’s H100 in its ability to train AI software and much better at inference — the process of running that software — once it’s ready for real-world use.

Nvidia shares dipped 1.3% to $459.61 in New York on Wednesday, while AMD’s stock was little changed.

