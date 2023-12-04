AMD extends lease in Austin, describes city as "vital hub" for the company

AMD has extended its lease at its corporate campus on Southwest Parkway in Austin.

AMD has renewed the lease at its corporate campus in southwest Austin. The company said the extension reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation and investment in Austin’s semiconductor sector.

The extended lease at The Summit at Lantana on Southwest Parkway "solidifies Austin as a vital hub for AMD business operations spanning research and development (R&D), engineering, sales, and corporate functions," AMD said in a news release.

AMD occupies 443,000 square feet at the campus. The renewal was for more than 10 years. AMD declined to give an exact term for the extension.

AMD employs more than 3,500 people in Austin, and globally has more than 25,000 employees.

Originally built by AMD in 2008, The Summit at Lantana corporate campus has since been home to AMD’s Austin operations. AMD sold the campus in 2013. The Summit at Lantana is now owned by AIMCo and is leased and managed by Austin-based HPI Real Estate Services & Investments.

HPI’s Sam Houston, Richard Paddock and J.D. Lewis represented the landlord on the lease extension. AMD was represented by CBRE’s John Gump and Nate Stricklen.

"With their lease extension at The Summit campus on Southwest Parkway, AMD is continuing its dedication to the Austin community, its talented employees, and the advancement of semiconductor technology," said Sam Houston, office partner with HPI. "We are proud to service AMD as they continue their journey of innovation in our thriving city."

