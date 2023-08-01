AMD Gains After Chipmaker Tops Estimates, Makes AI Inroads

(Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the second-largest maker of personal computer processors, gained in late trading after the company topped second-quarter estimates and said it was making further inroads in artificial intelligence computing.

Second-quarter earnings were 58 cents a share, excluding some items, AMD said in a statement Tuesday. That compared with an average analyst projection of 57 cents. Revenue came in at $5.36 billion, versus a prediction of $5.32 billion.

The company said customers are increasingly considering using its AI accelerators, raising the prospect of gains in a lucrative area dominated by Nvidia Corp. AMD’s PC chip division also performed better than expected, a sign that market is bouncing back from a deep post-pandemic slump.

“Our AI engagements increased by more than seven times in the quarter as multiple customers initiated or expanded programs supporting future deployments,” Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said in the statement.

Third-quarter revenue will be $5.4 billion to $6 billion, AMD said. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $5.84 billion.

The shares surged about 3% in extended trading following the announcement. They had closed earlier at $117.60, leaving the stock up 82%, a gain that’s made it the second-best performing stock on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index this year.

AMD’s data center business, meanwhile, has taken longer than expected to recover from a slump. Its sales were $1.32 billion last quarter, short of the $1.4 billion average estimate.

Revenue at its PC chip unit was $998 million, topping the estimate of $840.9 million. AMD’s gaming division generated $1.58 billion, just shy of the $1.62 billion projection.

Last week, AMD rival Intel Corp. reported a surprise profit as both its data center and PC chip unit beat expectations. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger called the quarter a turning point for the company and said he’s taking back lost share in laptops and desktops.

AMD’s leader, Lisa Su, is credited with turning around the fortunes of a company that spent most of its history in Intel’s shadow. She’s taken advantage of stumbles at the larger rival and grabbed market share with new products.

But now investors want her to show similar progress against Nvidia, which has cornered the market for the kind of chip that’s best suited to training AI software. AMD is the only other major provider of the type of graphics chips that those new accelerators are based on, but it’s seen as far behind Nvidia.

