AMD is refreshing its RX 6000 desktop GPUs with higher clocks

Sam Rutherford
·Senior Writer, Reviews
·2 min read
AMD

With the price of graphics cards starting to normalize, AMD has decided to refresh its desktop GPU lineup with the new Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT.

While all three new graphics cards have similar specs as their predecessors (including the same amount of GDDR6 vRAM and number of compute units), AMD has tweaked their game clocks and memory speeds to deliver a small bump in performance. The result is that when combined with new drivers in the latest version of AMD Software (which is also coming out today), the company says its new GPUs should provide between 5 and 13 percent higher framerates compared to previous models. Furthermore, when paired with a late-model Ryzen CPU, AMD claims its new Radeon cards can use Smart Access Memory to boost performance by up to 14 percent in games such as Forza 5 Horizon.

With suggested pricing of $1,099 and $549, the RX 6950 XT and RX 6750 XT are intended to be direct replacements for the outgoing RX 6900 XT and RX 6700 XT. That said, while the two new cards will be available direct from AMD, customers may see higher prices from third-party retailers as the supply of GPUs continues to fluctuate. Meanwhile, the $399 RX 6650 XT will only be available from AMD's board partners (e.g. Gigabyte, MSI, XFX, etc.) and will exist alongside other entry-level Radeon GPUs like the RX 6600 XT.

The RX 6950 XT is designed for 4K gaming and is expected to compete with NVIDIA's RTX 3090, It features a total board power of 335 watts, 16GB of vRAM, 80 compute units and a game clock of 2,100 MHz. Meanwhile, the RX 6750 XT is intended to support 1440p gaming while going up against the RTX 3070, with specs including a TBP of 250 watts, 12GB of vRAM, 40 compute units and a game clock of 2,495 MHz. And for entry-level or budget-conscious folk, the RX 6650 XT is targeted at 1080p gaming and looks to take on the RTX 3060 with TBP of 180 watts, 8GB of vRAM, 32 compute units and a game clock of 2,410 MHz.

Finally, rounding out AMD's latest updates is expanded support for AMD Privacy View across a wide range of systems and a new UI slider that gives more control over image sharpness when using AMD Super Resolution 1.1. And while it won't be available until sometime later this summer, the company is also announcing that Deathloop will be the first game to support FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 via a public beta patch slated to go live on May 12th.

The new RX 6000 series cards should be available today from both AMD and AMD's board partners.

