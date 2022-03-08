U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

AMD Radeon™ PRO W6600X GPU for Mac Pro Unleashes New Creative Possibilities for Design and Content Creation Professionals

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  AMD
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU

AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU
AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU

New AMD GPU is built on high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA 2 architecture, and features AMD Infinity Cache and other advanced technologies to power professional workloads

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced availability of the new AMD Radeon™ PRO W6600X GPU for Mac Pro, developed to help professional users push the limits of what is possible. Built on the award-winning AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture, AMD Infinity Cache™ and other advanced technologies, the new GPU delivers stunning visuals and exceptional performance to power a variety of today’s popular professional applications and workloads.

AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs provide several graphics options for Mac Pro, which is engineered for extreme performance, expandability and configurability. The new AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU delivers an outstanding combination of image quality and exceptional performance, helping enable Mac Pro users to achieve amazing levels of productivity and creativity. Users can also select from several other powerful AMD GPUs to power an extensive range of professional workloads, including the previously announced AMD Radeon PRO W6900X, AMD Radeon PRO W6800X and AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo GPUs.

“The AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU completes the AMD Radeon PRO W6000X product family, providing a mid-range solution with great performance for graphics-rich content creation,” said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “AMD is proud to offer Mac Pro users a comprehensive portfolio of powerful graphics solutions with amazing performance to meet all their creative design and content creation needs.”

Key AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU features include:

  • Award-Winning AMD RDNA 2 Architecture – AMD RDNA 2 architecture offers an array of advanced features elevating professional graphics to new levels of performance, efficiency and visual fidelity.

  • High-speed GDDR6 memory – Up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 256 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive professional applications.

  • AMD Infinity Cache – 32MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption to enable higher performance than traditional architectural designs.

  • Visual Excellence – With 8K processing and HDR support, the AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU enables new levels of creativity by enhancing video compositing and editing for professional workflows.

Model

Compute
Units

Stream
Processors

Memory
Interface

TFLOPS

Infinity
Cache

GDDR6

Peak
Memory
Bandwidth

AMD Radeon PRO W6600X

32

2048

128-bit

- Up to 9.8 Peak Single Precision (FP32)
- Up to 19.6 TF Peak Half Precision (FP16)

32 MB

8GB

Up to 256 GB/s

For more information about Mac Pro visit www.apple.com/mac-pro.

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU for Mac Pro here

  • Follow AMD on LinkedIn

  • Follow AMD on Twitter

  • Follow Radeon PRO graphics on Twitter

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only, and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in this press release are plans only and subject to change.

© 2022 Advances Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Infinity Cache, Radeon, AMD RDNA, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Apple, Mac Pro, and the Apple Logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:
George Millington
AMD Communications
+1 408-547-7481
George.Millington@amd.com

Laura Graves
AMD Investor Relations
+1 408-749-5467
Laura.Graves@amd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ceb9a8e1-5072-4353-8664-55ecb1cb4f81


