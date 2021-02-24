U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,925.43
    +44.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,961.86
    +424.51 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,597.97
    +132.77 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,284.38
    +53.07 (+2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.45
    +1.78 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    +0.30 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2177
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3890
    +0.0270 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4136
    +0.0022 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.8490
    +0.6120 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,469.75
    +388.47 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.86
    -46.06 (-4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,658.97
    +33.03 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     
AMD will announce its next Radeon RX 6000 GPU on March 3rd

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Excited to learn about more GPUs you probably won’t be able to buy anytime soon? Us too. And thankfully AMD is about to oblige. After promising at CES it had more desktop GPUs on the way for the first half of the year, the company announced today it will detail its next Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card on March 3rd at 11AM ET / 8AM PT.

As things currently stand, AMD’s “Big Navi” lineup consists of three models: the RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6800, priced at $999, $649 and $579 respectively. According to recent reports, AMD will announce two GPUs at the event, the RX 6700 XT and RX 6700. The former is expected to compete directly against NVIDIA’s new RTX 3060 model, which goes on sale at select retailers this Thursday.

Whether you’ll be able to buy them once they go on sale is a tough question to answer. Both AMD and NVIDIA’s new GPUs have been notoriously difficult to track down thanks to a combination of limited supply and an uptick in demand from cryptocurrency miners. Supply shortages have been so bad that NVIDIA recently turned to the almost five-year-old GTX 1050 Ti just to have something to sell to people.

