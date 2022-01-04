AMD unveils its first Ryzen CPU with 3D V-Cache, previews Zen 4 for late 2022

AMD is finally ready to bring 3D V-Cache to its desktop chips. That technology, which essentially lets AMD stack more cache on top of its CPUs, will debut with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. While the original version of that CPU sported 36MB of L2 and L3 cache, this new edition has a whopping 100MB of combined cache. AMD claims it offers 5 percent better performance in 1080p gaming compared to Intel 12900K, and it's around 15 percent faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X.

That may not sound like much, but this chip is basically just a proof of concept. AMD likely needs to prove that its V-cache technology can actually ship to consumers before it starts integrating it into future lineups. The company says the 5800X3D will be available later this spring.

And if that's not intriguing enough for you, AMD also revealed that its next-generation Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 processors will arrive in the second half of 2022. Built on a 5nm process, the Zen 4 chips will also be powered by a new AMD Socket AM5 platform. On stage at CES, AMD CEO Lisa Su noted that AM5 will be an LGA socket, placing delicate pins on the motherboard instead of the CPU. Ryzen 7000 chips will also support DDR5 and PCIE5, as expected. During a brief demonstration, Su showed Halo Infinite running smoothly on a Zen 4 chip, and she noted that every core was running at 5GHz.

