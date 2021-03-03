U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,856.02
    -14.27 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,472.34
    +80.82 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,199.39
    -159.39 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.10
    +12.59 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.62
    +1.87 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.40
    -16.20 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    -0.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2073
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4770
    +0.0620 (+4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3966
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.9570
    +0.2470 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,409.43
    +2,858.57 (+5.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.99
    +41.89 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,675.47
    +61.72 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,559.10
    +150.93 (+0.51%)
     

AMD's speed-boosting memory feature is coming to Ryzen 3000-series CPUs

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Back when AMD announced the Radeon RX 6900, RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 at the end of 2020, the company detailed an intriguing feature called Smart Access Memory. By allowing its latest Ryzen 5000 series processors to tap into the fast VRAM on those GPUs, the company said it could improve performance by up to 16 percent in some games. With today's announcement of the RX 6700 XT, AMD is expanding support for that feature to include its highly popular Ryzen 3000 series CPUs.

You'll need a motherboard with a B550 or X570 chipset, and 3400G and 3200G processors are off the table. That means this expansion doesn't benefit most current Ryzen 3000 owners, many of whom built their systems using B450 and X470 boards. Instead, it's aimed at people thinking about building an AMD system now and in the future. 

Unlike AMD's Zen 3 CPUs, you can find stock of its previous generation processors, including popular models like the Ryzen 5 3600 and 3700X. Single-core performance on those CPUs may not be as good as on AMD's latest, but they're still capable and Smart Access Memory could help make up part of the performance gap. Of course, the CPU and motherboard are only two parts of the equation in this case; you'll still need a Radeon 6000 series GPU. So far, those have been nearly impossible to buy.

Recommended Stories

  • AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT is a $479 GPU for 1440p gaming

    According to AMD, the RX 6700 XT can consistently deliver greater than 60 frames per second in graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  • Arrival’s electric van is ready for testing

    Arrival's electric cargo van will pop up on streets in the UK and US from this summer.

  • Epic Games has bought 'Fall Guys' studio Mediatonic

    Along with Mediatonic, Tonic Games Group owns Irregular Corporation and Fortitude Games.

  • Lenovo's capable Chromebook Duet is cheaper than ever on Amazon

    Lenovo's Chromebook Duet is on sale for $231 at Amazon right now.

  • Google stops selling its Cardboard VR goggles after seven years

    Google has stopped selling its low-cost Cardboard smartphone-based virtual reality goggles on its online store.

  • Intel ordered to pay $2.18 billion in patent lawsuit

    Intel has been ordered to pay $2.18 billion dollars after losing a lawsuit over two decade-old patents.

  • Canon EOS R5 review: A powerhouse of a camera with video compromises

    Canon’s EOS R5 is an innovative high-resolution 8K mirrorless camera, but it’s not for everyone.

  • The CPU from Apple's iMac G3 is powering NASA's Perseverance rover

    When NASA's Perseverance guided itself to the surface of Mars on February 18th, it did so with the help of the same processor that powered the 1998 iMac G3.

  • Clari revenue forecasting platform snags $150M investment and triples valuation to $1.6B

    While COVID made 2020 trying for everyone, a company with a product that allows executive teams to understand and predict revenue at a granular level was obviously going to be in demand, and Clari saw a lot of interest over the last year. "It was a surreal year for us, given the momentum we had and all of the tough news we saw going on around us. For us, the usage metrics were just off the charts, as people need visibility and predictability and control over their revenue forecasts," company co-founder and CEO Andy Byrne told me.

  • Microsoft launches 'Group Transcribe,' a transcription and translation app for in-person meetings

    A new project from Microsoft's in-house incubator, Microsoft Garage, introduces a different take on meeting transcriptions. While today there are a number of real-time transcription apps to use on your phone -- like Otter.ai or Google's Recorder app for Pixel devices, for example -- Microsoft's new Group Transcribe app reimagines meeting transcriptions as a more collaborative process, where everyone simultaneously records the meeting on their own device for higher accuracy. It also offers real-time translation for languages spoken in over 80 distinct locales.

  • Samsung considers four sites in U.S. for $17 billion chip plant: documents

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering two sites in Arizona and another one in New York in addition to Austin, Texas, for a new $17 billion chip plant, according to documents filed with Texas state officials. The documents dated Feb. 26 also estimated tax abatements concerning the plant will be about $1.48 billion over 20 years from Travis County in Texas and the city of Austin, up from the $805.5 million previously mentioned. Samsung is in talks with the sites at Arizona and New York, with each offering property tax abatement and "significant grants and/or refundable tax credits" to fund infrastructure improvements, the documents said.

  • Uber spins out Postmates' robot delivery division into a separate company

    Uber is spinning off Postmates' autonomous delivery division into a separate startup called Serve Robotics.

  • 'Pokémon Go' on HoloLens 2 is a glimpse at the future of AR gaming

    Niantic brought Pokemon Go to the HoloLens 2 to show off the full power of Microsoft Mesh AR.

  • Why Rocket Companies stock surged on Tuesday

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Rocket Companies surge.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as bond yields resurge

    Stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday after sliding a day earlier, as investors weighed optimism over widespread post-pandemic business reopenings against concerns over economic overheating.

  • Warren Buffett says this is how you stay financially healthy in the pandemic

    Buffett has shared these bits of wisdom to protect your money from COVID.

  • A $21 Trillion Treasuries Mystery Is Bedeviling Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders have been saying for years that liquidity is there in the world’s biggest bond market, except when you really need it.Last week’s startling gyrations in U.S. Treasury yields may offer fresh backing for that mantra, and prompt another bout of soul-searching in a $21 trillion market that forms the bedrock of global finance. While stocks are prone to sudden swings, such episodes are supposed to be few and far between in a government-debt market that sets the benchmark risk-free rate for much of the world.Yet jarring moves occur periodically in Treasuries, forming a bit of a mystery as no two events have been the same. Some point to heightened bank regulations in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Scrutiny over liquidity shortfalls intensified in October 2014 when a 12-minute crash and rebound in yields happened with no apparent trigger. Panic selling during the pandemic-fueled chaos a year ago, exacerbated when hedge funds’ leveraged wagers blew up, brought the issue to the fore again.And then came last week, when the gap between bid and offer prices for 30-year bonds hit the widest since the panic of March 2020.The latest events “are a stark reminder what happens when liquidity suddenly vanishes in the deepest, largest bond market,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.At issue is whether this vast market is more vulnerable to sudden bouts of turbulence thanks to measures that have made it more difficult for banks to hold Treasuries. Some analysts say the tumult last week was magnified by questions over whether the Federal Reserve will extend an easing of bank capital requirements, which is set to end March 31. Put in place early on in the pandemic, the measure is seen as making it easier for banks to add Treasuries to their balance sheets.The 2014 episode triggered a deep dive into the market structure, and regulators have pushed through some changes -- such as increased transparency -- and speculation has grown that more steps to bolster the market’s structure may be ahead.“While the scale and speed of flows associated with the COVID shock are likely pretty far out in the tail of the probability distribution, the crisis highlighted vulnerabilities in the critically important Treasury market that warrant careful analysis,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Monday in prepared remarks to the Institute of International Bankers.There are plenty of potential culprits in last week’s bond-market tumble -- which has since mostly reversed -- from improving economic readings to more technical drivers. Ultra-loose Fed policy and the prospect of fresh U.S. fiscal stimulus have investors betting on quicker growth and inflation. Add to that a wave of convexity hedgers, and unwinding by big trend-following investors -- such as commodity trading advisers.Based on Bloomberg’s U.S. Government Securities Liquidity Index, a gauge of how far yields are deviating from a fair-value model, liquidity conditions worsened recently, though it was nothing like what was seen in March.For Zoltan Pozsar, a strategist at Credit Suisse, the action began in Asia with bond investors reacting to perceived hawkish signs from the central banks of Australia and New Zealand. That sentiment then carried over into the U.S. as carry trades and other levered positions in the bond market were wiped out. A disastrous auction of seven-year notes on Thursday added fuel to the unraveling.Last week’s drama “brings to mind other notable episodes in recent years in which a deterioration in the Treasury market microstructure was primarily to blame,” JPMorgan & Chase Co. strategist Henry St John wrote in a note with colleagues.One key gauge of Treasury liquidity -- market depth, or the ability to trade without substantially moving prices -- plunged in March 2020 to levels not seen since the 2008 crisis, according to data compiled by JPMorgan. That severe degree of liquidity shortfall didn’t resurface last week.The bond-market rout only briefly took a toll on share prices last week, with equities surging to start this week, following a sharp retreat in Treasury yields amid month-end buying.The Fed cut rates to nearly zero in March 2020, launched a raft of emergency lending facilities and ramped up bond buying to ensure low borrowing costs and smooth market functioning. That breakdown in functioning has sparked calls for change from regulators and market participants alike.GLOBAL INSIGHT: Recovery? Yes. Tantrum? No. Yield Driver ModelFor now, Treasuries have settled down. Pozsar notes that the jump in yields has provided an opportunity for some value investors to swoop in and pick up extra yield, effectively helping offset the impact of the leveraged investors who scrambled for the exits last week.“Some levered players were shaken out of their positions,” Pozsar said in a forthcoming episode of Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast. “It’s not comfortable -- especially if you’re on the wrong side of the trade -- but I don’t think that we should be going down a path where we should redesign the Treasury market.”Why Liquidity Is a Simple Idea But Hard to Nail Down: QuickTake(Updates with details on Bloomberg’s liquidity index in 10th paragraph, and a chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here are 9 get-rich tips from Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Bitcoin Jumps Above $50,000 in Recovery from Last Week’s Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied back above $50,000, surpassing the key psychological level as bullish momentum returned after last week’s selloff.The digital token climbed as much as 11% before paring some gains to trade around $50,900 as of 9:51 a.m. in New York, reaching the highest level in two weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The cryptocurrency has been volatile with prices plunging 21% last week before recovering with the earlier broad bounce back in global equities. On a technical basis, the GTI Global Strength Indicator, which detects trend fluctuations, has begun to curl upward, suggesting a bullish move for Bitcoin.“With the return of the stimulus fueling activities in the U.S. and elsewhere -- this is very good for scarce assets such as Bitcoin,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender.Meanwhile, more big-name investors are backing crypto. Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bloomberg reported late Tuesday that Marc Lasry and former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo have invested in crypto-asset and blockchain investment firm BlockTower Capital.“Bitcoin is now, for the most part, steadily getting constant endorsements,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst for OANDA. “You’re still in the early stages of this institutional interest and that’s why I think you’re probably going to have people become a lot more open minded to cryptos.”The investments underscore a growing trend of institutional money flowing into the digital space, which is simultaneously gaining attention from regulators as the nascent industry seeks to carve out a place in mainstream finance. The outlook for the cryptocurrency industry is still under fierce debate. Proponents point to growing institutional adoption while critics say Bitcoin is a giant bubble destined to burst like its 2017 boom and bust cycle.RegulatorsOn Tuesday, Gary Gensler, nominee for chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that making sure crypto markets are free of fraud and manipulation is a challenge for the agency.Gensler, who served as a CFTC chairman during the Obama administration, has been viewed as a strong advocate for digital assets. He serves as a senior advisor to the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative and teaches about blockchain technology and digital currencies.“While the Bitcoin market reacted quickly to his comments, Gensler was largely positive about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies,” said John Wu, president of blockchain technology firm Ava Labs. “I’m hopeful the new administration will help foster innovation in blockchains, cryptocurrencies and digital assets, instead of stifling it.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britain to loosen listing rules as Brexit puts London on back foot

    Britain will modernise its listing rules to attract more high-growth company and so-called blank cheque flotations, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said London was on the back foot after Brexit. The London Stock Exchange is facing tougher competition from NYSE and Nasdaq in New York, and from Euronext in Amsterdam since Britain fully left the European Union on Dec. 31.