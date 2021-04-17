U.S. markets closed

AMDOCS INVESTOR ALERT: SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT FILED

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased DOX stock or other securities between December 13, 2016 and March 30, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Amdocs to submit their information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Amdocs

The complaint alleges that Amdocs and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (ii) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; and (iii) while Amdocs' reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because Amdocs was losing AT&T as a customer.

Interested Amdocs investors have until June 8, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Amdocs

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/Amdocs

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640781/AMDOCS-INVESTOR-ALERT-SHAREHOLDER-CLASS-ACTION-LAWSUIT-FILED

Recommended Stories

  • What will happen to Citibank customers’ accounts and credit cards as it exits India?

    Citibank has hinted there won't be any possible layoff and closure of physical branches in the countries it is exiting.

  • China Joins U.S. as Engine of Global Recovery With Record Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy strengthened in the first quarter of the year as consumer spending rose more than expected, putting it on course to join the U.S. as twin engines for a global recovery in 2021.Gross domestic product climbed 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, largely in line with the 18.5% predicted in a Bloomberg survey of economists, though that record-breaking figure was mainly due to comparisons with a year ago when much of the economy was shut due to coronavirus. Retail sales beat expectations while industrial output growth moderated.The latest data puts China on course to grow well above its annual target of more than 6%, supporting the view that China and the U.S., where economists predict 6.2% growth, will both outperform other major nations this year. China’s recovery hasn’t yet plateaued after it became the first major economy to contain the spread of coronavirus and return to growth, with GDP rising 0.6% in the first three months of 2021 from the previous quarter.How Much of China’s GDP Was Made in America?: Daniel MossThe recovery last year was led by strong investment in real estate and infrastructure spurring demand for industrial goods, while overseas orders for medical goods and electronic devices fueled exports. Consumer spending had lagged, but the latest figures showed a turnaround. Retail sales growth was 6.3% in March when calculated on a two-year average growth basis -- which removes distortions created by last year’s lockdowns -- up sharply from the rates seen last year.“We are seeing a bit more balanced recovery in the Chinese economy,” Wang Tao, chief China economist at UBS AG, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “That early pickup in construction industry is going to give way to more household consumption,” she added. Consumer spending at restaurants and sales of discretionary goods such as jewelry, alcohol and tobacco led the growth of retail sales in March.The economy was also boosted by a jump in investment from overseas. Inbound investment into China rose almost 40% to $45 billion in the first three months of 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce released Thursday. That was the highest for that period in comparable data back to 2002.Markets were choppy following the data release but ended the day little changed, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index paring an earlier loss of as much as 0.6% to finish up 0.35% for the day. The yield on benchmark 10-year sovereign debt fell slightly to 3.16%. The onshore yuan was unchanged on the day at 6.5226 per dollar.Broadening out the recovery remains a work in progress with growth in the first quarter still reliant on the property sector. Fixed-asset investment in real estate rose 7.6% on a two-year average growth basis and infrastructure spending increased roughly in-line with pre-pandemic rates. Quarterly steel production of 271 million tons suggests that annual output is on course to top 1 billion tons for the second year running.What Bloomberg Economics Says...The undershoot in GDP growth relative to expectations and lopsided nature of the recovery do not warrant any economy-wide shift in monetary policy, in our view.Looking forward, production is poised to start peaking, while demand should pick up further. This should add more balance in what looks to be a steady recovery ahead.Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor full report, click hereAlthough Beijing has promised “no sharp turns” in monetary and fiscal support this year, some prominent economists have warned that premature tightening could still put the recovery at risk. The central bank has asked banks to curtail loan growth in coming months as it seeks to control credit to curb asset bubbles. Alongside the investment data, data showing home prices grew at the fastest pace in seven months in March will likely prompt more action by Chinese policy makers to rein in the sector.“Considering the robust recovery, we certainly do not expect Beijing to step up easing measures, but it is also unlikely to make a sharp shift in its policy stance,” Nomura economists led by Lu Ting wrote in a note. Authorities have learned lessons from a “forceful deleveraging campaign” in 2017-18, which led to bond defaults, a stock market selloff and weaker growth, they said.The statistics bureau said Friday inflation is expected to remain in a moderate range this year, and while rising commodity costs could boost domestic prices, there’s no basis for prices in upstream sectors to rise significantly.“The economy is far from overheating,” said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong Ltd. “The consumer sector doesn’t have a solid basis for overheating, and I don’t think the central bank will take a faster turn for monetary policy.”Bloomberg Economics forecasts global GDP growth of 6.9% in 2021, rapid enough to bring output substantially back onto its pre-Covid path. Data released Thursday showed the U.S. economy’s comeback is firing on all cylinders, with retail sales exceeding pre-pandemic levels in all categories except restaurants. Production at U.S. factories increased in March by the most in eight months.China has rapidly accelerated its vaccination campaign over the past month in a move that should help bolster spending on services. A recovery in major economies fueled by vaccine roll-outs and the Biden administration’s massive fiscal stimulus is expected to sustain rapid growth in Chinese exports this year.Economists have upgraded their forecasts for China’s growth in recent days: Bloomberg Economics expects 9.3% expansion, ING Groep NV economist Iris Pang predicts 8.6% and Nomura sees 8.9%.“We expect the economy to continue to gain momentum in the second quarter, with a rotation in terms of the drivers of growth compared to last year,” said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia Economics at Oxford Economics Ltd. in Hong Kong. “Less generous fiscal and monetary policy will weigh on infrastructure and real estate investment, while improved profitability and confidence should buoy corporate investment and consumption.”(Updates with foreign investment data.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Be Careful Shorting into 91.555 – 91.100 Retracement Zone

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 91.555.

  • Mercedes sales in China help accelerate Daimler profit

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Soaring Chinese demand for luxury Mercedes-Benz cars and higher prices drove a better-than-expected profit for Daimler in the first quarter, helping it navigate the coronavirus crisis. Mercedes-Benz sales in China hit 220,520 vehicles in the quarter, a rise of 60%, and outmatched the German carmaker's performance in Europe where they were up 1.8% to 192,302. "Favourable sales momentum at Mercedes-Benz Cars driven by all major regions, especially China, strongly supported the product mix and pricing in the first quarter," Daimler AG said in a statement on Friday.

  • Applovin Drops in Trading Debut After $2 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Applovin Corp. fell more than 18% in its trading debut after the mobile apps company and KKR & Co. raised $2 billion in an initial public offering.The shares, priced in the IPO at $80, closed at $65.20 in New York Thursday, giving the company a market value of about $23 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.The company sold 22.5 million shares and investor KKR sold 2.5 million shares on Wednesday at the midpoint of a marketed range of $75 to $85.Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Adam Foroughi, President and Chief Financial Officer Herald Chen and KKR will have 93.4% of the voting power, according to the company’s filings. Their Class B shares will have 20 votes each, while the shares sold in the IPO will have one vote apiece.‘Milestone’ Day“Today is a milestone. It gave us access to funding to go reinvest back in our business,” Foroughi said in an interview before trading began. “We’re much more interested in where we land three to five years down the road than we are where we are going to trade today.”He compared Applovin’s machine-learning focus to enable content creators to that of Netflix.“We’re entirely focused on that tech enablement platform,” he said. “However, we’ve invested in these creators.”The Palo Alto, California-based company has scaled up and diversified, partly through acquisitions.Machine ZoneApplovin announced in May that it was acquiring game-maker Machine Zone Inc., which people familiar with the matter said was valued in the deal at about $500 million. This year, it bought Berlin-based Adjust in a deal that valued the maker of tools to measure the performances of apps at close to $1 billion, Bloomberg reported.Applovin reported a net loss of $126 million on $1.45 billion in revenue in 2020, due to operating losses, according to its filings. That compared with net income of $119 million on revenue of $994 million the previous year.The offering was led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., KKR, Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. Applovin’s shares are trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol APP.(Updates with closing share price in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Rises With Soft Dollar, Declining Yields After U.S. Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to the highest since late February, putting the metal on course for a second straight weekly gain on help from declines in the dollar and bond yields.A gauge of the dollar fell as much as 0.2%, and 10-year Treasury yields slumped to lowest in a month. The declines came after U.S. retail sales accelerated in March by the most in 10 months as business reopenings, increased hiring and a fresh round of stimulus checks emboldened shoppers, while U.S. March industrial production rose less than expected.“Gold finally trades above recent highs behind a cocktail of lower yields, a soft dollar and a weaker-than-expected industrial production and capacity-utilization report,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. The production report “indicates the real economy remains uncertain, while the strong retail sales report was purely stimulus-based and transitory.”Bullion has been confined to a narrow trading range this month, with shifts largely driven by movements in the dollar and bond yields. The precious metal has declined more than 7% this year as gold-backed exchange-traded funds witnessed sustained outflows, after playing a crucial role in 2020’s record rally. Net sales continued yesterday.“Gold is unable to make any further significant and sustainable gains due to a lack of support from financial investors,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, wrote in a note. “There is still no sign of any trend reversal in gold ETFs.”Spot gold rose as much as 1.9% to $1,769.67 an ounce, the highest since Feb. 26. Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose 1.8% to settle at $1,766.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1%.Bullion rose above its 50-day moving average, but “a decisive move above $1,760 is still required to open a path to $1,800,” said BMO’s Wong.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Distressed Firm Sritex Is Said to Pause Dollar Loan Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s biggest listed clothing company has paused payments on a dollar loan as it prepares a debt restructuring proposal, a person familiar with the matter said.PT Sri Rejeki Isman, known as Sritex, intends to maintain the pause until it submits the restructuring plan to lenders which it expects to do by the week starting Aug. 9, the person said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.Joy Citradewi, head of corporate communications, said in response to Bloomberg questions that the company was preparing a debt restructuring proposal but declined to elaborate on further details.Shipments of Indonesian clothing products fell 17% last year and new lockdowns in major export destinations will add to the burden for the industry. Sritex rival PT Pan Brothers, the second-biggest listed apparel firm, is also seeking to extend the maturity of a dollar loan.Read: Grim Outlook Deepens for Clothing Firm Debt: Indonesia CreditSritex has fallen into distress in credit markets, where its notes are the worst-performing Indonesian corporate dollar securities this year.The loan was announced in 2019 with an initial size of $350 million and a 2022 maturity. Sritex said last month that a scheduled signing of an extension of the maturity on the facility had been delayed.Sritex Corporate Secretary Welly Salam said in a filing Thursday in response to a query from the stock exchange about the dollar loan that the company was still meeting the financial covenants required by each creditor.The manufacturer said earlier this month that it appointed Helios Capital Asia and Assegaf Hamzah & Partners as representatives in a debt restructuring process.Assegaf Hamzah referred questions to Helios Capital when contacted by Bloomberg News, citing Helios as the main contact for such queries. Helios Capital Asia Managing Partner Hadi Cahyadi declined to comment.Sritex hopes lenders won’t take legal action against the payment pause because that may encourage bondholders to ask the firm to accelerate payments on the dollar notes, the person said. The company plans to hold a separate meeting with the bondholders to explain the situation.(Updates on bondholder meeting plan in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Says Huarong Operations Are Normal, Liquidity Ample

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s financial regulator said operations at China Huarong Asset Management Co. are normal and the company has ample liquidity, marking the first official comments aimed at easing investor concerns over the financial health of the nation’s largest bad-debt manager.The state-owned company is actively cooperating with its auditor and will complete its annual report as soon as possible, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement. Huarong’s dollar bonds climbed, extending their rally from record lows on Thursday. A dearth of communication from Huarong and regulators on the company’s plight has unnerved investors who are seeking more details on its finances, its overhaul plans and its level of support from Beijing.Huarong, which owes $42 billion to local and offshore bondholders, jolted Asian credit markets after failing to meet a March deadline for releasing its 2020 earnings. The company was already under a shadow after its former chairman, Lai Xiaomin, was executed earlier this year after being found guilty of bribery. Under his leadership, Huarong expanded into areas including securities trading and trusts in a significant shift away from the company’s original mandate of helping banks dispose of bad debt.Huarong said earlier this week it had “adequate” liquidity and has repaid all bonds that matured on time, yet the company has declined to comment on its plans for future payments. The lack of clarity has fueled investor concerns about the potential for a debt restructuring that would be China’s most consequential since the late 1990s. Huarong’s dollar bond maturing in November climbed 4.3 cents on the dollar to 82.6 cents as of 5:35 p.m. in Hong Kong. Its yield, which approached 100% on Thursday, fell to 39%.The company’s offshore bonds began rebounding on Thursday, after reports that Huarong had funds for a full repayment of a S$600 million ($450 million) offshore note due April 27. The company’s onshore securities unit has wired funds to repay a local bond maturing Sunday, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Huarong and its subsidiaries need to repay or refinance some $7.4 billion of local and offshore bonds this year. The company counts Warburg Pincus, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund among its shareholders, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock has dropped 67% since its 2015 listing in Hong Kong and has been halted from trading since the start of April.Hu Jianzhong, chief supervisor at Huarong, said at an event in Beijing on Friday that China will see more difficulties in bad-asset disposal market over the next three to five years as the volume rises and prices fall. Hu didn’t mention Huarong’s debt situation in the speech and declined to comment on the company’s bond repayment plan or the timing for its annual report on the sidelines of the event.The nation’s distressed loan managers are facing mounting pressure as the pandemic has made it harder to dispose of assets, according to a closely watched survey by China Orient Asset Management Co. released on Friday.Increasing credit losses at the managers themselves threaten to hurt profits and have adverse impact on their capital strength over the long term, China Orient, one the nation’s four state-owned bad-debt managers, said in the report. It also warned of growing difficulties with maturity mismatches as the companies’ liabilities are mostly short-term.Financial IndustrySeparately, China’s regulator said on Friday that the country’s banks saw their non-performing loans climb to 3.6 trillion yuan ($552 billion) as of March 31, up 118.3 billion yuan from the end of 2020. The NPL ratio eased to 1.89%, 0.02 percentage point lower than at the end of 2020.With the coronavirus largely contained and the economy rebounding, Chinese policy makers have renewed a campaign to restrain leverage and curb risks, especially in the closely managed financial and real estate sectors. Last year’s stimulus pushed debt to almost 280% of annual economic output.The central bank last month asked major lenders to curtail loan growth for the rest of this year after a surge in the first two months stoked bubble risks, people familiar with the matter have said.The economy accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.(Adds background throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Has Best Week Since Early March on Improving Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted the biggest weekly gain since early March as economic data in the U.S. and China strengthened expectations for a recovery in global fuel demand.Futures in New York advanced 6.4% this week, despite eking out a small loss on Friday. On the heels of robust economic figures out of the U.S., data from China showed its gross domestic product climbed 18.3% in the first quarter from a year prior as consumer spending beat forecasts. In March, China’s refiners processed about 20% more crude than a year earlier, pointing to the strength of the country’s rebound.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts brought forward their forecast for the global benchmark Brent hitting $70 a barrel again by four months to May, with a boost in U.S. demand likely bringing inventories for countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in line sooner than expected.“The world’s two largest economies are starting to really shine, and despite difficulties in Europe, they’re starting to get vaccinations going as well,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Having Europe, China and the U.S. for the most part looking at a return to normalcy, that speaks wonders for the demand outlook, which is very supportive for higher prices.”Prices this week escaped the narrow trading range they had been in for nearly a month, with upbeat developments out of the world’s two largest economies helping lift the outlook for demand. The International Energy Agency joined the world’s major oil organizations in boosting its consumption forecasts earlier this week, with the IEA citing the improving situation in U.S. and China.In Asia, a Chinese mega-refiner and some Japanese oil companies have been snapping up crude cargoes, boding well for the physical market. With Asian buying picking up, gauges of market strength have also climbed. Brent’s nearest timespread was in a bullish backwardation of 48 cents a barrel on Friday, compared with as little as 37 cents on Wednesday.“We’re closing the gap on gasoline and jet fuel,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. “International travel is not coming back this summer, but as far as the two biggest markets go -- China and the U.S. -- it’s encouraging.”Commodities faced a broad-based surge this week, with oil and metals both topping key technical levels alongside a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields. The 23-member Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index broke out to the highest since late February after hedge funds trimmed their net bullish positions for six straight weeks.While the oil market is facing an increase in supply in the coming months, although the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said this week that rising demand should allow for global stockpiles to deplete. Exports of Russia’s flagship Urals crude are set to rise sharply in the first five days of May, a move that pressured swap markets tied to the grade.Complicating the picture, talks are continuing between Iran and world powers over the revival of a 2015 nuclear agreement, a return to which could see the U.S. lift sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation’s oil exports. Still, progress on the talks has been uncertain in recent days.Despite strong recovery signals from China and the U.S., Covid-19 continues to slow growth elsewhere. In India, refineries are diverting oxygen produced at their plants to hospitals to help battle a serious second wave, which has led to fuel sales tumbling during the first half of April compared with a month earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Benefit Cosmetics backtracks over NHS staff refusal

    The firm saw a social media backlash after a nurse claimed staff were turned away for beauty treatments.

  • Stocks Close at Record Highs; Bond Yields Tumble: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks jumped to record highs with retail sales and weekly jobless claims data signaling an accelerating recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes dropped the most since February.The S&P 500 advanced to an all-time high, led by the real estate, health care and technology sectors. Financial shares declined with yields falling, even after Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. posted better-than-forecast trading revenue. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq 100 indexes also reached all-time peaks.“The consumer is ready to go out and spend, after nearly a year of lockdowns from Covid-19,” said Vanessa Martinez, managing director and partner at The Lerner Group, a Chicago-based wealth management firm. “There is plenty of pent-up demand in the economy.”The ruble slid as the Biden administration imposed new sanctions on some Russian debt, individuals and entities in retaliation for alleged misconduct related to the SolarWinds hack and the U.S. election. Traders suggested international concerns may have helped fuel the rally in Treasuries, with many investors caught positioned for higher yields.“This continues to be one of the more confusing dynamics in markets at least right now,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “I think part of it is that you saw the 10-year make a very rapid move over a very short period of time, so this could be a pause before it starts to move higher again.”Expectations of a strong economic recovery, combined with optimism over monetary and fiscal stimulus, have pushed equities to record levels this week as company reporting continues. Still, investors are closely monitoring developments on the vaccine rollout, while also keeping an eye on the threat from rising inflation.“We are probably entering the last stage of the pricing of the growth acceleration, and we see encouraging signs suggesting the ‘reflationary’ environment can continue and be supportive for risky assets in the near term,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Alessio Rizzi wrote in a note. “Across assets we continue to prefer equity over credit, and favor a pro-cyclical stance within equity.”Elsewhere, Bitcoin gained and Coinbase Global Inc. fell even following news that three funds at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought shares at Wednesday’s debut of the largest digital asset exchange. Oil edged higher in the wake of Wednesday’s surge.Some key events to watch this week:China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets: StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 1.1% to a record high as of 4:02 p.m. New York timeThe NASDAQ Composite Index rose 1.3%, more than any closing gain since April 5The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% to a record highThe MSCI World Index rose 0.9% to a record highCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%, falling for the fourth straight day, the longest losing streak since April 6The euro was unchanged at $1.20The British pound climbed 0.1%, rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 24The Japanese yen climbed 0.2%, rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 22BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 8.1 basis points, more than any closing loss since Feb. 26Germany’s 10-year yield declined 3.2 basis points, more than any closing loss since April 1Britain’s 10-year yield declined 6.7 basis points, more than any closing loss since March 2CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3%, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 25Gold futures rose 1.7%, the most since March 30For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Internet Stocks Face More Pain, Top Global Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- After a historic antitrust crackdown on China’s biggest tech companies last week, investors are betting there is more pain ahead.GAM Investments, BNP Paribas Asset Management and JP Morgan Asset Management Inc. see more regulatory tightening in China’s clampdown on monopolistic practices, putting pressure on the country’s leading internet stocks over the next few months. The Hang Seng Tech Index, where many Chinese tech giants are listed, has already lost about a quarter of its value from a rout that began mid-February.The shockwaves from Beijing’s bid to quell abuses of information and market dominance among industry leaders have left global investors pondering the prospects of China’s internet firms. The antitrust crackdown has exacerbated a global tech selloff sparked by rising bond yields, as traders forecast tighter liquidity conditions at home and abroad and lower company valuations.“Regulations for China internet companies, especially the big ones, will continue to tighten in 2021,” said Marcella Chow, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset. “This uncertainty may act as a cap for some companies temporarily.”China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after a four-month long investigation into the e-commerce giant’s market practices, then ordered an overhaul of Ant Group Co. Over the past week, more than 30 tech giants issued pledges to obey antitrust laws after Beijing gave them a month to conduct reviews and comply with government guidelines.READ: Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks the End of China Tech’s Golden AgeAlibaba shares have slumped 23% in Hong Kong from a peak in October. Food delivery platform Meituan and tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., which have been on analyst radars for regulatory probes, are down 36% and 18%, respectively, from their peaks earlier this year. By contrast, the Nasdaq 100 index is up more than 8% this year despite entering a technical correction in March.Looking ahead, China’s tech companies are likely to move far more cautiously on acquisitions, over-compensate on getting signoffs from Beijing, and levy lower fees on the domestic internet traffic they dominate. This coincides with some facing delisting threats and sales curbs in the U.S., and others reverberating from a selloff sparked by Archegos Capital Management.Valuations too are serving as a deterrent for investors. Even after its decline, the Hang Seng Tech Index is trading at about 38 times its 12-month earnings estimates versus the 29 times multiple of its American counterpart.“We have already applied a valuations discount to the whole Chinese internet sector to factor in higher regulation risks,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, a Zurich-based fund manager at GAM. The $132 billion asset manager has reduced its exposure to the sector in the past few months amid high valuations, she added.Keep the FaithThat said, Beijing has moved far faster with its antitrust reforms than the U.S. and Europe have in similar efforts. The landmark case against Microsoft Corp.’s alleged software monopoly took more than half a decade of back-and-forth before settling in 2004. Current hearings involving U.S. tech titans from Google to Facebook Inc. span several fronts, multiple cases and plaintiffs, and may not see the inside of a courtroom for years to come.In contrast, Beijing regulators torpedoed Ant’s IPO the month after Ma’s infamous speech, published new rules shortly after intended to curb monopolistic practices across its internet landscape, then launched its probe into Alibaba on Christmas Eve.“Clarity reduces uncertainty, so this is a positive,” said Joshua Crabb, a portfolio manager at Robeco in Hong Kong.That has helped give investors more optimism for the long term. Money managers see the potential for tech companies to boost earnings as digital technologies catch on for everything from e-commerce and entertainment to social media, a trend that has been accelerated by the pandemic.Meanwhile, mainland traders have kept the faith. They still hold about 6.5% stake in Tencent, the highest in at least three years, according to calculations by Bloomberg based on exchange data.“Post this round of regulation scrutiny, we believe the Chinese internet industry will resume healthy growth,” GAM’s Cortesi said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Leaked ByteDance Memo Shows Blockbuster Revenue Projections

    (Bloomberg) -- As ByteDance Ltd. prepares for a historic initial public offering, an internal memo leaked showing TikTok’s owner aims to grow advertising sales in China 42% and triple the size of its e-commerce business this year.The internet titan is seeking to increase ad revenue for its China-based businesses including Douyin and Toutiao to 260 billion yuan ($39.8 billion) this year from 183 billion yuan in 2020, according to the memo seen by Bloomberg News. The target excludes short-video sensation TikTok. It’s also aiming for e-commerce gross merchandise value of as much as 600 billion yuan, up from 170 billion yuan last year.Douyin -- TikTok’s Chinese twin -- is targeting 680 million daily active users, compared with around 610-620 million in March. The targets are preliminary and still subject to change, according to a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified discussing internal targets. A ByteDance spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email request for comment.The aggressive targets underscore ByteDance’s intention to take on China’s largest internet companies on their turf. The firm -- whose overall revenue more than doubled to $35 billion last year -- has kicked off preparations for an IPO of some of its main businesses, including Douyin, and is choosing between Hong Kong and U.S. as the listing venue, people familiar with the matter have said. It could raise at least several billion dollars from a listing of the Chinese assets, although the size could still change as deliberations are at an early stage.If ByteDance hits its sales goal, its Chinese arm will have done in nine years what it took Facebook 13 to achieve, and that excludes TikTok and other businesses abroad. At $40 billion, the nascent ad business would be roughly twice that of YouTube’s.Founded by Zhang Yiming in 2012, ByteDance has demonstrated the rare ability to create repeated hit services in competition with giants like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. His first big success was news aggregator Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese. TikTok became a global phenomenon, while Douyin is leading in China’s domestic market. The 38-year-old founder now ranks among the world’s richest people after ByteDance shares traded in the private market at a valuation of more than $250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said.The company last month hired its first chief financial officer -- Chew Shou Zi, who oversaw Xiaomi Corp.’s initial public offering as finance chief more than two years ago. The appointment has fueled speculation over the social media giant’s plans to go public.Douyin’s ad revenue in the first quarter was roughly 31 billion yuan and may reach 150 billion yuan this year, according to the memo. That compares with the 8.5 billion yuan that closest rival Kuaishou Technology earned from online advertising in the three months ended December.ByteDance is ramping up its competition with Alibaba, with ad sales from brands and merchants expected to reach at least half that of the larger firm’s this year, the memo showed. E-commerce is likely to overtake gaming to become the No. 1 contributor to its ad revenue this year(Updates with global ad rankings and chart from the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks are at all-time highs and the U.S. economy is booming. So why is everyone so freaked out?

    All manner of weird things keep happening in financial markets, from bond yields that go down when they should go up, to near-daily swings between big-picture convictions. It's hard to manage money when everything feels so fragile.

  • Ex-Allianz Insurance Veteran Wemmer Plans Amsterdam SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Dieter Wemmer, a veteran insurance executive who was chief financial officer at Allianz SE, is launching a blank-check company to target deals in the sector where he worked for more than three decades, people familiar with the matter said.Wemmer plans to raise about 250 million euros ($300 million) on the Amsterdam stock exchange in May, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. He’s teaming up with Murray Wood and Santiago Corral, co-owners of insurance-focused investment firm Nazare Capital, to create the SPAC.The executives have begun speaking with potential investors, the people said. They’re considering seeking targets among technology players in the insurance space, the people said. Wemmer, who’s a German national, will be executive chairman of the SPAC while Wood will serve as its chief executive officer, according to the people.Bank of America Corp. is advising on the SPAC, the people said. Wemmer and a representative for Bank of America declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Nazare couldn’t be reached for comment.There’s an active market for insurance mergers and acquisitions. Low interest rates and outdated technology systems are leading insurers, particularly those offering property and casualty cover, to look at restructurings or buying companies that offer tech they don’t have.Blank-Check FrenzyA veteran of European finance, Wemmer worked at Allianz until 2017 and previously held the CFO role at Zurich Insurance Group AG, where he joined the industry in 1986. He still has board positions at Swiss bank UBS Group AG and Danish renewables giant Orsted A/S. Last year, Wemmer teamed up with activist investor Elliott Management Corp. to push for change at Dutch insurer NN Group NV.He joins a growing cohort of financiers from the region in jumping into the SPAC frenzy, which has been spreading from the U.S. to Europe. Former bank CEOs Jean Pierre Mustier, Martin Blessing and Tidjane Thiam are among those working on blank-check companies this year.These vehicles raise investor money in the equity markets to fund takeovers of privately-held targets and have become firmly established among corporate chieftains, politicians and celebrities, with many launching multiple SPACs.More than 300 blank-check companies globally have completed IPOs this year to raise a combined $101.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s already more than last year’s record annual haul.Despite a recent uptick in Europe, the trend is just starting on the continent and the U.S. is still the dominant venue for such listings. Four blank-check have gone public through IPOs on European exchanges so far this year to raise $1.5 billion, about triple the amount raised in the whole of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Adds insurance industry detail in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trafigura Takes Control of Troubled Puma Energy as CEO Exits

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities trader Trafigura Group will take back near full control of its troubled Puma Energy subsidiary following the Angolan state oil company’s exit.Trafigura’s ownership will rise to more than 90% after it took up most of a $500 million rights issue and Sonangol agreed to sell its 32% stake in a deal valued at $600 million. The Angolan company will swap its equity stake for Puma’s operations in the African nation with no cash changing hands, a Trafigura spokesperson said.Puma’s Chief Executive Officer Emma Fitzgerald will also step down with immediate effect. The changes are the latest upheaval for the beleaguered company which has racked up years of losses and been weighed down by debt from a multibillion-dollar buying binge from Myanmar to South America as well as currency-related troubles in some of its biggest markets.Trafigura’s control means it will reconsolidate the Puma stake back on its books. That could potentially threaten its recent record earnings run from trading crude, oil products and metals amid volatile price swings caused by the coronavirus.The Singapore-based company, whose senior management are based in Geneva, racked up gross profit of $6.8 billion in its 2020 fiscal year, the highest in its 27-year history.At the same time, the pandemic hurt Puma’s fuel retail and storage operations. To help stem losses, it sold projects and restructured, but weak demand for its products, particularly jet fuel, hampered the turnaround efforts. It lost $324 million in 2020 and $753 million the previous year.Repaying DebtPuma said proceeds from the $600 million stake sale and the $500 million rights issue would be used to pay down a 2018 term loan and strengthen its balance sheet.Trafigura booked a one-time gain of $1.43 billion in 2013 after cutting its stake in Puma to 49% from 62%. The company, however, took a $191 million impairment in its 2020 fiscal year as it reduced the value of its stake in the unit. It also recorded a $326 million net loss from Puma for that year, Trafigura said in its annual report.The trading house became a majority holder again after buying part of a former Angolan military general’s stake last year. Following the latest deal that gives it a more than 90% stake, the rest of Puma will be owned by a group of current and former Trafigura executives as well as a holding company controlled by the ex-military general.Puma said Friday Chief Financial Officer Andrew Kemp had been appointed interim CEO replacing Fitzgerald.The company’s assets in Angola acquired by Sonangol include a retail network of 79 service stations, as well as three airport terminals and the Terminal de Combustíveis da Pumangol em Luanda storage terminal in Luanda Bay.(Updates final paragraph with details of Angola assets to be acquired by Sonangol)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB Seen Slowing Bond-Buying by July as Vaccinations Pick Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will slow its emergency bond-buying by July and signal at the end of this year that the program will come to a halt in March 2022, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.More than 60% of respondents predict the ECB will stick to its current timeline for net purchases, and almost as many expect it to give three months’ notice before stopping the program. Economists don’t expect any policy changes at next week’s meeting.The central bank accelerated its pandemic emergency purchase program last month to keep financing conditions for companies, households and governments across the euro area favorable. Borrowing costs are facing upward pressure as the speedier U.S. recovery and larger fiscal stimulus spill over into higher bond yields globally.ECB policy makers have signaled there’s little reason to change course until June, when the issue is up for review and new forecasts will provide a better idea of the road to recovery.While high infection rates and tight lockdowns across much of the region are still curbing business activity, a pickup in vaccinations suggests coronavirus restrictions can gradually be lifted in the coming months. Economists predict an economic recovery will start in the second quarter, becoming more entrenched in the rest of the year.“The lockdowns at the beginning of the quarter are a drag, but as the vaccination campaigns gather pace, a material improvement is in sight,” said Birgit Henseler, an economist at DZ Bank AG. “Growth should then accelerate strongly in the third quarter.”All but one of the respondents expect the next significant change in the pace of bond-buying will be a slowdown.What Bloomberg Economics Says“A full assessment of the pace of asset purchases won’t happen until June, but the tone of next week’s press conference may offer some hints on the debate to come. The hawks are likely to focus on the successful containment of bond yields and the economic recovery, while the doves will be more cautious.”-David Powell. To read the full report click herePolicy makers have started to publicly consider how and when it’ll be safe to unwind the unprecedented support they’ve offered over the past year. While officials including President Christine Lagarde have repeatedly stressed the dangers of withdrawing monetary or fiscal support too soon, some of her colleagues are also wary of pumping too much money into the financial system and undermining financial stability.Dutch central bank Governor Klaas Knot has suggested bond-buying could be tapered starting in the third quarter. His French colleague Francois Villeroy de Galhau has argued that pandemic purchases could end next March, with older tools being used to ensure monetary policy remains accommodative.“The near-term outlook for the euro zone remains weak given the tight grip of the third infection wave, and despite the recent pick-up in the vaccination pace,” said Oliver Rakau, an economist at Oxford Economics. He predicts the ECB will continue to buy bonds at an accelerated pace until September.Nearly two thirds of respondents expect the ECB to use the entire 1.85 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion) currently agreed under the pandemic program. Policy makers have said they could spend less than that if warranted by the recovery, or expand the amount again if needed.Just two economists predict a boost will be needed -- in September -- while almost a third reckon not all the money will be deployed.Four out of five respondents say the balance of risks to the outlook has remained largely unchanged since the ECB’s last policy meeting in March.“The ECB will probably simply confirm the decisions taken in March” at next week’s session, said Bas van Geffen, an economist at Rabobank. “June will be the more interesting meeting, when the ECB may decide to reverse the higher pace.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GM Dropped an EV Battery Bombshell. The Market Hasn’t Noticed.

    The car company said it and LG Chem are building a production facility in Tennessee. Think of a Tesla Giga factory, GM style.

  • Hedge Fund Billionaire Who Shorted Lehman Brothers Says the Fed and SEC Aren’t Doing Their Jobs

    Dow hits new high, J&J asks other vaccine makers to investigate blood clots, and other news to start your day.

  • Exclusive: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources

    Ant Group is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control, as meetings with Chinese regulators signaled to the company that the move could help draw a line under Beijing's scrutiny of its business, according to a source familiar with regulators' thinking and two people with close ties to the company. Reuters is for the first time reporting details of the latest round of meetings and the discussions about the future of Ma's control of Ant, exercised through a complicated structure of investment vehicles. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Ma had offered in a November meeting with regulators to hand over parts of Ant to the Chinese government.