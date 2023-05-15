Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.435

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of July to $0.435. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.9%.

Amdocs' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Amdocs was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 27.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 33%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Amdocs Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.52 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.74. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Amdocs Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Amdocs has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.6% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Amdocs' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Amdocs Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 5 Amdocs analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

