AMD's Dr. Lisa Su to Keynote Live at CES® 2023

·3 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced Dr. Lisa Su, AMD Chair and CEO, will deliver an in-person keynote address at CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event. Dr. Su will share AMD's vision—a perennial highlight of the CES season—on how high-performance and adaptive computing transforms lives by addressing the world's toughest problems.

Dr. Lisa Su, AMD Chair and CEO, will deliver a live keynote at CES 2023, the world's most influential tech event.

"Over the last few years computing has become an essential and pervasive part of our daily lives, helping each of us adapt how we work and learn remotely, while keeping us connected and entertained," said Dr. Su. "I am excited for the opportunity to deliver a keynote at CES 2023 to highlight the next generation of high-performance and adaptive computing innovations, and products that will push the boundaries on what is possible and play an important role helping solve our most important challenges."

From driving greater efficiency and sustainability in the cloud to powering exascale supercomputing, today's AMD is woven into our lives. The company's innovations in areas including high-performance computing, AI and gaming will be showcased at CES 2023. More than 1300 confirmed exhibitors underscore how technology is a catalyst for change.

"AMD shows how creative innovation pushes the envelope of tech for good," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Dr. Su's power is bringing people together, and I can't wait to see what advances they'll share at the show."

An engineer who inspires people from all backgrounds to pursue careers in STEM, Dr. Su has played a major role advancing high-performance computing and the semiconductor industry for more than three decades. Her keynote will be delivered live and in person from Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom.

Su joins John Deere Chairman and CEO John May as a CES keynote speaker. The keynote schedule will be updated as speakers are announced.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023, with Media Days taking place January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere and AMD. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

About AMD:

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) websiteblogLinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Upcoming Events:

Dr. Lisa T. Su is Chair and CEO of AMD.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amds-dr-lisa-su-to-keynote-live-at-ces-2023-301627540.html

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

