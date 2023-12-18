AMD's Rising Star - What's Behind Goldman Sachs' Surprising Price Target Increase?

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari maintained Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) with a Buy and raised the price target from $137 to $157.

Hari increased his 2024 and 2025 revenue estimates for AMD by 7% and 10%, respectively, as he reflected on last week's supply chain checks that indicated broad-based adoption of the company's MI300 Data Center GPU offering across the cloud and enterprise markets.

Precisely, for Data Center GPUs, the analyst now models 2023, 2024, and 2025 revenue of $595 million, $4.0 billion, and $7.9 billion, respectively.

Hari's 2024 and 2025 adjusted EPS (excluding SBC) estimates increase 11% and 12% from $3.88 and $6.40 to $4.30 and $7.18, respectively, on higher revenue and higher gross margin (Data Center GPUs being accretive to corporate gross margins) only partially offset by higher operating expenditure.

From a stock perspective, the analyst envisions AMD's early success in Data Center GPUs augmenting what he expects to be a constructive year for its server CPU franchise (i.e., market recovery + sustained market share gains) and ultimately driving outperformance in 2024.

Within the context of the U.S. Semiconductor space, Hari believes Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD, Arm Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: ARM), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Marvell Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), and Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU) are well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing build-out of data center AI infrastructure.

Within Hari's coverage universe, he views Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), and AMD as the key beneficiaries of a resumption of PC volume growth.

The analyst continues to be bullish on Micron and expects improving industry supply/demand dynamics to drive a multi-quarter positive EPS revision cycle.

Story continues

For AMD, Hari projects CY23 revenue and EPS of $22.63 billion and $2.70, CY24 revenue and EPS of $27.82 billion (prior $26.07 billion) and $4.30 (prior $3.88), and CY25 revenue and EPS of $36.23 billion (prior $32.83 billion) and $7.18 (prior $6.40).

Price Action: AMD shares traded lower by 0.42% at $138.56 on the last check Monday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Bernstein Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Feb 2022 Daiwa Capital Upgrades Outperform Buy Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article AMD's Rising Star - What's Behind Goldman Sachs' Surprising Price Target Increase? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.