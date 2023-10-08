AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on AME Elite Consortium Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = RM90m ÷ (RM1.8b - RM365m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, AME Elite Consortium Berhad has an ROCE of 6.2%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.8%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured AME Elite Consortium Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AME Elite Consortium Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For AME Elite Consortium Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of AME Elite Consortium Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 10%, but since then they've fallen to 6.2%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On AME Elite Consortium Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that AME Elite Consortium Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 21% over the last three years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

If you want to know some of the risks facing AME Elite Consortium Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.