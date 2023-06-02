AME Elite Consortium Berhad's (KLSE:AME) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of July to MYR0.03. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.9%.

AME Elite Consortium Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, AME Elite Consortium Berhad's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 26%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

AME Elite Consortium Berhad Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2020, the dividend has gone from MYR0.02 total annually to MYR0.025. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.7% over that duration. AME Elite Consortium Berhad has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. AME Elite Consortium Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past three years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On AME Elite Consortium Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think AME Elite Consortium Berhad's payments are rock solid. While AME Elite Consortium Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for AME Elite Consortium Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

