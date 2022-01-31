AME Roundup 2022 Opens Today as the First In-person and Online Gathering of the Global Mineral Exploration Industry

AME Roundup 2022 features government speakers: Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, Government of Canada; Hon. Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation; Hon. George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy; Hon. Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation; Hon. Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation; Hon. Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance

Opening keynote address by Sean McColl, world champion climber and Olympian; reconciliation keynote address by Hon. Jody Wilson-Raybould, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - AME Roundup 2022, hosted by the Association for Mineral Exploration BC ("AME") kicks off today, both safely in-person at the Vancouver Convention Centre West and online via Whova. The annual conference is the mineral exploration industry's leading opportunity to engage, exchange ideas and inspire new exploration projects: projects that are critical to a strong economic recovery, supplying materials for a low carbon future, and sustaining vibrant regional communities for generations to come. Hosted by explorers, for explorers, AME Roundup is where deals are made, talent is discovered and trends are set.

The conference kicks off today at the Opening Ceremony from 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM PDT with remarks from Chief Ian Campbell, Hereditary Chief, Squamish Nation; Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, Government of Canada; Hon. Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, Government of British Columbia; Jerry Dobrovolny, Chief Administration Officer and Commissioner, Metro Vancouver and Sean McColl, world champion climber and Olympian.

Also happening today is the 12th annual Government-Industry Forum from 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM PDT. The Forum will highlight the contributions of the mineral exploration community across the province and discuss opportunities for further collaboration between government and industry leaders in BC.

Throughout the week, AME Roundup 2022 will feature prominent speakers and sessions including:

AME Keynote Lunch (January 31, 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM PDT) features a keynote from Owain Martin, Global Lead, Mining & Metals, IBM who will discuss current trends in mineral demand, what technologies of the future will require, and the likely sources to meet increased demand.

Reconciliation Breakfast (February 1, 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM PDT): features keynote speaker Hon. Jody Wilson-Raybould, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. The session will focus on advancing reconciliation and the impact of efforts already being made by mineral explorers in BC.

Commodities & Financial Markets (February 1, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM PDT): features a presentation from Ian Telfer, Chair, Aris Gold and Member of the Canadian Mining Hall and Patricia Mohr, Editor, Critical Metals, Capitalight Research Inc. Presentation themes in this session will include capital raising and business risks in today's markets as well as commodity-specific discussions on the outlook of various of metals and minerals.

Finance Keynote Lunch (February 1, 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM PDT): features a keynote from Janis Shandro, Independent Director, Chair of the Health, Safety, Environment and Social Performance Committee, Artemis Gold. Janis will discuss trends in financing large mining projects and how environmental, social and governance considerations are impacting financing decisions.

Engage. Connect. Evolve. Theme Session (February 1, 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM PDT): speakers include Gregory Dipple, Professor of Geological Sciences, Mineral Deposit Research Unit, University of British Columbia and winner of the first ever AME Innovation Award, who will speak about creating a pathway for carbon negative mining of critical and battery metals; as well as Jared Osborne, General Manager, Technical Development, Rio Tinto, who will discuss the role of partnerships in delivering complex metallurgical projects.

AME Awards Gala (February 2, 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM PDT): will recognize the remarkable achievements and contributions of individuals who contribute to successfully finding, funding and building safe and responsible mineral exploration and development projects. View the winners here.

Environmental, Social and Governance Session (February 3, at 10:30 AM PDT): features leaders in ESG that will discuss trends, economic interests and the relevancy of ESG best practices to explorers making today's discoveries. Speakers include Mark Podlasly, Director, Economic Policy and Initiatives, First Nations Major Projects Coalition and Elizabeth Fillatre Miller, Vice President of Environment and Social Responsibility, Seabridge Gold.

The Gathering Place: (February 1, 2:30PM & February 2, 10:00 AM & 2:30 PM PDT) Building respectful and sustainable relationships with Indigenous communities is fundamental to our shared success. On this 10th anniversary of the Gathering Place, we share our experiences and learnings along our shared reconciliation journey.

AME Roundup 2022 is happening now through Thursday, February 3, 2022. You can register throughout the week. All content will be on-demand and made available to attendees online for six months post-conference. Join us from anywhere in the world!

For full conference details, please visit roundup.amebc.ca and follow @AMEroundup on Twitter, @ameroundup on Instagram and ame-roundup on LinkedIn with the hashtags #AMERoundup2022 for regular updates.

Following public health guidance, AME and the Vancouver Convention Centre have implemented layers of protection that meet and exceed the current health guidance including: symptom screening and proof of vaccination upon entry, capacity limits, physical distancing measures, enhanced cleaning and sanitization and mandatory masking, with medical masks recommended and available on-site. Click here for the latest health and safety updates.

COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

Attendees at AME Roundup are required to abide by the health and safety rules of the conference. AME Roundup is guided by industry standards, emergency orders, health orders, and recommendations made by the City of Vancouver, British Columbia and Canadian governments.

AME requires all in-person attendees at AME Roundup to be fully vaccinated - including delegates, exhibitors, volunteers, AME staff, and contractors and consultants who interact directly with delegates and/or exhibitors. This policy applies to conference set-up, registration, programming, and teardown. Attendees may be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and should be prepared to do so. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to participate by attending the virtual version of the conference.

Contractors and consultants who do not interact directly with delegates and/or exhibitors will be permitted to enter the venue with a daily, on-site, negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test at their own cost. COVID-19 rapid antigen tests will also be available for in-person participants on a voluntary basis.

About AME

Located on the unceded traditional territories of the Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam First Nations, AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in B.C. and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

