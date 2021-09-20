U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.73
    -75.26 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,970.47
    -614.41 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,713.90
    -330.06 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.20
    -54.67 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.48
    -1.49 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    +13.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0080 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3650
    -0.5300 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,752.20
    -3,868.27 (-8.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.57
    -57.81 (-5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Amedisys to Acquire Home Health Regulatory Assets in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amedisys, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of quality home health, hospice and personal care, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire regulatory assets that allow the Company to establish home health care centers to fully service and expand the Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C. markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, expected to close October 18, 2021, Amedisys will acquire the right to expand certified home health care services in Mecklenburg County and Wake County, N.C., and surrounding counties, including Union, Wayne, Wilson, Stanley, and Anson counties. The service area provides access to more than 350,000 Medicare enrollees and more than 100,000 Medicare Advantage enrollees.

“We’re honored to be able to offer our compassionate, clinically distinct and industry leading quality care to more patients in more places,” stated Home Health President Tammy Peebles-Forrest. “Expanding our footprint across these two key medical markets enables us to provide high-quality care to more patients in coordination with numerous forward-thinking healthcare providers. These markets have long been sought after to further prove that Amedisys is America’s solution for aging in place.”

Upon close, Amedisys will open two start-up care centers to serve patients in the Charlotte and Raleigh markets. Amedisys is the second largest provider of home health care and the third largest provider of hospice care in the United States with 519 locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company also provides personal care and palliative care.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees in 519 care centers within 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”), including the measures that have been and may be taken by governmental authorities to mitigate it, on our business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis, changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels, our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively, competition in the healthcare industry, changes in the case mix of patients and payment methodologies, changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies, our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to keep our patients and employees safe, changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments, future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors, our access to financing, our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements, business disruptions due to natural disasters or acts of terrorism, widespread protest or civil unrest, our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure, our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, and changes in law or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking, and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Kendra Kimmons
Vice President of Marketing & Communications
225-299-3708
kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com


Recommended Stories

  • Royal Dutch Shell Stock Shows Improved Technical Strength

    Royal Dutch Shell shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating.

  • ConocoPhillips to Buy Shell Permian Assets for $9.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Permian Basin assets for $9.5 billion in cash, accelerating the consolidation of the largest U.S. oil patch.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed Fores

  • 3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

    The FDA rejected booster shots for the general population, while recommending them for 'high-risk' individuals Monday.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Is Up 17% Today

    Orally administered treatments of COVID-19 infections are coming into focus as vaccine stocks lose their luster.

  • Covid Vaccine Leads To Antibodies In Children — Here's Why BioNTech, Moderna Fell

    Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday their Covid vaccine led to a robust antibody response in young children, but the vaccine stocks toppled.

  • The Stock Market Is Tanking. These 5 Stocks Are Not.

    Fears of contagion over China’s indebted property market sent U.S. markets tumbling on Monday as investors piled out of some of the riskier stocks. The final decision from the Food and Drug Administration on Covid-19 booster shots is expected later this week and while most of the makers of antiviral treatments received a shot in the arm on Wall Street Monday Atea Pharmaceuticals (ticker: AVIR) stood out with a 13% jump.

  • Why Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) were plunging 26.3% as of 3:39 p.m. EDT on Monday. The big decline came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on studies evaluating rusfertide. Protagonist was testing the drug in a phase 2 study targeting treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Immunotherapeutic Effects of Pelareorep Combined with Radiotherapy

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic immunotherapeutic effects of pelareorep combined with radiotherapy in a murine cancer model. The data were featured in a poster presentation at The International Conference on Immunotherapy Radiotherapy Combinations, which took place in Paris, France from September 14 – 17, 2021.

  • Why Mirati Therapeutics Is A Dangerous Rival To Amgen In Colon Cancer

    Mirati could beat Amgen to market with a KRAS-blocking colon cancer drug, an analyst said Monday as MRTX stock popped.

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q4 2021

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • Daughter Blames Tucker Carlson’s Misinformation for Unvaxxed Dad’s Death

    CNNThe daughter of an unvaccinated man who recently died from COVID-19 told CNN on Monday that she believes her father was a victim of misinformation, specifically saying Fox News star Tucker Carlson “played a role” in the vaccine hesitancy that led to his death.Patrick Lane, a Boeing designer for 20 years, died from COVID-19 just days before Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine received full federal approval. While healthy with no underlying conditions, Lane quickly deteriorated following his diagnosis

  • They Shunned COVID-19 Vaccines but Embraced Antibody Treatment

    Lanson Jones did not think that the coronavirus would come for him. An avid tennis player in Houston who had not caught so much as a cold during the pandemic, he had refused a vaccine because he worried that it would spoil his streak of good health. But contracting COVID-19 shattered his faith in his body’s defenses — so much so that Jones, nose clogged and appetite vanished, began hunting for anything to spare himself a nightmarish illness. The answer turned out to be monoclonal antibodies, a 1

  • Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

    The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children f

  • CVS Makes Hiring Push Amid Worker Shortage, Increased Covid-19 Vaccine Demand

    The largest U.S. pharmacy chain by stores said it plans to add 25,000 employees this week in a single-day hiring spree to prepare for a potential surge in demand for Covid-19 booster shots.

  • Why Verastem Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) is trading higher Monday after the company announced updated investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME study data of VS-6766 with defactinib in low-grade serous ovarian cancer showing "encouraging response rates and progression-free survival." “The investigator-sponsored FRAME study, the initial results of which led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant Breakthrough Therapy designation for the VS-6766 and defactinib combination in LGSOC, continues to be in

  • One Major Side Effect of Not Drinking Tea, Says Science

    Tea is consumed across the globe, at all times of the day. Some people have it in the morning instead of coffee, some enjoy tea time in the afternoon, and others love drinking tea before bed.Regardless of when you drink it, tea can have lasting benefits like reducing your risk of cancer, helping with weight loss, and even improving your heart health. But for those who don't drink tea or believe it's not worth their time, what else are they missing out on? According to research, one major of side

  • If You Live Here, You're in Danger, COVID Expert Says

    It may seem like the coronavirus is over in some parts of the country but it's not over—period. In states close to yours, the Delta variant is killing or hospitalizing people in record numbers, resulting in high seven-day or daily averages that worry experts, according to NBC News. Which states have been hit the worst in recent days? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Kentucky Set new high for seven-day case average

  • Early tests show Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 is ‘very safe’: Epidemiologist

    Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., Epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why Mirati Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

    Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) is trading higher Monday after the company announced clinical data with investigational adagrasib as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated colorectal cancer. "These positive topline data further strengthen our belief in adagrasib as a potentially differentiated therapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring the KRAS G12C mutation. We look forward to submitting our New Drug Application to the U.S. Fo

  • KY National Guard deploying at UK HealthCare as unvaccinated COVID patients mount

    The Kentucky Army National Guard has been deployed to the University of Kentucky’s inundated hospital system to assist staff as they continue to treat an influx of COVID-19 patients.