Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Amedisys (AMED) reported revenue of $552.97 million, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $566.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +28.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amedisys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Service Revenue- Hospice : $199.20 million compared to the $199.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.

Net Service Revenue- Home health : $349.80 million versus $356.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

Net Service Revenue- High Acuity Care : $4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

Net Service Revenue- Hospice- Medicare : $188.20 million compared to the $187.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.

Net Service Revenue- Home health- Non-Medicare : $130 million compared to the $123.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.

Net Service Revenue- Hospice- Non-Medicare : $11 million compared to the $11.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

Net Service Revenue- Home health- Medicare : $219.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $234.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

Operating Income- Home Health : $63.90 million compared to the $61.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Operating Income- High Acuity Care : -$6.30 million compared to the -$12.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Operating Income- Hospice: $51.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.70 million.

Shares of Amedisys have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

