Amedisys to Present at Multiple Healthcare Conferences in March

Amedisys, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • AMED
Amedisys, Inc.
Amedisys, Inc.

BATON ROUGE, La., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services, today announced that Chris Gerard, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Scott Ginn, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 16 at 10:40 a.m. EST and at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 17 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentation, please log on through our website at https://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 530 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.5 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:

Nick Muscato

Kendra Kimmons

Amedisys, Inc.

Amedisys, Inc.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

615.928.5452

225.299.3720

IR@amedisys.com

Kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com


