U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.60
    -28.51 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,839.11
    +2.37 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.99
    -228.12 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.33
    +8.18 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.15
    +2.83 (+3.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.70
    +10.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    +0.14 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0086
    +0.0117 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1628
    +0.0156 (+1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3410
    -1.6760 (-1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,741.53
    +664.22 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.32
    +14.74 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Amedisys Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates 2022 Guidance

Amedisys, Inc.
·29 min read
Amedisys, Inc.
Amedisys, Inc.

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022.

Three-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

  • Net service revenue increased $4.5 million to $558.0 million compared to $553.5 million in 2021.

  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $25.6 million compared to $45.0 million in 2021.

  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.79 compared to $1.37 in 2021.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $61.5 million compared to $72.4 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted net service revenue of $558.9 million compared to $553.5 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $37.4 million compared to $50.5 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.15 compared to $1.53 in 2021.

Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

  • Net service revenue increased $6.3 million to $1,661.1 million compared to $1,654.8 million in 2021.

  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $86.9 million compared to $175.0 million in 2021.

  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.66 compared to $5.30 in 2021.

Adjusted Year to Date Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $202.2 million compared to $234.8 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted net service revenue of $1,670.4 million compared to $1,648.3 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $125.5 million compared to $157.5 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $3.84 compared to $4.77 in 2021.

* See pages 3 and 15 - 18 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

Chris Gerard, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Although we continue to be impacted by a few headwinds, most of which we believe to be short-term in nature, our enthusiasm for the future outlook of Amedisys has never been stronger. As we await the final rule in Home Health, we have been making progress on a number of key initiatives and partnerships that will help to drive future growth at Amedisys. During the quarter, we signed an innovative case rate arrangement with one of the largest Medicare Advantage health plans in the US – CVS/Aetna. I am extremely excited by this partnership as it shows how more forward thinking payors view home health and the quality of care we provide to their members. We look forward to expanding these types of contracting relationships across more of our business in the coming quarters. We also signed a comprehensive care at home partnership with The University of Arkansas for Medical Science that will offer patients the full spectrum of Amedisys and Contessa services including Hospital at Home, SNF at Home, Primary Care at Home and Home Health. This partnership provides a new standard of care delivery, spanning across the full continuum of at-home care, and represents the first partnership in which both Contessa and Amedisys services have been in scope at the outset. We will continue to seek out and invest in opportunities with similar health systems looking for an operating partner to build out a differentiated and integrated home care offering utilizing this full suite of services. In order to unlock our full growth potential, we know that clinical labor will be key. The clinical labor market has been more challenging than ever before, but Amedisys is superbly positioned to increase our clinical capacity as we decrease our turnover by focusing on what matters most to our clinicians. We are enhancing our benefit packages in 2023, working on flexible scheduling and focusing on centralization and automation to remove the administrative load for both our care givers and our care center leadership. I am confident that as we move past the chop of 2022 and into 2023, Amedisys will return to consistency in performance and industry leading results. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to all of the Amedisys family for your continued hard work, perseverance and compassion for our patients.”

Updated 2022 Guidance

We are updating our previously issued guidance:

  • Adjusted net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.224 billion to $2.230 billion.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $253 million to $258 million.

  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $4.82 to $4.93 based on an estimated 32.7 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions and potential share repurchases, if any are made. COVID-19 has impacted the operating metrics typically used to forecast both growth and cost assumptions for both core Amedisys and Contessa. We are basing our guidance on our current operating environment. COVID-19 continues to evolve in its disruptions to the healthcare systems and the economy. Any future regulations or government interventions, extension of the public health emergency, spike in clinicians and business development staff on quarantine, staffing shortages, reduction in elective procedures, change in patient behavior and further decline in senior living occupancy could impact our ability to achieve this guidance.

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2022 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC’s internet website, http://www.sec.gov, and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com.

Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Amedisys will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter results. To participate on the conference call, please call before 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to either (877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-1028 (Toll). A replay of the conference call will be available through November 27, 2022 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (Toll-Free) or (201) 612-7415 (Toll) and entering conference ID #13733130.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted other operating income, defined as other operating income excluding certain items; (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (5) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional Information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care, inpatient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes, recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. With approximately 21,000 employees in 547 care centers within 36 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"), including the measures that have been and may be taken by governmental authorities to mitigate it, on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of current and proposed federal, state and local vaccine mandates; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; competition in the healthcare industry; changes in the case mix of our patients, the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors or payment methodologies; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; and changes in law or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

Contact: 

Investor Contact: 

Media Contact:

 

Amedisys, Inc.

Amedisys, Inc.

 

Nick Muscato

Kendra Kimmons

 

Chief Strategy Officer

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

 

(615) 928- 5452 

(225) 299-3720

 

IR@amedisys.com

kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com



AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended September 30,

 

For the Nine-Month 
Periods Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net service revenue

$

557,988

 

 

$

553,485

 

 

$

1,661,135

 

 

$

1,654,795

 

Other operating income

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

13,300

 

Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

322,227

 

 

 

310,294

 

 

 

943,258

 

 

 

916,188

 

General and administrative expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits

 

125,550

 

 

 

119,373

 

 

 

376,788

 

 

 

349,533

 

Non-cash compensation

 

3,495

 

 

 

4,397

 

 

 

15,990

 

 

 

17,860

 

Other

 

59,299

 

 

 

55,158

 

 

 

167,851

 

 

 

158,995

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,477

 

 

 

7,487

 

 

 

19,705

 

 

 

21,763

 

Investment impairment

 

3,009

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,009

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

519,057

 

 

 

496,709

 

 

 

1,526,601

 

 

 

1,464,339

 

Operating income

 

38,931

 

 

 

56,772

 

 

 

134,534

 

 

 

203,756

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

59

 

 

 

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

49

 

Interest expense

 

(4,963

)

 

 

(2,730

)

 

 

(16,447

)

 

 

(6,734

)

Equity in earnings (loss) from equity method investments

 

302

 

 

 

1,444

 

 

 

(442

)

 

 

3,932

 

Gain on equity method investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

31,092

 

Miscellaneous, net

 

491

 

 

 

490

 

 

 

1,155

 

 

 

1,253

 

   Total other (expense) income, net

 

(4,111

)

 

 

(796

)

 

 

(15,626

)

 

 

29,592

 

Income before income taxes

 

34,820

 

 

 

55,976

 

 

 

118,908

 

 

 

233,348

 

Income tax expense

 

(9,417

)

 

 

(10,731

)

 

 

(32,755

)

 

 

(57,192

)

Net income

 

25,403

 

 

 

45,245

 

 

 

86,153

 

 

 

176,156

 

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

239

 

 

 

(239

)

 

 

739

 

 

 

(1,131

)

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.

$

25,642

 

 

$

45,006

 

 

$

86,892

 

 

$

175,025

 

Basic earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders

$

0.79

 

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

2.67

 

 

$

5.36

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

32,482

 

 

 

32,607

 

 

 

32,519

 

 

 

32,658

 

Diluted earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders

$

0.79

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

2.66

 

 

$

5.30

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

32,616

 

 

 

32,899

 

 

 

32,680

 

 

 

33,021

 



AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

 

September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)

 

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

17,956

 

 

$

42,694

 

Restricted cash

 

13,504

 

 

 

3,075

 

Patient accounts receivable

 

302,470

 

 

 

274,961

 

Prepaid expenses

 

17,011

 

 

 

10,356

 

Other current assets

 

37,839

 

 

 

25,598

 

   Total current assets

 

388,780

 

 

 

356,684

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $102,407 and $96,937

 

17,248

 

 

 

18,435

 

Operating lease right of use assets

 

105,843

 

 

 

101,257

 

Goodwill

 

1,285,455

 

 

 

1,196,090

 

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $11,891 and $19,900

 

103,678

 

 

 

111,190

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

 

 

 

289

 

Other assets

 

81,123

 

 

 

73,023

 

   Total assets

$

1,982,127

 

 

$

1,856,968

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

45,527

 

 

$

38,217

 

Payroll and employee benefits

 

145,073

 

 

 

141,001

 

Accrued expenses

 

130,100

 

 

 

150,836

 

Current portion of long-term obligations

 

12,628

 

 

 

12,995

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

33,872

 

 

 

31,233

 

   Total current liabilities

 

367,200

 

 

 

374,282

 

Long-term obligations, less current portion

 

443,431

 

 

 

432,075

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

72,030

 

 

 

69,309

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

15,983

 

 

 

 

Other long-term obligations

 

13,873

 

 

 

4,979

 

   Total liabilities

 

912,517

 

 

 

880,645

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 37,852,059 and 37,674,868 shares issued; and 32,479,475 and 32,509,969 shares outstanding

 

38

 

 

 

38

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

750,914

 

 

 

728,118

 

Treasury stock, at cost 5,372,584 and 5,164,899 shares of common stock

 

(461,168

)

 

 

(435,868

)

Retained earnings

 

725,955

 

 

 

639,063

 

   Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

1,015,739

 

 

 

931,351

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

53,871

 

 

 

44,972

 

   Total equity

 

1,069,610

 

 

 

976,323

 

   Total liabilities and equity

$

1,982,127

 

 

$

1,856,968

 



AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)

 

For the Three-Month
Periods Ended September 30,

 

For the Nine-Month
Periods Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

25,403

 

 

$

45,245

 

 

$

86,153

 

 

$

176,156

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,477

 

 

 

7,487

 

 

 

19,705

 

 

 

21,763

 

Non-cash compensation

 

3,495

 

 

 

4,397

 

 

 

15,990

 

 

 

17,860

 

Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets

 

12,319

 

 

 

10,479

 

 

 

34,782

 

 

 

30,181

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

(24

)

 

 

(72

)

 

 

507

 

 

 

(64

)

Gain on equity method investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(31,092

)

Deferred income taxes

 

13,028

 

 

 

12,013

 

 

 

19,031

 

 

 

34,729

 

Equity in (earnings) loss from equity method investments

 

(302

)

 

 

(1,444

)

 

 

442

 

 

 

(3,932

)

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount

 

248

 

 

 

237

 

 

 

743

 

 

 

669

 

Return on equity method investments

 

1,370

 

 

 

1,585

 

 

 

3,798

 

 

 

4,268

 

Investment impairment

 

3,009

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,009

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Patient accounts receivable

 

3,078

 

 

 

5,149

 

 

 

(18,266

)

 

 

(17,638

)

Other current assets

 

(15,461

)

 

 

(9,779

)

 

 

(19,929

)

 

 

(6,219

)

Other assets

 

63

 

 

 

(886

)

 

 

283

 

 

 

(938

)

Accounts payable

 

1,388

 

 

 

5,338

 

 

 

5,886

 

 

 

(1,192

)

Accrued expenses

 

(56,319

)

 

 

(7,736

)

 

 

(26,790

)

 

 

(9,363

)

Other long-term obligations

 

466

 

 

 

(49

)

 

 

243

 

 

 

(1,785

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(10,207

)

 

 

(9,417

)

 

 

(30,864

)

 

 

(27,372

)

Operating lease right of use assets

 

(661

)

 

 

(780

)

 

 

(2,323

)

 

 

(2,304

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(13,630

)

 

 

61,767

 

 

 

92,400

 

 

 

183,727

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets

 

61

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

126

 

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment

 

29

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

140

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,556

)

 

 

(2,244

)

 

 

(4,338

)

 

 

(5,187

)

Investments in technology assets

 

(289

)

 

 

(147

)

 

 

(848

)

 

 

(147

)

Investment in equity method investee

 

(637

)

 

 

 

 

 

(637

)

 

 

 

Purchase of cost method investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(15,000

)

 

 

 

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

1,359

 

 

 

(262,369

)

 

 

(71,952

)

 

 

(264,872

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(1,033

)

 

 

(264,561

)

 

 

(92,620

)

 

 

(269,940

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options

 

306

 

 

 

1,083

 

 

 

1,078

 

 

 

1,706

 

Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan

 

966

 

 

 

1,061

 

 

 

2,857

 

 

 

3,022

 

Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation

 

(3,187

)

 

 

(9,750

)

 

 

(7,949

)

 

 

(16,694

)

Noncontrolling interest contributions

 

1,148

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,100

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interest distributions

 

(450

)

 

 

(459

)

 

 

(1,425

)

 

 

(1,253

)

Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest

 

3,941

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,941

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings under term loan

 

 

 

 

290,312

 

 

 

 

 

 

290,312

 

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit

 

185,500

 

 

 

111,500

 

 

 

484,000

 

 

 

500,700

 

Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit

 

(182,000

)

 

 

(141,500

)

 

 

(465,500

)

 

 

(551,700

)

Principal payments of long-term obligations

 

(3,151

)

 

 

(501

)

 

 

(10,126

)

 

 

(5,893

)

Debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(2,792

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,792

)

Purchase of company stock

 

 

 

 

(10,805

)

 

 

(17,351

)

 

 

(84,879

)

Payment of accrued contingent consideration

 

(5,714

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,714

)

 

 

 

Provider relief fund advance

 

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,465

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(2,641

)

 

 

238,356

 

 

 

(14,089

)

 

 

131,064

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(17,304

)

 

 

35,562

 

 

 

(14,309

)

 

 

44,851

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

48,764

 

 

 

92,646

 

 

 

45,769

 

 

 

83,357

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

31,460

 

 

$

128,208

 

 

$

31,460

 

 

$

128,208

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three-Month
Periods Ended September 30,

 

For the Nine-Month
Periods Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

4,664

 

 

$

1,565

 

 

$

9,153

 

 

$

3,479

 

Cash paid for Infinity ZPIC interest

$

11,544

 

 

$

 

 

$

11,544

 

 

$

 

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received

$

605

 

 

$

16,815

 

 

$

23,582

 

 

$

25,482

 

Cash paid for operating lease liabilities

$

10,868

 

 

$

10,197

 

 

$

33,187

 

 

$

29,676

 

Cash paid for finance lease liabilities

$

339

 

 

$

492

 

 

$

1,074

 

 

$

1,509

 

Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$

10,390

 

 

$

14,192

 

 

$

36,980

 

 

$

34,881

 

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities

$

530

 

 

$

287

 

 

$

1,846

 

 

$

814

 

Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities

$

624

 

 

$

279

 

 

$

3,387

 

 

$

1,183

 

Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to finance lease liabilities

$

564

 

 

$

 

 

$

564

 

 

$

 

Accrued contingent consideration

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

19,195

 

 

$

 

Noncontrolling interest contribution

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

8,900

 

 

$

 

Days revenue outstanding (1)

 

47.3

 

 

 

43.5

 

 

 

47.3

 

 

 

43.5

 


(1)

Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 2021 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.



AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
Segment Information - Home Health

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

222.4

 

 

$

228.2

 

Non-Medicare

 

114.8

 

 

 

110.4

 

Net service revenue

 

337.2

 

 

 

338.6

 

Cost of service

 

195.3

 

 

 

190.1

 

Gross margin

 

141.9

 

 

 

148.5

 

Other operating expenses

 

88.3

 

 

 

82.4

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

0.9

 

 

 

1.1

 

Operating income

$

52.7

 

 

$

65.0

 

Same Store Growth (1):

 

 

 

Medicare revenue

 

(6

%)

 

 

2

%

Non-Medicare revenue

 

(1

%)

 

 

6

%

Total admissions

 

5

%

 

 

1

%

Total volume (2)

 

1

%

 

 

1

%

Key Statistical Data - Total (3):

 

 

 

Admissions

 

94,992

 

 

 

86,732

 

Recertifications

 

44,985

 

 

 

46,919

 

Total volume

 

139,977

 

 

 

133,651

 

 

 

 

 

Medicare completed episodes

 

75,891

 

 

 

78,318

 

Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4)

$

2,989

 

 

$

2,969

 

Medicare visits per completed episode (5)

 

12.7

 

 

 

13.8

 

 

 

 

 

Visiting clinician cost per visit

$

101.22

 

 

$

94.24

 

Clinical manager cost per visit

 

11.33

 

 

 

9.85

 

Total cost per visit

$

112.55

 

 

$

104.09

 

Visits

 

1,735,015

 

 

 

1,826,505

 



 

For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

668.4

 

 

$

684.4

 

Non-Medicare

 

344.4

 

 

 

332.1

 

Net service revenue

 

1,012.8

 

 

 

1,016.5

 

Other operating income

 

 

 

 

7.3

 

Cost of service

 

573.3

 

 

 

563.5

 

Gross margin

 

439.5

 

 

 

460.3

 

Other operating expenses

 

259.3

 

 

 

243.8

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3.3

 

 

 

3.3

 

Operating income

$

176.9

 

 

$

213.2

 

Same Store Growth (1):

 

 

 

Medicare revenue

 

(5

%)

 

 

10

%

Non-Medicare revenue

 

%

 

 

10

%

Total admissions

 

2

%

 

 

8

%

Total volume (2)

 

%

 

 

6

%

Key Statistical Data - Total (3):

 

 

 

Admissions

 

280,266

 

 

 

265,933

 

Recertifications

 

133,555

 

 

 

136,744

 

Total volume

 

413,821

 

 

 

402,677

 

 

 

 

 

Medicare completed episodes

 

228,177

 

 

 

232,838

 

Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4)

$

3,017

 

 

$

2,962

 

Medicare visits per completed episode (5)

 

13.0

 

 

 

14.0

 

 

 

 

 

Visiting clinician cost per visit

$

98.63

 

 

$

91.94

 

Clinical manager cost per visit

 

10.87

 

 

 

9.54

 

Total cost per visit

$

109.50

 

 

$

101.48

 

Visits

 

5,235,922

 

 

 

5,553,423

 


(1)

Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2)

Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.

(3)

Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.

(4)

Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode reflects the suspension of sequestration for the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 and the reinstatement of sequestration at 1% effective April 1, 2022 and at 2% effective July 1, 2022.

(5)

Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.


Segment Information - Hospice

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

187.8

 

 

$

187.8

 

Non-Medicare

 

10.9

 

 

 

9.7

 

Net service revenue

 

198.7

 

 

 

197.5

 

Cost of service

 

109.4

 

 

 

107.6

 

Gross margin

 

89.3

 

 

 

89.9

 

Other operating expenses

 

49.1

 

 

 

49.5

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

0.5

 

 

 

0.7

 

Operating income

$

39.7

 

 

$

39.7

 

Same Store Growth (1):

 

 

 

Medicare revenue

 

%

 

 

(1

%)

Hospice admissions

 

(3

%)

 

 

1

%

Average daily census

 

1

%

 

 

(5

%)

Key Statistical Data - Total (2):

 

 

 

Hospice admissions

 

12,782

 

 

 

13,292

 

Average daily census

 

13,314

 

 

 

13,272

 

Revenue per day, net

$

162.24

 

 

$

161.74

 

Cost of service per day

$

89.36

 

 

$

88.06

 

Average discharge length of stay

 

92

 

 

 

94

 



 

For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

557.8

 

 

$

556.2

 

Non-Medicare

 

32.4

 

 

 

30.7

 

Net service revenue

 

590.2

 

 

 

586.9

 

Other operating income

 

 

 

 

6.0

 

Cost of service

 

323.2

 

 

 

314.4

 

Gross margin

 

267.0

 

 

 

278.5

 

Other operating expenses

 

152.1

 

 

 

144.4

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1.7

 

 

 

2.0

 

Operating income

$

113.2

 

 

$

132.1

 

Same Store Growth (1):

 

 

 

Medicare revenue

 

%

 

 

%

Hospice admissions

 

1

%

 

 

3

%

Average daily census

 

(1

%)

 

 

(4

%)

Key Statistical Data - Total (2):

 

 

 

Hospice admissions

 

40,027

 

 

 

39,650

 

Average daily census

 

13,163

 

 

 

13,282

 

Revenue per day, net

$

164.24

 

 

$

161.87

 

Cost of service per day

$

89.94

 

 

$

86.68

 

Average discharge length of stay

 

90

 

 

 

95

 


(1)

Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2)

Total includes acquisitions and denovos.


Segment Information - Personal Care

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

 

$

Non-Medicare

 

16.6

 

 

15.9

Net service revenue

 

16.6

 

 

15.9

Cost of service

 

12.2

 

 

11.7

Gross margin

 

4.4

 

 

4.2

Other operating expenses

 

2.4

 

 

2.6

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

0.1

Operating income

$

2.0

 

$

1.5

Key Statistical Data - Total:

 

 

 

Billable hours

 

474,365

 

 

558,227

Clients served

 

7,771

 

 

8,697

Shifts

 

202,638

 

 

240,736

Revenue per hour

$

34.98

 

$

28.44

Revenue per shift

$

81.89

 

$

65.95

Hours per shift

 

2.3

 

 

2.3



 

For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

 

$

Non-Medicare

 

45.5

 

 

49.9

Net service revenue

 

45.5

 

 

49.9

Other operating income

 

 

 

Cost of service

 

34.5

 

 

37.4

Gross margin

 

11.0

 

 

12.5

Other operating expenses

 

6.8

 

 

8.8

Depreciation and amortization

 

0.1

 

 

0.2

Operating income

$

4.1

 

$

3.5

Key Statistical Data - Total:

 

 

 

Billable hours

 

1,397,919

 

 

1,774,965

Clients served

 

9,530

 

 

11,597

Shifts

 

598,376

 

 

759,242

Revenue per hour

$

32.53

 

$

28.11

Revenue per shift

$

76.00

 

$

65.71

Hours per shift

 

2.3

 

 

2.3


Segment Information - High Acuity Care

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

1.6

 

 

$

 

Non-Medicare

 

3.9

 

 

 

1.5

 

Net service revenue

 

5.5

 

 

 

1.5

 

Cost of service

 

5.3

 

 

 

0.9

 

Gross margin

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.6

 

Other operating expenses

 

8.8

 

 

 

3.9

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

0.8

 

 

 

0.5

 

Investment impairment

 

3.0

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

$

(12.4

)

 

$

(3.8

)

Key Statistical Data - Total:

 

 

 

Full risk admissions

 

130

 

 

 

46

 

Limited risk admissions

 

300

 

 

 

188

 

Total admissions

 

430

 

 

 

234

 

 

 

 

 

Full risk revenue per episode

$

11,615

 

 

$

9,191

 

Limited risk revenue per episode

$

5,580

 

 

$

5,524

 

 

 

 

 

Number of admitting joint ventures

 

8

 

 

 

8

 



 

For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

3.3

 

 

$

 

Non-Medicare

 

9.3

 

 

 

1.5

 

Net service revenue

 

12.6

 

 

 

1.5

 

Other operating income

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of service

 

12.3

 

 

 

0.9

 

Gross margin

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.6

 

Other operating expenses

 

24.7

 

 

 

3.9

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2.4

 

 

 

0.5

 

Investment impairment

 

3.0

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

$

(29.8

)

 

$

(3.8

)

Key Statistical Data - Total:

 

 

 

Full risk admissions

 

339

 

 

 

46

 

Limited risk admissions

 

768

 

 

 

188

 

Total admissions

 

1,107

 

 

 

234

 

 

 

 

 

Full risk revenue per episode

$

11,018

 

 

$

9,191

 

Limited risk revenue per episode

$

5,556

 

 

$

5,524

 

 

 

 

 

Number of admitting joint ventures

 

8

 

 

 

8

 


Segment Information - Corporate

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

$

39.8

 

$

40.5

Depreciation and amortization

 

3.3

 

 

5.1

Total operating expenses

$

43.1

 

$

45.6



 

For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

$

117.7

 

$

125.5

Depreciation and amortization

 

12.2

 

 

15.8

Total operating expenses

$

129.9

 

$

141.3



AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.

$

25,642

 

$

45,006

 

 

$

86,892

 

 

$

175,025

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

9,417

 

 

10,731

 

 

 

32,755

 

 

 

57,192

 

Interest expense, net

 

4,904

 

 

2,730

 

 

 

16,339

 

 

 

6,685

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,477

 

 

7,487

 

 

 

19,705

 

 

 

21,763

 

Certain items (1)

 

15,861

 

 

6,858

 

 

 

50,920

 

 

 

(24,440

)

Interest component of certain items (1)

 

207

 

 

(451

)

 

 

(4,445

)

 

 

(1,437

)

Adjusted EBITDA (2) (7)

$

61,508

 

$

72,361

 

 

$

202,166

 

 

$

234,788

 


Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net service revenue

$

557,988

 

$

553,485

 

$

1,661,135

 

$

1,654,795

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain items (1)

 

931

 

 

 

 

9,305

 

 

(6,541

)

Adjusted net service revenue (3) (7)

$

558,919

 

$

553,485

 

$

1,670,440

 

$

1,648,254

 


Adjusted Other Operating Income Reconciliation:

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Other operating income

$

 

$

(4

)

 

$

 

$

13,300

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain items (1)

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

(13,300

)

Adjusted other operating income (4) (7)

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.

$

25,642

 

$

45,006

 

$

86,892

 

$

175,025

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain items (1)

 

11,740

 

 

5,474

 

 

38,587

 

 

(17,495

)

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (5) (7)

$

37,382

 

$

50,480

 

$

125,479

 

$

157,530

 


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share

$

0.79

 

$

1.37

 

$

2.66

 

$

5.30

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain items (1)

 

0.36

 

 

0.17

 

 

1.18

 

 

(0.53

)

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (6) (7)

$

1.15

 

$

1.53

 

$

3.84

 

$

4.77

 


(1)

The following details the certain items for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:


Certain Items:

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 2022

 

For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 2022

 

(Income) Expense

 

(Income) Expense

Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue:

 

 

 

Contingency accrual

$

931

 

 

$

9,305

 

Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:

 

 

 

COVID-19 costs

 

1,701

 

 

 

7,237

 

Centralization and reorganization costs

 

1,154

 

 

 

1,349

 

Fuel supplement

 

1,962

 

 

 

3,315

 

Integration costs

 

311

 

 

 

1,712

 

Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

3,154

 

 

 

9,855

 

COVID-19 costs

 

159

 

 

 

396

 

Executive Board of Directors transition award

 

 

 

 

3,500

 

Legal fees - non-routine

 

 

 

 

241

 

Centralization and reorganization costs

 

2,676

 

 

 

3,545

 

Legal settlement

 

 

 

 

(1,058

)

Fuel supplement

 

218

 

 

 

218

 

Investment impairment

 

3,009

 

 

 

3,009

 

Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):

 

 

 

Interest component of certain items

 

(207

)

 

 

4,445

 

Other expense, net

 

793

 

 

 

3,851

 

Total

$

15,861

 

 

$

50,920

 

Net of tax

$

11,740

 

 

$

38,587

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.36

 

 

$

1.18

 



 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 2021

 

For the Nine-Month Periods
Ended September 30, 2021

 

(Income) Expense

 

(Income) Expense

Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue:

 

 

 

Contingency accrual

$

 

 

$

(6,541

)

Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income:

 

 

 

CARES Act funds

 

4

 

 

 

(13,300

)

Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:

 

 

 

COVID-19 costs

 

3,513

 

 

 

16,457

 

Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

2,757

 

 

 

6,249

 

COVID-19 costs

 

199

 

 

 

576

 

Pre-acquisition legal settlement

 

 

 

 

1,825

 

Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):

 

 

 

Interest component of certain items

 

451

 

 

 

1,437

 

Other income, net

 

(66

)

 

 

(31,143

)

Total

$

6,858

 

 

$

(24,440

)

Net of tax

$

5,474

 

 

$

(17,495

)

Diluted EPS

$

0.17

 

 

$

(0.53

)


(2)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(3)

Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(4)

Adjusted other operating income is defined as other operating income excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(5)

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(6)

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.

(7)

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted other operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.



Recommended Stories

  • Meta Platforms' Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

    Real Money's Eric Jhonsa live blogs Meta's earnings report and conference call with management.

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • Boeing CEO says disappointing earnings due to ‘challenging environment’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s take on the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings.

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • How Much Upside is Left in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)? Wall Street Analysts Think 119%

    The mean of analysts' price targets for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) points to an 118.7% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Why Nabors Industries Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) had surged more than 20% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rally was its third-quarter report. "We had an outstanding third quarter," CEO Anthony Petrello said in the earnings release.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsTo

  • 3M's (MMM) Q3 Earnings Beat, '22 View Slashed on Forex Woes

    3M's (MMM) Q3 results benefit from organic sales growth of 2%. However, due to strengthening of the U.S. dollar, the company has lowered its 2022 forecast.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Apple (AAPL) This Earnings Season?

    Apple (AAPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • AT&T’s dividend yield falls below Verizon’s. What that means for the stocks.

    AT&T Inc. no longer seems the most unloved name in wireless, and that manifested in one milestone that occurred last week.

  • Waste Management (WM) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Waste Management (WM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • U.S. Steel (X) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Weaker end-market demand and lower steel prices are likely to have hurt U.S. Steel's (X) Q3 results.

  • Why Boeing Shares Are Turbulent Today

    Boeing shares were up 2.4% before falling as much as 4% on a turbulent day of trading. It has been a difficult few years for Boeing investors, with the stock hit first by issues with the company's 737 MAX and then by the pandemic and its impact on Boeing's airline customers. The 737 MAX is airborne again, and airlines are steadily rebuilding their schedules, but Boeing faces a long recovery from here.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.