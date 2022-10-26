Amedisys Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates 2022 Guidance
BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022.
Three-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Net service revenue increased $4.5 million to $558.0 million compared to $553.5 million in 2021.
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $25.6 million compared to $45.0 million in 2021.
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.79 compared to $1.37 in 2021.
Adjusted Quarterly Results*
Adjusted EBITDA of $61.5 million compared to $72.4 million in 2021.
Adjusted net service revenue of $558.9 million compared to $553.5 million in 2021.
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $37.4 million compared to $50.5 million in 2021.
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.15 compared to $1.53 in 2021.
Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Net service revenue increased $6.3 million to $1,661.1 million compared to $1,654.8 million in 2021.
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $86.9 million compared to $175.0 million in 2021.
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.66 compared to $5.30 in 2021.
Adjusted Year to Date Results*
Adjusted EBITDA of $202.2 million compared to $234.8 million in 2021.
Adjusted net service revenue of $1,670.4 million compared to $1,648.3 million in 2021.
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $125.5 million compared to $157.5 million in 2021.
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $3.84 compared to $4.77 in 2021.
* See pages 3 and 15 - 18 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.
Chris Gerard, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Although we continue to be impacted by a few headwinds, most of which we believe to be short-term in nature, our enthusiasm for the future outlook of Amedisys has never been stronger. As we await the final rule in Home Health, we have been making progress on a number of key initiatives and partnerships that will help to drive future growth at Amedisys. During the quarter, we signed an innovative case rate arrangement with one of the largest Medicare Advantage health plans in the US – CVS/Aetna. I am extremely excited by this partnership as it shows how more forward thinking payors view home health and the quality of care we provide to their members. We look forward to expanding these types of contracting relationships across more of our business in the coming quarters. We also signed a comprehensive care at home partnership with The University of Arkansas for Medical Science that will offer patients the full spectrum of Amedisys and Contessa services including Hospital at Home, SNF at Home, Primary Care at Home and Home Health. This partnership provides a new standard of care delivery, spanning across the full continuum of at-home care, and represents the first partnership in which both Contessa and Amedisys services have been in scope at the outset. We will continue to seek out and invest in opportunities with similar health systems looking for an operating partner to build out a differentiated and integrated home care offering utilizing this full suite of services. In order to unlock our full growth potential, we know that clinical labor will be key. The clinical labor market has been more challenging than ever before, but Amedisys is superbly positioned to increase our clinical capacity as we decrease our turnover by focusing on what matters most to our clinicians. We are enhancing our benefit packages in 2023, working on flexible scheduling and focusing on centralization and automation to remove the administrative load for both our care givers and our care center leadership. I am confident that as we move past the chop of 2022 and into 2023, Amedisys will return to consistency in performance and industry leading results. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to all of the Amedisys family for your continued hard work, perseverance and compassion for our patients.”
Updated 2022 Guidance
We are updating our previously issued guidance:
Adjusted net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.224 billion to $2.230 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $253 million to $258 million.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $4.82 to $4.93 based on an estimated 32.7 million shares outstanding.
This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions and potential share repurchases, if any are made. COVID-19 has impacted the operating metrics typically used to forecast both growth and cost assumptions for both core Amedisys and Contessa. We are basing our guidance on our current operating environment. COVID-19 continues to evolve in its disruptions to the healthcare systems and the economy. Any future regulations or government interventions, extension of the public health emergency, spike in clinicians and business development staff on quarantine, staffing shortages, reduction in elective procedures, change in patient behavior and further decline in senior living occupancy could impact our ability to achieve this guidance.
We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2022 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC’s internet website, http://www.sec.gov, and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted other operating income, defined as other operating income excluding certain items; (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (5) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.
Additional Information
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three-Month
For the Nine-Month
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net service revenue
$
557,988
$
553,485
$
1,661,135
$
1,654,795
Other operating income
—
(4
)
—
13,300
Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization
322,227
310,294
943,258
916,188
General and administrative expenses:
Salaries and benefits
125,550
119,373
376,788
349,533
Non-cash compensation
3,495
4,397
15,990
17,860
Other
59,299
55,158
167,851
158,995
Depreciation and amortization
5,477
7,487
19,705
21,763
Investment impairment
3,009
—
3,009
—
Operating expenses
519,057
496,709
1,526,601
1,464,339
Operating income
38,931
56,772
134,534
203,756
Other income (expense):
Interest income
59
—
108
49
Interest expense
(4,963
)
(2,730
)
(16,447
)
(6,734
)
Equity in earnings (loss) from equity method investments
302
1,444
(442
)
3,932
Gain on equity method investments
—
—
—
31,092
Miscellaneous, net
491
490
1,155
1,253
Total other (expense) income, net
(4,111
)
(796
)
(15,626
)
29,592
Income before income taxes
34,820
55,976
118,908
233,348
Income tax expense
(9,417
)
(10,731
)
(32,755
)
(57,192
)
Net income
25,403
45,245
86,153
176,156
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
239
(239
)
739
(1,131
)
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
$
25,642
$
45,006
$
86,892
$
175,025
Basic earnings per common share:
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders
$
0.79
$
1.38
$
2.67
$
5.36
Weighted average shares outstanding
32,482
32,607
32,519
32,658
Diluted earnings per common share:
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders
$
0.79
$
1.37
$
2.66
$
5.30
Weighted average shares outstanding
32,616
32,899
32,680
33,021
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
September 30, 2022
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,956
$
42,694
Restricted cash
13,504
3,075
Patient accounts receivable
302,470
274,961
Prepaid expenses
17,011
10,356
Other current assets
37,839
25,598
Total current assets
388,780
356,684
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $102,407 and $96,937
17,248
18,435
Operating lease right of use assets
105,843
101,257
Goodwill
1,285,455
1,196,090
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $11,891 and $19,900
103,678
111,190
Deferred income tax assets
—
289
Other assets
81,123
73,023
Total assets
$
1,982,127
$
1,856,968
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
45,527
$
38,217
Payroll and employee benefits
145,073
141,001
Accrued expenses
130,100
150,836
Current portion of long-term obligations
12,628
12,995
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
33,872
31,233
Total current liabilities
367,200
374,282
Long-term obligations, less current portion
443,431
432,075
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
72,030
69,309
Deferred income tax liabilities
15,983
—
Other long-term obligations
13,873
4,979
Total liabilities
912,517
880,645
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 37,852,059 and 37,674,868 shares issued; and 32,479,475 and 32,509,969 shares outstanding
38
38
Additional paid-in capital
750,914
728,118
Treasury stock, at cost 5,372,584 and 5,164,899 shares of common stock
(461,168
)
(435,868
)
Retained earnings
725,955
639,063
Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity
1,015,739
931,351
Noncontrolling interests
53,871
44,972
Total equity
1,069,610
976,323
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,982,127
$
1,856,968
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
For the Three-Month
For the Nine-Month
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
25,403
$
45,245
$
86,153
$
176,156
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,477
7,487
19,705
21,763
Non-cash compensation
3,495
4,397
15,990
17,860
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets
12,319
10,479
34,782
30,181
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
(24
)
(72
)
507
(64
)
Gain on equity method investments
—
—
—
(31,092
)
Deferred income taxes
13,028
12,013
19,031
34,729
Equity in (earnings) loss from equity method investments
(302
)
(1,444
)
442
(3,932
)
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount
248
237
743
669
Return on equity method investments
1,370
1,585
3,798
4,268
Investment impairment
3,009
—
3,009
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:
Patient accounts receivable
3,078
5,149
(18,266
)
(17,638
)
Other current assets
(15,461
)
(9,779
)
(19,929
)
(6,219
)
Other assets
63
(886
)
283
(938
)
Accounts payable
1,388
5,338
5,886
(1,192
)
Accrued expenses
(56,319
)
(7,736
)
(26,790
)
(9,363
)
Other long-term obligations
466
(49
)
243
(1,785
)
Operating lease liabilities
(10,207
)
(9,417
)
(30,864
)
(27,372
)
Operating lease right of use assets
(661
)
(780
)
(2,323
)
(2,304
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(13,630
)
61,767
92,400
183,727
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets
61
101
89
126
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment
29
98
66
140
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,556
)
(2,244
)
(4,338
)
(5,187
)
Investments in technology assets
(289
)
(147
)
(848
)
(147
)
Investment in equity method investee
(637
)
—
(637
)
—
Purchase of cost method investment
—
—
(15,000
)
—
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
1,359
(262,369
)
(71,952
)
(264,872
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,033
)
(264,561
)
(92,620
)
(269,940
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options
306
1,083
1,078
1,706
Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan
966
1,061
2,857
3,022
Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation
(3,187
)
(9,750
)
(7,949
)
(16,694
)
Noncontrolling interest contributions
1,148
—
2,100
—
Noncontrolling interest distributions
(450
)
(459
)
(1,425
)
(1,253
)
Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest
3,941
—
3,941
—
Proceeds from borrowings under term loan
—
290,312
—
290,312
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit
185,500
111,500
484,000
500,700
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit
(182,000
)
(141,500
)
(465,500
)
(551,700
)
Principal payments of long-term obligations
(3,151
)
(501
)
(10,126
)
(5,893
)
Debt issuance costs
—
(2,792
)
—
(2,792
)
Purchase of company stock
—
(10,805
)
(17,351
)
(84,879
)
Payment of accrued contingent consideration
(5,714
)
—
(5,714
)
—
Provider relief fund advance
—
207
—
(1,465
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(2,641
)
238,356
(14,089
)
131,064
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(17,304
)
35,562
(14,309
)
44,851
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
48,764
92,646
45,769
83,357
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
31,460
$
128,208
$
31,460
$
128,208
For the Three-Month
For the Nine-Month
2022
2021
2022
2021
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for interest
$
4,664
$
1,565
$
9,153
$
3,479
Cash paid for Infinity ZPIC interest
$
11,544
$
—
$
11,544
$
—
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received
$
605
$
16,815
$
23,582
$
25,482
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities
$
10,868
$
10,197
$
33,187
$
29,676
Cash paid for finance lease liabilities
$
339
$
492
$
1,074
$
1,509
Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$
10,390
$
14,192
$
36,980
$
34,881
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities
$
530
$
287
$
1,846
$
814
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities
$
624
$
279
$
3,387
$
1,183
Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to finance lease liabilities
$
564
$
—
$
564
$
—
Accrued contingent consideration
$
—
$
—
$
19,195
$
—
Noncontrolling interest contribution
$
—
$
—
$
8,900
$
—
Days revenue outstanding (1)
47.3
43.5
47.3
43.5
(1)
Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 2021 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
Segment Information - Home Health
For the Three-Month Periods
2022
2021
Financial Information (in millions):
Medicare
$
222.4
$
228.2
Non-Medicare
114.8
110.4
Net service revenue
337.2
338.6
Cost of service
195.3
190.1
Gross margin
141.9
148.5
Other operating expenses
88.3
82.4
Depreciation and amortization
0.9
1.1
Operating income
$
52.7
$
65.0
Same Store Growth (1):
Medicare revenue
(6
%)
2
%
Non-Medicare revenue
(1
%)
6
%
Total admissions
5
%
1
%
Total volume (2)
1
%
1
%
Key Statistical Data - Total (3):
Admissions
94,992
86,732
Recertifications
44,985
46,919
Total volume
139,977
133,651
Medicare completed episodes
75,891
78,318
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4)
$
2,989
$
2,969
Medicare visits per completed episode (5)
12.7
13.8
Visiting clinician cost per visit
$
101.22
$
94.24
Clinical manager cost per visit
11.33
9.85
Total cost per visit
$
112.55
$
104.09
Visits
1,735,015
1,826,505
For the Nine-Month Periods
2022
2021
Financial Information (in millions):
Medicare
$
668.4
$
684.4
Non-Medicare
344.4
332.1
Net service revenue
1,012.8
1,016.5
Other operating income
—
7.3
Cost of service
573.3
563.5
Gross margin
439.5
460.3
Other operating expenses
259.3
243.8
Depreciation and amortization
3.3
3.3
Operating income
$
176.9
$
213.2
Same Store Growth (1):
Medicare revenue
(5
%)
10
%
Non-Medicare revenue
—
%
10
%
Total admissions
2
%
8
%
Total volume (2)
—
%
6
%
Key Statistical Data - Total (3):
Admissions
280,266
265,933
Recertifications
133,555
136,744
Total volume
413,821
402,677
Medicare completed episodes
228,177
232,838
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4)
$
3,017
$
2,962
Medicare visits per completed episode (5)
13.0
14.0
Visiting clinician cost per visit
$
98.63
$
91.94
Clinical manager cost per visit
10.87
9.54
Total cost per visit
$
109.50
$
101.48
Visits
5,235,922
5,553,423
(1)
Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2)
Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3)
Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.
(4)
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode reflects the suspension of sequestration for the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 and the reinstatement of sequestration at 1% effective April 1, 2022 and at 2% effective July 1, 2022.
(5)
Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.
Segment Information - Hospice
For the Three-Month Periods
2022
2021
Financial Information (in millions):
Medicare
$
187.8
$
187.8
Non-Medicare
10.9
9.7
Net service revenue
198.7
197.5
Cost of service
109.4
107.6
Gross margin
89.3
89.9
Other operating expenses
49.1
49.5
Depreciation and amortization
0.5
0.7
Operating income
$
39.7
$
39.7
Same Store Growth (1):
Medicare revenue
—
%
(1
%)
Hospice admissions
(3
%)
1
%
Average daily census
1
%
(5
%)
Key Statistical Data - Total (2):
Hospice admissions
12,782
13,292
Average daily census
13,314
13,272
Revenue per day, net
$
162.24
$
161.74
Cost of service per day
$
89.36
$
88.06
Average discharge length of stay
92
94
For the Nine-Month Periods
2022
2021
Financial Information (in millions):
Medicare
$
557.8
$
556.2
Non-Medicare
32.4
30.7
Net service revenue
590.2
586.9
Other operating income
—
6.0
Cost of service
323.2
314.4
Gross margin
267.0
278.5
Other operating expenses
152.1
144.4
Depreciation and amortization
1.7
2.0
Operating income
$
113.2
$
132.1
Same Store Growth (1):
Medicare revenue
—
%
—
%
Hospice admissions
1
%
3
%
Average daily census
(1
%)
(4
%)
Key Statistical Data - Total (2):
Hospice admissions
40,027
39,650
Average daily census
13,163
13,282
Revenue per day, net
$
164.24
$
161.87
Cost of service per day
$
89.94
$
86.68
Average discharge length of stay
90
95
(1)
Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2)
Total includes acquisitions and denovos.
Segment Information - Personal Care
For the Three-Month Periods
2022
2021
Financial Information (in millions):
Medicare
$
—
$
—
Non-Medicare
16.6
15.9
Net service revenue
16.6
15.9
Cost of service
12.2
11.7
Gross margin
4.4
4.2
Other operating expenses
2.4
2.6
Depreciation and amortization
—
0.1
Operating income
$
2.0
$
1.5
Key Statistical Data - Total:
Billable hours
474,365
558,227
Clients served
7,771
8,697
Shifts
202,638
240,736
Revenue per hour
$
34.98
$
28.44
Revenue per shift
$
81.89
$
65.95
Hours per shift
2.3
2.3
For the Nine-Month Periods
2022
2021
Financial Information (in millions):
Medicare
$
—
$
—
Non-Medicare
45.5
49.9
Net service revenue
45.5
49.9
Other operating income
—
—
Cost of service
34.5
37.4
Gross margin
11.0
12.5
Other operating expenses
6.8
8.8
Depreciation and amortization
0.1
0.2
Operating income
$
4.1
$
3.5
Key Statistical Data - Total:
Billable hours
1,397,919
1,774,965
Clients served
9,530
11,597
Shifts
598,376
759,242
Revenue per hour
$
32.53
$
28.11
Revenue per shift
$
76.00
$
65.71
Hours per shift
2.3
2.3
Segment Information - High Acuity Care
For the Three-Month Periods
2022
2021
Financial Information (in millions):
Medicare
$
1.6
$
—
Non-Medicare
3.9
1.5
Net service revenue
5.5
1.5
Cost of service
5.3
0.9
Gross margin
0.2
0.6
Other operating expenses
8.8
3.9
Depreciation and amortization
0.8
0.5
Investment impairment
3.0
—
Operating loss
$
(12.4
)
$
(3.8
)
Key Statistical Data - Total:
Full risk admissions
130
46
Limited risk admissions
300
188
Total admissions
430
234
Full risk revenue per episode
$
11,615
$
9,191
Limited risk revenue per episode
$
5,580
$
5,524
Number of admitting joint ventures
8
8
For the Nine-Month Periods
2022
2021
Financial Information (in millions):
Medicare
$
3.3
$
—
Non-Medicare
9.3
1.5
Net service revenue
12.6
1.5
Other operating income
—
—
Cost of service
12.3
0.9
Gross margin
0.3
0.6
Other operating expenses
24.7
3.9
Depreciation and amortization
2.4
0.5
Investment impairment
3.0
—
Operating loss
$
(29.8
)
$
(3.8
)
Key Statistical Data - Total:
Full risk admissions
339
46
Limited risk admissions
768
188
Total admissions
1,107
234
Full risk revenue per episode
$
11,018
$
9,191
Limited risk revenue per episode
$
5,556
$
5,524
Number of admitting joint ventures
8
8
Segment Information - Corporate
For the Three-Month Periods
2022
2021
Financial Information (in millions):
Other operating expenses
$
39.8
$
40.5
Depreciation and amortization
3.3
5.1
Total operating expenses
$
43.1
$
45.6
For the Nine-Month Periods
2022
2021
Financial Information (in millions):
Other operating expenses
$
117.7
$
125.5
Depreciation and amortization
12.2
15.8
Total operating expenses
$
129.9
$
141.3
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:
For the Three-Month Periods
For the Nine-Month Periods
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
$
25,642
$
45,006
$
86,892
$
175,025
Add:
Income tax expense
9,417
10,731
32,755
57,192
Interest expense, net
4,904
2,730
16,339
6,685
Depreciation and amortization
5,477
7,487
19,705
21,763
Certain items (1)
15,861
6,858
50,920
(24,440
)
Interest component of certain items (1)
207
(451
)
(4,445
)
(1,437
)
Adjusted EBITDA (2) (7)
$
61,508
$
72,361
$
202,166
$
234,788
Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:
For the Three-Month Periods
For the Nine-Month Periods
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net service revenue
$
557,988
$
553,485
$
1,661,135
$
1,654,795
Add:
Certain items (1)
931
—
9,305
(6,541
)
Adjusted net service revenue (3) (7)
$
558,919
$
553,485
$
1,670,440
$
1,648,254
Adjusted Other Operating Income Reconciliation:
For the Three-Month Periods
For the Nine-Month Periods
2022
2021
2022
2021
Other operating income
$
—
$
(4
)
$
—
$
13,300
Add:
Certain items (1)
—
4
—
(13,300
)
Adjusted other operating income (4) (7)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:
For the Three-Month Periods
For the Nine-Month Periods
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
$
25,642
$
45,006
$
86,892
$
175,025
Add:
Certain items (1)
11,740
5,474
38,587
(17,495
)
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (5) (7)
$
37,382
$
50,480
$
125,479
$
157,530
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:
For the Three-Month Periods
For the Nine-Month Periods
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share
$
0.79
$
1.37
$
2.66
$
5.30
Add:
Certain items (1)
0.36
0.17
1.18
(0.53
)
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (6) (7)
$
1.15
$
1.53
$
3.84
$
4.77
(1)
The following details the certain items for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Certain Items:
For the Three-Month Periods
For the Nine-Month Periods
(Income) Expense
(Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue:
Contingency accrual
$
931
$
9,305
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:
COVID-19 costs
1,701
7,237
Centralization and reorganization costs
1,154
1,349
Fuel supplement
1,962
3,315
Integration costs
311
1,712
Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses:
Acquisition and integration costs
3,154
9,855
COVID-19 costs
159
396
Executive Board of Directors transition award
—
3,500
Legal fees - non-routine
—
241
Centralization and reorganization costs
2,676
3,545
Legal settlement
—
(1,058
)
Fuel supplement
218
218
Investment impairment
3,009
3,009
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):
Interest component of certain items
(207
)
4,445
Other expense, net
793
3,851
Total
$
15,861
$
50,920
Net of tax
$
11,740
$
38,587
Diluted EPS
$
0.36
$
1.18
For the Three-Month Periods
For the Nine-Month Periods
(Income) Expense
(Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue:
Contingency accrual
$
—
$
(6,541
)
Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income:
CARES Act funds
4
(13,300
)
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:
COVID-19 costs
3,513
16,457
Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses:
Acquisition and integration costs
2,757
6,249
COVID-19 costs
199
576
Pre-acquisition legal settlement
—
1,825
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):
Interest component of certain items
451
1,437
Other income, net
(66
)
(31,143
)
Total
$
6,858
$
(24,440
)
Net of tax
$
5,474
$
(17,495
)
Diluted EPS
$
0.17
$
(0.53
)
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3)
Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4)
Adjusted other operating income is defined as other operating income excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5)
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(6)
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(7)
Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted other operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.