U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,101.23
    -30.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.23
    -176.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.46
    -86.93 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.82
    -9.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.47
    -1.79 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.90
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1570
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,861.37
    -1,989.45 (-6.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.16
    -43.05 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Amendment to Articles Becomes Effective

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nuvei Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVEI
Nuvei Corporation
Nuvei Corporation

MONTREAL, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (the “Company” or “Nuvei”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announced today the approval by the Québec Superior Court of its previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (“CBCA”) effecting amendments to its articles of amalgamation to add certain constrained securities ownership provisions to facilitate compliance with applicable laws, including in respect of certain share ownership restrictions and suitability requirements. Following receipt of the Court’s final order, the Company’s articles of arrangement were filed under the CBCA and became effective as of June 1, 2022.

Further details regarding the amendments to Nuvei’s articles are set out in the management information circular of the Company dated April 14, 2022, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, are subject to important risks and uncertainties, and cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, changing external events. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including the factors identified in Nuvei's public disclosure file available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this news release represent Nuvei's expectations as of the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. However, Nuvei disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:
Investors
Anthony Gerstein
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
anthony.gerstein@nuvei.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Block Stock Dropped 5% Today

    Shares of fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, tumbled in Wednesday morning trading after The Wall Street Journal warned that business is getting tough in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Block stock is down 5%. The company was an early entrant into the BNPL space, bidding $29 billion in August 2021 to acquire Australian BNPL leader Afterpay and its 16 million installment-paying customers.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped 9% Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and had shot up 8.9% as of 10 a.m. ET as investors lapped up the latest delivery numbers from the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which seem to put to rest some of the market's major concerns. This morning, Nio reported it delivered 7,024 EVs in May, which was up 38% from April and just about 5% year over year. Nio confirmed its production picked up pace in May after a shutdown, and said it plans to ramp up production and deliveries even further in June.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today

    The share price took a hit after management offered soft revenue guidance and made changes to the company's financial reporting.

  • Earnings: Chewy stock flies higher on surprise profit

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q1 earnings beat.

  • Why Roku, Peloton, and Beyond Meat Fell Today

    Rising long-term rates and negative commentary from a big CEO sent high-growth consumer discretionary names downwards.

  • HPE earnings fall short amid inflation, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.&nbsp;

  • Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsReady to Buy a House? Just Wai

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Google investors shoot down racial-equity audit while approving stock split

    Alphabet Inc. investors rejected 17 shareholder proposals at the Google parent company's annual meeting Wednesday, including a racial-equity audit, but approved a company proposal to increase the share count that will allow for a planned stock split.

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • As Amazon Preps Its Stock Split, Let's See If It's Past Its Prime

    Let's take a close -- and critical -- look at the dogmatic bullishness for Amazon. I did, and here's what surprised me.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg Is Stepping Down

    "It is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," said Sandberg, who joined Facebook in 2008 and has served as the company's COO.

  • ‘Brace yourself’: JPMorgan's Dimon warns on economy as stocks fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the stock market's performance after JPMorgan's Dimon warns of significant risks to the U.S. economy.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • Affirm faces BNPL headwinds, Microsoft launches new laptop, United Airlines expands pilot training

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's leading industry stories, such as Affirm's outlook in the buy now, pay later landscape and how United Airlines is responding to labor shortages.

  • What ChargePoint Earnings Say About the State of EV Charging in America

    Sales at the electric-vehicle charging-equipment company were much better than both management and Wall Street expected.