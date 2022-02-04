Amendment to December 2021 Annual Non-Cash Reinvested Distributions

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is announcing the following amendment to the year-end annual non-cash reinvested distribution amounts per unit (the "Non-Cash Distributions") disclosed for the exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") in the press release dated December 31, 2021.

The Non-Cash Distribution rates are amended for the following ETF:

ETF Name Ticker Symbol Amended Non-Cash Distribution Rate per Unit Original Non-Cash Distribution Rate per Unit Horizons Active Global Dividend ETF ("HAZ") HAZ $0.22017 $nil

The ex-dividend date for the Non-Cash Distributions was December 31, 2021, for all unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 (the "Unitholders"). The Non-Cash Distributions were reinvested automatically in additional units of the ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each Unitholder, the units outstanding of the ETFs, and the net asset value of the ETFs, did not change as a result of the Non-Cash Distributions.

No distribution of cash is being made to Unitholders of HAZ, this amended distribution will be recorded as a reinvested distribution into the creation of new units of HAZ as at December 31, 2021. Due to the fact that this distribution is effective for the 2021 tax year, the Unitholders of HAZ will be required to recognize this distribution in the 2021 calendar year for tax-reporting purposes.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product suite includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs currently has more than $21 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group.

