Amendment to December 2022 Annual Non-Cash Reinvested Distribution for Horizons Growth TRI ETF Portfolio

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is announcing the following amendment to the year-end annual non-cash reinvested distribution amount per unit (the "Non-Cash Distribution") disclosed for the Horizons Growth TRI ETF Portfolio (the "ETF") in the press release dated December 30, 2022.

The Non-Cash Distribution rate is amended as follows:

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Amended

Annual Non-Cash

Distribution Per Unit Original

Annual Non-Cash

Distribution per Unit Horizons Growth TRI ETF Portfolio(1) HGRO $0.00002 $nil

(1) Horizons Growth TRI ETF Portfolio (HGRO) – 100% income.

The ex-dividend date for the original declared Non-Cash Distribution was December 29, 2022, for all unitholders of record on December 30, 2022. The Non-Cash Distributions were reinvested automatically in additional units of the respective ETF and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the units outstanding of the ETF and the net asset value of the ETF did not change as a result of the Non-Cash Distributions.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $22 billion of assets under management and 107 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Story continues

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/04/c9677.html