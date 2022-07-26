U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,959.50
    -10.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,853.00
    -114.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,313.00
    -41.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.80
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.21
    +1.51 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.40
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.42
    +0.09 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0228
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.36
    +0.33 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7110
    +0.0450 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,100.77
    -773.97 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.18
    -20.32 (-4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Amendments to the loan agreement of Hepsor AS

HEPSOR AS
·1 min read
In this article:
  • HPR1T.TL
HEPSOR AS
HEPSOR AS

On July 25, 2022, Hepsor AS and LHV Pank AS signed an addendum to the loan agreement increasing the loan amount by 2 million euros to 6 million euros. The signing of addendum did not change the term of the loan agreement (March 2024), the repayment schedule and the loan interest rate.

The increased loan amount provides Hepsor AS with more flexibility in making investments in development projects and supports the sustainable growth of the group.

Anneli Simm
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +372 5615 7170
e-mail: anneli@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee/en/) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last eleven years Hepsor has developed more than 1,400 homes and 23,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 25 development projects with a total sellable space of 176,000 m2.


