U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,673.75
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,174.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,197.00
    -15.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,423.40
    -3.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.68
    -0.47 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.70
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.92
    +0.70 (+4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1920
    +0.3120 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,667.48
    -1,562.07 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,642.29
    -29.45 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,309.96
    +35.92 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     

Amenitiz wants to upgrade the tech stack of independent hotels

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Meet Amenitiz, a Barcelona-based startup that describes its products as the operating system for independent hoteliers, B&Bs and cottages. In more technical terms, Amenitiz has been building a vertical software-as-a-service product that combines everything you need to run a hotel.

The company just raised a $7.5 million (€6.5 million) seed round led by Point Nine. Backed, Otium and several business angels, such as Avi Meier, Matt Robinson and Carlos Gonzales, also participated in today’s round. Jean-Christophe Taunay and Arthur Waller are also going to be independent board members.

In particular, Amenitiz takes care of three important bricks in the hotel industry — it’s a property management system, it acts a channel manager and it let you accept direct bookings more easily.

You may have noticed that the same hotel is listed on many different websites that mostly belong to two companies — Booking Holdings (Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Kayak…) and Expedia Group (Expedia, Hotels.com, HomeAway, Trivago…). As distribution channels are highly fragmented, it has become complicated to manage listings on all those websites.

Hotels usually rely on channel managers to avoid cumbersome micro-management work. A channel manager can manage your listings across dozens of booking sites at once. Bookings are synchronized, which means that your hotel will appear as full on Hotels.com when you have sold the last room on Booking.com.

And a channel manager becomes even more useful when it integrates directly with your property management system (PMS). That tool lets you manage your hotel. For instance, you can allocate rooms, add an extra night and get an overview of the next couple of weeks.

Instead of relying on legacy technology, Amenitiz wants to create a proper software-as-a-service alternative that works well out of the box. As an added benefit, you can build cool stuff on top of this foundation.

For instance, the startup also helps you create a website your for your hotel or B&B. On this site, you can let users book rooms directly using the startup’s booking module. And even if people want to book a room with a phone call or a WhatsApp message, you can send a payment link and track the booking in Amenitiz.

So far, Amenitiz has attracted 3,000 properties. With today’s funding round, Amenitiz plans to add more features, such as revenue management. It’ll triple the size of its teal with a focus on the French, Italian and Spanish markets.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tripadvisor Stock Fell 10% on Tuesday

    Shares of travel-planning company Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) closed Tuesday's trading 10.2% lower, having fallen as far as 11.1% earlier in the day. The company reported third-quarter results early in the morning, and investors were not impressed by the reported figures. Tripadvisor's third-quarter sales doubled year over year to $303 million, with the caveat that the year-ago period saw very limited interest in travel due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Rocketed on Tuesday

    Shares of space tourism pioneer -- but recent space tourism laggard -- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) caught an updraft on Tuesday after its fiscal third-quarter 2021 earnings report revealed the space company to be losing more money than analysts had expected, but collecting more revenue than they'd hoped. Heading into Q3, Wall Street had forecast that Virgin Galactic would lose $0.28 per share in the quarter on sales of $1.6 million. Virgin whiffed on the earnings forecast, losing $0.32 per share, but it eked out a small revenue beat with sales of $2.6 million, sending its shares up 5.1% through noon EST.

  • British Airways to reverse COVID cuts and hire 4,000 staff

    The airline will take on pilots, cabin crew, ground staff and back-office roles as part of the recruitment drive as it prepares for a wider recovery in travel and aviation.

  • American Airlines flies 40,000 passengers to the US and prepares for more as borders open

    American Airlines President Robert Isom says international bookings grew four times ahead of new U.S. COVID guidelines which allow fully vaccinated non-citizens to enter the country.

  • Airbnb Adds New Tools in Bet Remote Work Is Here to Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. is rolling out new features, including verified internet speeds at hosts’ homes and options to search for listings up to a year in advance, as the vacation-rental company bets that remote work and flexible travel is here to stay. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces

  • Disney+ Subscribers Get Special Theme Park Access This Friday

    Celebrate 2 years of the streaming service with all kinds of perks — at home and in the parks.

  • CDC Says to 'Avoid' These EU and Caribbean Destinations in Latest Travel Guidance

    The Netherlands, the Cayman Islands, and more are now designated a "Level 4" advisory by the CDC.

  • Here comes the travel boom

    Macy's Herald Square gives a hearty welcome back to its international friends.

  • Worried about COVID-19 this holiday travel season? These 8 products can help keep you safe.

    Traveling this holiday season? These 8 items can keep you comfortable and safe from COVID-19, including masks, hand sanitizer, a thermometer and more.

  • US just lifted the COVID-19 travel ban and this hotel is already seeing a major boost

    The Biden administration just ended a 19-month COVID-19 related travel ban. Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian chats with Yahoo Finance Live about trends he is seeing in the business.

  • Analyst Report: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

    Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 61 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, allowing it to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company is completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Airbnb to launch translation tool as cross-border travel picks up

    (Reuters) -Airbnb Inc on Tuesday announced a slew of new features including a translation tool to be launched later this year and expanded insurance for hosts, as easing COVID-19 curbs send more people to its home-rental app. The features, aimed at facilitating rising cross-border travel and longer stays, will help Airbnb further capitalize on a pandemic-driven shift in consumer preference towards non-urban destinations and alternative accommodations. "What you're going to see is as the world moves into a post COVID-19 world, people are going to travel a lot more than they did before, certainly a lot more than they do now," Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky told Reuters in an interview.

  • Carter Worth On Whether Disney Can Get Its Magic Back

    On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth said Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) does “really need to get its magic back.” The company’s shares have lagged the S&P 500 as well as any travel, cruise or resort related stocks, he said. Worth gave examples of the year-to-date performance of some stocks. For instance, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) is up 37%, Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) has gained 35%, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is up 36%, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) ha

  • Hotels, airlines prepare for travel boom as U.S. eases travel restrictions

    As the U.S. eases international travel restrictions for 33 countries, Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss how hotels, airlines, ridesharing companies, and retail can benefit from the pent-up demand.

  • DFW-based Corepoint Lodging agrees to be acquired in $1.5B, contested deal

    Irving-based hotel owner CorePoint Lodging Inc. has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of real-estate investment and hospitality management company Highgate and private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP in a deal worth $1.5 billion.

  • Superyachts enjoy post-pandemic tailwind

    The super-rich are pushing the boat out… and buying superyachts.This cruise boat named Zen, belongs to Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.It's estimated to be worth a whopping $200 million. The multi-billion dollar luxury boat industry is experiencing a healthy rebound. Sales of superyachts longer than 100 feet rose over 8% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to 2019…That's according to specialist publication the Superyacht Group.The boom appears to be tied to new consumer habits triggered by the past 18 months…like an increased desire to avoid crowds…. amid a growing number of billionaires worldwide. This Barcelona maintenance shipyard is full to capacity with boats measuring up to 590 feet.Txema Rubio is the commercial director of Spanish shipyards MB92."The industry is growing every year, so that the boats manufactured per year is always increasing. The order book for the new built ship is also booked probably until 2025 or even 2027. So that also generates more so owners that want to get a new boat probably if they don't want to wait for that, they just jump to the second hand and that increases the refit because when a new owner purchases a yacht, they want to readapt it to their expectations."The Superyacht Group said over 200 new luxury vessels hit the water for the first time in 2021,while some 330 have been ordered for 2023.The cost of a superyacht can range from $10 million second-hand to $600 million new, industry figures show.Rubio explained that as more people buy new or second-hand yachts, the refit market expands."There is an asset that it runs around the 10% of the value of the purchase of the yacht, it all can all vary depending on the demands of the owner. Not only on maintenance but also rebuilding and having new spaces or modifications of the boat. But the idea is around 10% of the value."With the number of billionaires soaring to more than 2,700, according to Forbes, there is clearly money washing around.And the yacht sector is one of a few winners in the post-lockdown era, even as campaigners decry the impact of private yachts, jets and space travel on the environment.

  • U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated visitors from Mexico, Canada, 31 other countries

    U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated visitors from Mexico, Canada, 31 other countries

  • Travel 'confidence level' is surging amid COVID-19 vaccinations: Vacasa CEO

    Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts joins Yahoo Finance to discuss holiday travel trends in late 2021 and into 2022.

  • /R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canada's Travel Rules Hurting Tourism Industry Small Businesses, Keeping International Travellers Out of Canada and Threatening Alberta Ski Season for Operators/

    SkiBig3, local Banff tourism operators, the Banff Hospitality Collective, the Tourism Industry Association of Alberta and the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable to host a press conference at Norquay.

  • 8 Travel Agent Secrets for Saving on Your Late 2021 Travel

    Due to the pandemic, some destinations are more of a hassle to travel to than others, but if you're willing to take the extra steps, you can find inexpensive travel options. "Destinations that are less popular are ones that are international and/or have a vaccine/COVID testing requirement," said Lauren Doyle, president of The Travel Mechanic, a member of Ensemble Travel Group. "Since airfare is a huge part of the traveler's budget, track flights from your departure city," Doyle said.